Racing! CHRB chooses its whip rule

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Joe Talamo on his 2,000th win.
We sort of previewed it for you in Thursday’s newsletter, but the California Horse Racing Board, after 87 minutes, ended up approving its version of the Woodbine experiment. In the end the board voted that a horse can not be struck more than six times in a race or twice in succession without giving the horse a chance to respond.
In addition, the jockeys must use the riding crop in the underhand position and it can not be raised above the shoulder. Riders who are found to be guilty will be faced with a fine up to $1,000 and at least a three-day suspension.
Now, this doesn’t mean you can go to the bank with this. It must now go through some legislative oversight stages and then a 45-day public comment period. And only then will it come back to the board. I’m guessing mid-way to the end of the marathon Santa Anita season.
Of course, this is all being done in the name of safety. Rick Arthur, equine medical director for the CHRB, brought up some interesting stats. He said that since July 1 until Nov. 30 that 58 horses have died. It includes not only racing and training but barn accidents and horses just getting sick from non-exercise induced reasons. Last year in the same period there were 67.
It’s not exactly a number to start jumping up and down about but it is an interesting year-over-year comparison. Also consider there have been fewer racing opportunities. The reason he used July as the start point is because the CHRB runs on a fiscal year, not a calendar one.
Rick Baedeker, the executive director, said in his report that for the calendar year, the average daily handle at all California tracks was down 7.6%. The reason he cited daily average is because there were 26 fewer racing cards this year. Let’s also realize that the Breeders’ Cup was at Santa Anita, so without those monster numbers the decline would be even more severe.
Baedeker also said, as predicted, that the results of the investigation into the Santa Anita fatalities will not be ready in December and the new target date is Jan. 15.
Los Alamitos daytime review
The big news on Thursday wasn’t a horse winning but a jockey. The popular Joe Talamo won his 2,000th race. He was aboard favorite Rizzi’s Honor in the fifth race. It wasn’t close as the horse won by four lengths.
“She was such a neat mare, she always tries hard,” Talamo told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “I felt pretty confident down the lane she was going to win.”
OK, Joe, with all due respect. We don’t care about the horse, we care about your win.
“Besides [trainer Mark Glatt], there are so many owners and trainers to thank that gave me the opportunities that led to this milestone,” Talamo said. “I’m so grateful.
“[Jockey agent] Scotty [McClellan] and I have been together for about 13 years so it was pretty special to have him here [Thursday]. It’s hard to believe I’ve been riding this long.”
Talamo, 30, is taking his tack and moving to Oaklawn and the Midwest tracks in January.
Since I’ve been covering this beat, Joe has always been so accommodating and always willing to take my call, like most in this business. Everyone here will miss him. Glad he got his milestone in Southern California.
Los Alamitos preview
It’s the usual weekday card at Los Alamitos, eight races starting at 1 p.m. There are actually three one-mile races so we get some relief from Thursday races of mostly 5 ½ furlong contests. The high purse is the fifth race, a 5 ½ furlong maiden special for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies. The favorite, at 5-2, is Shenandoah Star for trainer Steve Miyadi and jockey Assael Espinoza. She finished sixth in her only race at Del Mar.
Second favorite is Too Much Smoke at 3-1 for Peter Miller and Ruben Fuentes. This is her first race. Both horses are homebreds. Post time is around 3 p.m.
Here are the field sizes in order: 6, 6, 5, 6, 6, 6, 8, 10 (1 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 2 Cunning Munnings (6-1)
Cunning Munnings won at this distance here in September for trainer Mark Glatt. Go fast from the gate jockey Edwin Maldonado takes the reigns and he is one-for-one hitting on a 70-1 longshot for this trainer already. The strategy is going to be simple in this race - bust the gate and go gate-to-wire. 6-1 is great value for today’s card.
