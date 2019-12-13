Racing! CHRB chooses its whip rule

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, December 12. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 4th day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.38 46.68 58.03 1:04.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Staythirstymyamigo 115 5 4 4–2½ 4–1 4–½ 1–1 Velez 3.30 4 Coilette 122 4 2 3–2½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–ns Gutierrez 1.20 1 Forty Six Carats 120 1 1 2–½ 3–2½ 3–1 3–2 Pereira 3.40 3 Gas Can 120 3 3 1–hd 1–1 1–1 4–nk Figueroa 4.30 2 All Tea All Shade 120 2 5 5 5 5 5 T Baze 9.20

5 STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO 8.60 3.60 3.00 4 COILETTE 2.60 2.20 1 FORTY SIX CARATS 3.20

$1 EXACTA (5-4) $9.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3) $6.51 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $27.40

Winner–Staythirstymyamigo Ch.f.3 by Stay Thirsty out of Michael's Rose, by Rahy. Bred by Stephen Wigmore & Spruce Lane Farm (KY). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Albert, Darrin, Freeman, Edward R. and Tovar, Luis O.. Mutuel Pool $36,176 Exacta Pool $16,727 Superfecta Pool $5,955 Trifecta Pool $9,279. Scratched–So Gucci.

STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO stalked the pace off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead nearing the wire to prove best. COILETTE pressed the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, also came three deep into the stretch, re-bid outside the pacesetter, took a short advantage in deep stretch and was run down nearing the wire. FORTY SIX CARATS pressed the pace inside then stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled out in midstretch and rallied between horses in deep stretch. GAS CAN dueled between horses then inched away on the turn, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and was outkicked late. ALL TEA ALL SHADE off a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.82 45.41 57.67 1:04.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Leatherneck 122 2 4 5–4 4–3 4–1½ 1–1 Figueroa 33.20 6 Benny Chang 122 6 1 3–2½ 3–2 1–½ 2–½ Cedillo 3.30 4 Promise Nothing 118 4 6 6–5 6–6 5–2½ 3–2½ Fuentes 14.10 1 Enemy Runner 117 1 3 1–hd 1–½ 2–hd 4–1¼ Velez 1.30 7 Mr. Nasty 122 7 5 4–hd 5–2 6–12 5–½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.60 5 Shootin Money 122 5 2 2–½ 2–hd 3–1 6–17 Pereira 8.00 3 Megameister 117 3 7 7 7 7 7 Diaz, Jr. 8.30

2 LEATHERNECK 68.40 22.80 9.60 6 BENNY CHANG 5.00 3.20 4 PROMISE NOTHING 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $302.00 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $165.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-1) $288.35 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-4) $1,399.70

Winner–Leatherneck B.c.2 by Congrats out of Turtle River, by Empire Maker. Bred by Gestut Zur Kuste AG (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Philip Lebherz. Mutuel Pool $73,389 Daily Double Pool $12,842 Exacta Pool $40,317 Superfecta Pool $19,688 Trifecta Pool $25,204. Claimed–Enemy Runner by Michael Foster. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.

LEATHERNECK chased inside, bid along the rail under urging past the furlong marker to gain the lead, drifted out a bit and proved best. BENNY CHANG dueled three deep, was fanned out into the stretch, took a short lead, fought back in deep stretch and held second. PROMISE NOTHING chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled inward in the stretch and finished with interest. ENEMY RUNNER dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back off the inside in the drive and weakened late. MR. NASTY chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHOOTIN MONEY dueled between horses, was fanned out some into the stretch, fought back between foes in the drive and weakened late. MEGAMEISTER settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.97 45.46 57.69 1:04.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 It's Just Bob 124 5 4 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–1 Allen 3.10 2 According to Buddy 124 2 7 7 6–hd 5–hd 2–½ Flores 3.80 6 Satori 124 6 6 4–hd 5–2½ 2–hd 3–nk Pereira 5.90 3 Seahawk Wave 124 3 5 5–4 4–hd 3–hd 4–nk Espinoza 1.40 4 Onthewingsofadream 124 4 2 3–1½ 3–hd 4–2½ 5–nk Roman 15.20 1 San Giorgio 117 1 1 6–1 7 6–1½ 6–10 Velez 9.80 7 Leedslimit 122 7 3 2–1 2–1 7 7 Payeras 28.50

5 IT'S JUST BOB 8.20 3.40 3.00 2 ACCORDING TO BUDDY 4.00 3.20 6 SATORI 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $417.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $22.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3) $21.05 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $81.10

Winner–It's Just Bob Dbb.g.6 by Big Drama out of Margie's Magic, by Tiger Ridge. Bred by Verbarctic Farm (FL). Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Owner: Richard R. Patenaude. Mutuel Pool $84,943 Daily Double Pool $8,484 Exacta Pool $45,083 Superfecta Pool $28,508 Trifecta Pool $30,911. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $602.80. Pick Three Pool $14,804.