Thursday’s result: Leedslimit went off at 22-1 and into the turn took the lead and looked a winner. If the race was four furlongs we win. Alas the horse faded to last.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 3 Happier Together (5-2)
She is on the upswing while only making third start since March. In last runnerup try, she chased a wire-to-wire winner who was dropping down from the $5,000 ranks. Filly faces no class droppers while returning at the same level and retains leading distance rider Edgar Payeras.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.38 46.68 58.03 1:04.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Staythirstymyamigo
|115
|5
|4
|4–2½
|4–1
|4–½
|1–1
|Velez
|3.30
|4
|Coilette
|122
|4
|2
|3–2½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–ns
|Gutierrez
|1.20
|1
|Forty Six Carats
|120
|1
|1
|2–½
|3–2½
|3–1
|3–2
|Pereira
|3.40
|3
|Gas Can
|120
|3
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|4–nk
|Figueroa
|4.30
|2
|All Tea All Shade
|120
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|T Baze
|9.20
|5
|STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO
|8.60
|3.60
|3.00
|4
|COILETTE
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|FORTY SIX CARATS
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$9.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3)
|$6.51
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$27.40
Winner–Staythirstymyamigo Ch.f.3 by Stay Thirsty out of Michael's Rose, by Rahy. Bred by Stephen Wigmore & Spruce Lane Farm (KY). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Albert, Darrin, Freeman, Edward R. and Tovar, Luis O.. Mutuel Pool $36,176 Exacta Pool $16,727 Superfecta Pool $5,955 Trifecta Pool $9,279. Scratched–So Gucci.
STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO stalked the pace off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead nearing the wire to prove best. COILETTE pressed the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, also came three deep into the stretch, re-bid outside the pacesetter, took a short advantage in deep stretch and was run down nearing the wire. FORTY SIX CARATS pressed the pace inside then stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled out in midstretch and rallied between horses in deep stretch. GAS CAN dueled between horses then inched away on the turn, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and was outkicked late. ALL TEA ALL SHADE off a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.82 45.41 57.67 1:04.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Leatherneck
|122
|2
|4
|5–4
|4–3
|4–1½
|1–1
|Figueroa
|33.20
|6
|Benny Chang
|122
|6
|1
|3–2½
|3–2
|1–½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|3.30
|4
|Promise Nothing
|118
|4
|6
|6–5
|6–6
|5–2½
|3–2½
|Fuentes
|14.10
|1
|Enemy Runner
|117
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–hd
|4–1¼
|Velez
|1.30
|7
|Mr. Nasty
|122
|7
|5
|4–hd
|5–2
|6–12
|5–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.60
|5
|Shootin Money
|122
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1
|6–17
|Pereira
|8.00
|3
|Megameister
|117
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.30
|2
|LEATHERNECK
|68.40
|22.80
|9.60
|6
|BENNY CHANG
|5.00
|3.20
|4
|PROMISE NOTHING
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$302.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$165.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-1)
|$288.35
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$1,399.70
Winner–Leatherneck B.c.2 by Congrats out of Turtle River, by Empire Maker. Bred by Gestut Zur Kuste AG (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Philip Lebherz. Mutuel Pool $73,389 Daily Double Pool $12,842 Exacta Pool $40,317 Superfecta Pool $19,688 Trifecta Pool $25,204. Claimed–Enemy Runner by Michael Foster. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.
LEATHERNECK chased inside, bid along the rail under urging past the furlong marker to gain the lead, drifted out a bit and proved best. BENNY CHANG dueled three deep, was fanned out into the stretch, took a short lead, fought back in deep stretch and held second. PROMISE NOTHING chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled inward in the stretch and finished with interest. ENEMY RUNNER dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back off the inside in the drive and weakened late. MR. NASTY chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHOOTIN MONEY dueled between horses, was fanned out some into the stretch, fought back between foes in the drive and weakened late. MEGAMEISTER settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.97 45.46 57.69 1:04.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|It's Just Bob
|124
|5
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1
|Allen
|3.10
|2
|According to Buddy
|124
|2
|7
|7
|6–hd
|5–hd
|2–½
|Flores
|3.80
|6
|Satori
|124
|6
|6
|4–hd
|5–2½
|2–hd
|3–nk
|Pereira
|5.90
|3
|Seahawk Wave
|124
|3
|5
|5–4
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Espinoza
|1.40
|4
|Onthewingsofadream
|124
|4
|2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–2½
|5–nk
|Roman
|15.20
|1
|San Giorgio
|117
|1
|1
|6–1
|7
|6–1½
|6–10
|Velez
|9.80
|7
|Leedslimit
|122
|7
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|7
|7
|Payeras
|28.50
|5
|IT'S JUST BOB
|8.20
|3.40
|3.00
|2
|ACCORDING TO BUDDY
|4.00
|3.20
|6
|SATORI
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$417.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$22.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3)
|$21.05
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$81.10
Winner–It's Just Bob Dbb.g.6 by Big Drama out of Margie's Magic, by Tiger Ridge. Bred by Verbarctic Farm (FL). Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Owner: Richard R. Patenaude. Mutuel Pool $84,943 Daily Double Pool $8,484 Exacta Pool $45,083 Superfecta Pool $28,508 Trifecta Pool $30,911. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $602.80. Pick Three Pool $14,804.