IT'S JUST BOB had speed three deep then dueled between horses and a bit off the rail on the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and held gamely. ACCORDING TO BUDDY a bit slow to begin, chased inside, came out into the stretch, angled out again in the drive and finished well to get up for the place four wide on the line. SATORI chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and held third between foes late. SEAHAWK WAVE had speed inside then stalked along the rail, went between horses on the turn, continued between foes in the stretch and was edged for the show. ONTHEWINGSOFADREAM dueled inside, stalked on the turn and along the rail in the stretch and was edged for a minor award. SAN GIORGIO chased inside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and went on willingly late. LEEDSLIMIT pressed the pace three deep then outside the winner on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.22 46.17 58.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sierra Sunrise 122 6 5 5–hd 6–2½ 3–hd 1–¾ Fuentes 1.00 5 At the Margin 122 5 6 4–1½ 4–½ 2–1 2–¾ Rojas Fernandez 12.50 3 Queen Carmelita 122 3 2 3–1 1–1 1–1 3–1¾ Figueroa 5.60 1 Warm It Up 124 1 1 6–2½ 5–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ Flores 31.20 8 Thanks 122 7 4 2–½ 3–1½ 5–3 5–9 Payeras 6.20 4 Rosie's Gold 122 4 3 1–hd 2–hd 6–2 6–1½ Sanchez 2.90 2 Last Dance Bella 122 2 7 7 7 7 7 Guce 20.80

6 SIERRA SUNRISE 4.00 3.00 2.80 5 AT THE MARGIN 8.20 5.00 3 QUEEN CARMELITA 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $24.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $14.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1) $29.66 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $61.50 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-7) $15.60

Winner–Sierra Sunrise Dbb.f.3 by Sierra Sunset out of Starry Cat, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by George Schmitt & Clare Schmitt (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Carranza, Miguel and Cavalli, John. Mutuel Pool $92,569 Daily Double Pool $9,953 Exacta Pool $58,095 Superfecta Pool $33,367 Trifecta Pool $37,148. Scratched–Chic Clementine. $1 Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $354.20. Pick Three Pool $9,992. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-5-7) paid $184.90.

SIERRA SUNRISE chased outside, came three wide into the stretch, angled out in midstretch, rallied under left handed urging then steady handling late to be along in time. AT THE MARGIN chased outside a rival then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and rallied between horses in deep stretch. QUEEN CARMELITA stalked a bit off the rail then bid inside into and on the turn to gain the lead, inched away in upper stretch and held on well but was caught in deep stretch. WARM IT UP bumped at the break, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and bested the others. THANKS stalked outside then bid three deep into and on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. ROSIE'S GOLD sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled between horses into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LAST DANCE BELLA bumped at the start, chased between horses early then inside on the backstretch and turn, continued toward the rail in the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.27 45.78 57.96 1:04.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Rizzi's Honors 124 5 4 4–½ 4–1½ 1–½ 1–4 Talamo 0.60 3 Fracas 119 3 2 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 2–½ Diaz, Jr. 6.60 1 Rattle 124 1 6 1–½ 1–hd 3–2 3–2½ Fuentes 3.90 4 Winsinfashion 119 4 1 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 4–hd Velez 16.20 6 Whoa Nessie 124 6 5 6 5–1½ 5–3 5–8 Cedillo 6.00 2 Chitter Chatter 122 2 3 5–1 6 6 6 Gryder 21.80

5 RIZZI'S HONORS 3.20 2.20 2.10 3 FRACAS 4.60 2.40 1 RATTLE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $7.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4) $4.06 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $14.70

Winner–Rizzi's Honors Dbb.m.6 by With Distinction out of Runaway Rizzi, by Rizzi. Bred by Pedro Maestre (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Riso, Joe. Mutuel Pool $75,126 Daily Double Pool $13,508 Exacta Pool $35,770 Superfecta Pool $23,548 Trifecta Pool $29,708. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $21.80. Pick Three Pool $27,953. $1 Pick Four (2-5-6/7-5) 4 correct paid $759.80. Pick Four Pool $53,528. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-6/7-5) 5 correct paid $2,165.60. Pick Five Pool $173,758. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-7-5) paid $15.60.

RIZZI'S HONORS pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, re-bid three deep under left handed urging to gain the lead and won clear. FRACAS dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was fanned out some into the stretch, put a head in front in upper stretch, battled between horses and held second. RATTLE hopped in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to duel for the lead, came off the rail in the stretch, fought back and drifted inward in the final furlong and was edged for the place. WINSINFASHION prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. WHOA NESSIE stalked off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CHITTER CHATTER had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out some into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.18 45.70 57.68 1:04.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Red Valor 117 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–4 1–2½ Velez 1.40 7 Corrana En Limen 122 7 1 4–3½ 4–2 2–hd 2–3 T Baze 1.70 6 Calder Vale 122 6 4 3–1 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–7 Hernandez 7.80 2 Credance 120 2 5 5–2 5–3½ 5–2½ 4–2 Figueroa 18.30 4 Shared 120 4 3 2–1 2–1½ 4–2 5–2½ Payeras 7.40 1 J C's Henrietta 122 1 7 6–½ 6–1½ 6–1 6–½ Franco 25.40 5 Strong Ruler 122 5 6 7 7 7 7 Blanc 9.10

3 RED VALOR 4.80 2.80 2.20 7 CORRANA EN LIMEN 2.60 2.10 6 CALDER VALE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $7.60 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $5.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-2) $4.85 $1 TRIFECTA (3-7-6) $13.20

Winner–Red Valor Ch.g.3 by To Honor and Serve out of Love Co, by Not For Love. Bred by Sheltowee Farm & Vossfeld BloodstockGroup LLC (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $57,536 Daily Double Pool $7,478 Exacta Pool $37,400 Superfecta Pool $21,865 Trifecta Pool $25,918. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $24,258.