IT'S JUST BOB had speed three deep then dueled between horses and a bit off the rail on the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and held gamely. ACCORDING TO BUDDY a bit slow to begin, chased inside, came out into the stretch, angled out again in the drive and finished well to get up for the place four wide on the line. SATORI chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and held third between foes late. SEAHAWK WAVE had speed inside then stalked along the rail, went between horses on the turn, continued between foes in the stretch and was edged for the show. ONTHEWINGSOFADREAM dueled inside, stalked on the turn and along the rail in the stretch and was edged for a minor award. SAN GIORGIO chased inside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and went on willingly late. LEEDSLIMIT pressed the pace three deep then outside the winner on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.22 46.17 58.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sierra Sunrise
|122
|6
|5
|5–hd
|6–2½
|3–hd
|1–¾
|Fuentes
|1.00
|5
|At the Margin
|122
|5
|6
|4–1½
|4–½
|2–1
|2–¾
|Rojas Fernandez
|12.50
|3
|Queen Carmelita
|122
|3
|2
|3–1
|1–1
|1–1
|3–1¾
|Figueroa
|5.60
|1
|Warm It Up
|124
|1
|1
|6–2½
|5–1½
|4–½
|4–1½
|Flores
|31.20
|8
|Thanks
|122
|7
|4
|2–½
|3–1½
|5–3
|5–9
|Payeras
|6.20
|4
|Rosie's Gold
|122
|4
|3
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–2
|6–1½
|Sanchez
|2.90
|2
|Last Dance Bella
|122
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Guce
|20.80
|6
|SIERRA SUNRISE
|4.00
|3.00
|2.80
|5
|AT THE MARGIN
|8.20
|5.00
|3
|QUEEN CARMELITA
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$24.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$14.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1)
|$29.66
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$61.50
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-7)
|$15.60
Winner–Sierra Sunrise Dbb.f.3 by Sierra Sunset out of Starry Cat, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by George Schmitt & Clare Schmitt (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Carranza, Miguel and Cavalli, John. Mutuel Pool $92,569 Daily Double Pool $9,953 Exacta Pool $58,095 Superfecta Pool $33,367 Trifecta Pool $37,148. Scratched–Chic Clementine.
$1 Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $354.20. Pick Three Pool $9,992. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-5-7) paid $184.90.
SIERRA SUNRISE chased outside, came three wide into the stretch, angled out in midstretch, rallied under left handed urging then steady handling late to be along in time. AT THE MARGIN chased outside a rival then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and rallied between horses in deep stretch. QUEEN CARMELITA stalked a bit off the rail then bid inside into and on the turn to gain the lead, inched away in upper stretch and held on well but was caught in deep stretch. WARM IT UP bumped at the break, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and bested the others. THANKS stalked outside then bid three deep into and on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. ROSIE'S GOLD sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled between horses into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LAST DANCE BELLA bumped at the start, chased between horses early then inside on the backstretch and turn, continued toward the rail in the stretch and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.27 45.78 57.96 1:04.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Rizzi's Honors
|124
|5
|4
|4–½
|4–1½
|1–½
|1–4
|Talamo
|0.60
|3
|Fracas
|119
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.60
|1
|Rattle
|124
|1
|6
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–2
|3–2½
|Fuentes
|3.90
|4
|Winsinfashion
|119
|4
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–hd
|Velez
|16.20
|6
|Whoa Nessie
|124
|6
|5
|6
|5–1½
|5–3
|5–8
|Cedillo
|6.00
|2
|Chitter Chatter
|122
|2
|3
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|Gryder
|21.80
|5
|RIZZI'S HONORS
|3.20
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|FRACAS
|4.60
|2.40
|1
|RATTLE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$7.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$4.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4)
|$4.06
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$14.70
Winner–Rizzi's Honors Dbb.m.6 by With Distinction out of Runaway Rizzi, by Rizzi. Bred by Pedro Maestre (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Riso, Joe. Mutuel Pool $75,126 Daily Double Pool $13,508 Exacta Pool $35,770 Superfecta Pool $23,548 Trifecta Pool $29,708. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $21.80. Pick Three Pool $27,953. $1 Pick Four (2-5-6/7-5) 4 correct paid $759.80. Pick Four Pool $53,528. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-6/7-5) 5 correct paid $2,165.60. Pick Five Pool $173,758. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-7-5) paid $15.60.