RED VALOR had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. CORRANA EN LIMEN stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and was clearly second best. CALDER VALE close up stalking the pace off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and bested the others. CREDANCE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SHARED dueled outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened. J C'S HENRIETTA broke inward and a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked a further response. STRONG RULER also broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then just off the rail on the turn and lacked a rally.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.05 45.13 57.08 1:03.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Square Peggy 120 6 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ Maldonado 20.70 4 Grinningeartoear 120 4 5 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 2–ns Cedillo 5.30 5 Violette Szabo 120 5 8 5–1 4–hd 4–4 3–nk Franco 5.50 8 South Boot Shirley 122 7 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–7 Talamo 5.10 9 Sunrise Royale 122 8 3 4–hd 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1½ Hernandez 11.10 1 Bako Sweets 122 1 1 6–½ 6–2 6–2½ 6–2 Delgadillo 10.30 2 Time for Suzzie 115 2 6 7–1½ 7–1 7–1½ 7–2 Diaz, Jr. 3.00 3 D's Lovely Sophia 120 3 7 8 8 8 8 Flores 3.00

6 SQUARE PEGGY 43.40 17.40 9.60 4 GRINNINGEARTOEAR 6.60 4.40 5 VIOLETTE SZABO 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $105.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $182.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-8) $721.92 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $854.20

Winner–Square Peggy B.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Puff Pastry, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Roper, James L. and Ilene A.. Mutuel Pool $94,137 Daily Double Pool $7,734 Exacta Pool $55,480 Superfecta Pool $24,638 Trifecta Pool $30,242. Scratched–Christy Jackson. $1 Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $89.00. Pick Three Pool $11,364.

SQUARE PEGGY sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, fought back under left handed urging and held gamely between foes. GRINNINGEARTOEAR stalked off the rail then a bit off the inside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the place four wide on the line. VIOLETTE SZABO stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and finished with interest along the fence. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY close up stalking the winner off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside that one a furlong out and was edged for the show between horses late. SUNRISE ROYALE stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BAKO SWEETS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also wakened. TIME FOR SUZZIE chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA settled just off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.08 45.85 57.70 1:04.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Extractor 122 3 6 1–hd 1–½ 1–3 1–8 Cedillo 3.90 9 Wicked Blue 118 9 1 6–1 5–½ 3–½ 2–2½ Payeras 9.00 5 Sierra Melody 122 5 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 3–½ Guce 27.20 7 I Dub Thee 122 7 7 8–20 7–1 5–4 4–1 Talamo 4.80 6 He's a Hit 117 6 4 3–1 3–2½ 4–2½ 5–13 Velez 1.10 4 Isla's Toy 122 4 2 5–hd 4–hd 6–½ 6–1¾ Figueroa 74.20 1 Shackmandu 122 1 9 9 9 9 7–½ Flores 34.40 2 Autism Warrior 122 2 5 4–½ 6–1½ 7–8 8–5 Roman 19.20 8 Quiet Charm 122 8 8 7–4 8–12 8–2 9 Franco 7.40

3 EXTRACTOR 9.80 5.80 5.00 9 WICKED BLUE 8.80 5.20 5 SIERRA MELODY 13.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $255.20 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $38.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-5-7) $148.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-5-7-6) $1,665.40 $1 TRIFECTA (3-9-5) $322.80

Winner–Extractor B.c.2 by Northern Causeway out of Ann's Intuition, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Brewer Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $79,680 Daily Double Pool $24,720 Exacta Pool $41,056 Superfecta Pool $27,122 Super High Five Pool $6,546 Trifecta Pool $30,271. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-6-3) paid $396.70. Pick Three Pool $30,505. $1 Pick Four (5-3-6-3) 4 correct paid $428.40. Pick Four Pool $147,344. $2 Pick Six (5-6/7-5-3-6-3) 6 correct paid $5,549.40. Pick Six Pool $20,775. $2 Pick Six (5-6/7-5-3-6-3) 5 out of 6 paid $79.20.

EXTRACTOR had speed between horses then dueled inside, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and was under steady handling late. WICKED BLUE stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. SIERRA MELODY had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong and just held third. I DUB THEE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. HE'S A HIT close up stalking the pace off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. ISLA'S TOY stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn and had little left for the stretch. SHACKMANDU broke inward and very slowly to be away behind the field, trailed along the inside, came out some in the stretch and passed tiring rivals. AUTISM WARRIOR had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace and gave way. QUIET CHARM broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also gave way in the drive.