RIZZI'S HONORS pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, re-bid three deep under left handed urging to gain the lead and won clear. FRACAS dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was fanned out some into the stretch, put a head in front in upper stretch, battled between horses and held second. RATTLE hopped in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to duel for the lead, came off the rail in the stretch, fought back and drifted inward in the final furlong and was edged for the place. WINSINFASHION prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. WHOA NESSIE stalked off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CHITTER CHATTER had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out some into the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.18 45.70 57.68 1:04.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Red Valor
|117
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–4
|1–2½
|Velez
|1.40
|7
|Corrana En Limen
|122
|7
|1
|4–3½
|4–2
|2–hd
|2–3
|T Baze
|1.70
|6
|Calder Vale
|122
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–2½
|3–7
|Hernandez
|7.80
|2
|Credance
|120
|2
|5
|5–2
|5–3½
|5–2½
|4–2
|Figueroa
|18.30
|4
|Shared
|120
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–2
|5–2½
|Payeras
|7.40
|1
|J C's Henrietta
|122
|1
|7
|6–½
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–½
|Franco
|25.40
|5
|Strong Ruler
|122
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Blanc
|9.10
|3
|RED VALOR
|4.80
|2.80
|2.20
|7
|CORRANA EN LIMEN
|2.60
|2.10
|6
|CALDER VALE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$7.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$5.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-2)
|$4.85
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-7-6)
|$13.20
Winner–Red Valor Ch.g.3 by To Honor and Serve out of Love Co, by Not For Love. Bred by Sheltowee Farm & Vossfeld BloodstockGroup LLC (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $57,536 Daily Double Pool $7,478 Exacta Pool $37,400 Superfecta Pool $21,865 Trifecta Pool $25,918. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $24,258.
RED VALOR had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. CORRANA EN LIMEN stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and was clearly second best. CALDER VALE close up stalking the pace off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and bested the others. CREDANCE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SHARED dueled outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened. J C'S HENRIETTA broke inward and a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked a further response. STRONG RULER also broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then just off the rail on the turn and lacked a rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.05 45.13 57.08 1:03.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Square Peggy
|120
|6
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|Maldonado
|20.70
|4
|Grinningeartoear
|120
|4
|5
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–ns
|Cedillo
|5.30
|5
|Violette Szabo
|120
|5
|8
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–4
|3–nk
|Franco
|5.50
|8
|South Boot Shirley
|122
|7
|4
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–7
|Talamo
|5.10
|9
|Sunrise Royale
|122
|8
|3
|4–hd
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–1½
|Hernandez
|11.10
|1
|Bako Sweets
|122
|1
|1
|6–½
|6–2
|6–2½
|6–2
|Delgadillo
|10.30
|2
|Time for Suzzie
|115
|2
|6
|7–1½
|7–1
|7–1½
|7–2
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.00
|3
|D's Lovely Sophia
|120
|3
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Flores
|3.00
|6
|SQUARE PEGGY
|43.40
|17.40
|9.60
|4
|GRINNINGEARTOEAR
|6.60
|4.40
|5
|VIOLETTE SZABO
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$105.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$182.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-8)
|$721.92
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$854.20
Winner–Square Peggy B.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Puff Pastry, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Roper, James L. and Ilene A.. Mutuel Pool $94,137 Daily Double Pool $7,734 Exacta Pool $55,480 Superfecta Pool $24,638 Trifecta Pool $30,242. Scratched–Christy Jackson.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $89.00. Pick Three Pool $11,364.
SQUARE PEGGY sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, fought back under left handed urging and held gamely between foes. GRINNINGEARTOEAR stalked off the rail then a bit off the inside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the place four wide on the line. VIOLETTE SZABO stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and finished with interest along the fence. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY close up stalking the winner off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside that one a furlong out and was edged for the show between horses late. SUNRISE ROYALE stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BAKO SWEETS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also wakened. TIME FOR SUZZIE chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA settled just off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.08 45.85 57.70 1:04.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Extractor
|122
|3
|6
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–3
|1–8
|Cedillo
|3.90
|9
|Wicked Blue
|118
|9
|1
|6–1
|5–½
|3–½
|2–2½
|Payeras
|9.00
|5
|Sierra Melody
|122
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|3–½
|Guce
|27.20
|7
|I Dub Thee
|122
|7
|7
|8–20
|7–1
|5–4
|4–1
|Talamo
|4.80
|6
|He's a Hit
|117
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–2½
|4–2½
|5–13
|Velez
|1.10
|4
|Isla's Toy
|122
|4
|2
|5–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|6–1¾
|Figueroa
|74.20
|1
|Shackmandu
|122
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–½
|Flores
|34.40
|2
|Autism Warrior
|122
|2
|5
|4–½
|6–1½
|7–8
|8–5
|Roman
|19.20
|8
|Quiet Charm
|122
|8
|8
|7–4
|8–12
|8–2
|9
|Franco
|7.40
|3
|EXTRACTOR
|9.80
|5.80
|5.00
|9
|WICKED BLUE
|8.80
|5.20
|5
|SIERRA MELODY
|13.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$255.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-9)
|$38.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-5-7)
|$148.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-5-7-6)
|$1,665.40
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-9-5)
|$322.80
Winner–Extractor B.c.2 by Northern Causeway out of Ann's Intuition, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Brewer Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $79,680 Daily Double Pool $24,720 Exacta Pool $41,056 Superfecta Pool $27,122 Super High Five Pool $6,546 Trifecta Pool $30,271. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-6-3) paid $396.70. Pick Three Pool $30,505. $1 Pick Four (5-3-6-3) 4 correct paid $428.40. Pick Four Pool $147,344. $2 Pick Six (5-6/7-5-3-6-3) 6 correct paid $5,549.40. Pick Six Pool $20,775. $2 Pick Six (5-6/7-5-3-6-3) 5 out of 6 paid $79.20.
EXTRACTOR had speed between horses then dueled inside, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and was under steady handling late. WICKED BLUE stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. SIERRA MELODY had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong and just held third. I DUB THEE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. HE'S A HIT close up stalking the pace off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. ISLA'S TOY stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn and had little left for the stretch. SHACKMANDU broke inward and very slowly to be away behind the field, trailed along the inside, came out some in the stretch and passed tiring rivals. AUTISM WARRIOR had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace and gave way. QUIET CHARM broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also gave way in the drive.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Full Court
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Steve M. Sherman
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Probable
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Matthew Chew
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Northern Encounter
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|18,000
|4
|Flying Blue
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|9-5
|20,000
|5
|Gotta Be Lucky
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Goddess Aphrodite
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|18,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stick Up
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|40,000
|2
|Ice Kitty
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|40,000
|3
|Mrs. Kimberly K
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|40,000
|4
|Hot Magistrate
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|50,000
|5
|Durga
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Leonard Powell
|9-2
|50,000
|6
|Remember to Smile
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Top of the Game
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Ryan Hanson
|8-5
|8,000
|2
|For Him
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|8,000
|3
|Best Two Minutes
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Reed Saldana
|3-1
|7,000
|4
|Liberty Park
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Jorge Rosales
|4-1
|8,000
|5
|Autumn Day
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|8,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mahi Mahi
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|30,000
|2
|Convex
|Evin Roman
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|30,000
|3
|Sound Checkers
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Eddie Truman
|20-1
|30,000
|4
|Bamboozler
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|30,000
|5
|Debt Monger
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|5-1
|30,000
|6
|Call Me Daddy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|30,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shenandoah Star
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|2
|Jemsek
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|4-1
|3
|Too Much Smoke
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|4
|Lets Get Wild
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|5
|Florentine Diamond
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Paula S. Capestro
|8-1
|6
|Miss Carousel
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|7-2
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Timberlake Gage
|Cerapio Figueroa
|122
|Jorge Rosales
|5-1
|2
|Bragging Rights
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Gary Sherlock
|3-1
|3
|Coalinga Hills
|Evin Roman
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|2-1
|4
|Just Be Held
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Craig Dollase
|5-1
|5
|Erebuni
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|12-1
|6
|Herunbridledpower
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Rosemary Trela
|5-2
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bob's Sniper
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|2
|Cunning Munnings
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|3
|Lord Adare
|Evin Roman
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|9-2
|4
|Mayan Warrior
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|5
|Anniversary Sale
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|6
|Policy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|7
|High Five
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|8
|Captain Buzzkill
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Gary Mandella
|5-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Willowglade
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|28,000
|2
|Buyback
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|30,000
|3
|Palm d'Oro
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Art Sherman
|4-1
|30,000
|4
|Dairy Kid
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Robert J. Lucas
|10-1
|28,000
|5
|Hope Parkway
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|20-1
|30,000
|6
|Pasito
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|7-2
|30,000
|7
|Dannybob
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|20-1
|30,000
|8
|Winning Bells
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Lisa Bernard
|20-1
|28,000
|9
|Root Beer Rag
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|6-1
|30,000
|10
|My S V R
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|30,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Miracle Miler
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|28,000