Racing! It’s Ed Burgart’s final weekend as race caller

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wish nothing but happiness to the best quarter-horse announcer … ever.
We’re going to go off script today and not lead with thoroughbreds or some industry gossip or the doings of the California Horse Racing Board.
This weekend is the last for Ed Burgart as the full-time regular caller at Los Alamitos Race Course. He’s done it for almost four decades. Talk about someone who can’t get a new job. Seriously, Ed is as much a part of the fabric of Los Alamitos as the cheap beer and hot dogs. He’s a track treasure and they even named a restaurant at the track after him a few weeks ago.
I interviewed him on Friday and he had some interesting memories. You can read it, just click here.
So, we’re going to move Orlando Gutierrez’s Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview to the top of this newsletter. It’s not just Ed’s last weekend, it’s the last weekend of the season and it has some great races. So, Orlando, take it away.
“Ed Burgart’s final weekend as track announcer at Los Alamitos Race Course kicks off on Saturday with an outstanding nine-race card headed by his favorite race, the Grade 1, $600,000 Champion of Champions at 400 yards. Burgart has called some of the greatest quarter horses in history in this race, such as three-time winner Refrigerator, the Bob Baffert-trained Gold Coast Express, the superb filly Dashs Dream, plus world champions Cash Rate, First Down Dash, SLM Big Daddy, Heza Dasha Fire and more. The field for Burgart’s final Champion of Champions will feature a great lineup headed by Bill Hoburg’s BH Lisas Boy, who is the top older horse on the grounds, plus the outstanding 3-year-old filly Flash And Roll.
“Owned by Scott Bryant, Flash And Roll is undefeated in six starts at Los Alamitos, a record that includes three Grade 1 victories. Her three stakes wins came in the Golden State Million Futurity, Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity, and Los Alamitos Super Derby. She’s the only horse to win all three of these races.
“Ridden by the phenomenal 18-year-old jockey Oscar Andrade Jr., the 7-year-old gelding BH Lisas Boy won the Grade 1 Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship and the Grade 1 Go Man Go Handicap. This is BH Lisas Boy’s third appearance in the Champion of Champions.
“Jim Walker’s Zoomin For Spuds, the Champion of Champions winner in 2016, and Ed Allred’s millionaire He Looks Hot will each be making their fourth consecutive starts in the Champion of Champions.
“Los Alamitos will conduct an Ed Burgart bobblehead giveaway with a paid general admission while supplies last, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“On Sunday, Burgart will conduct a meet and greet with fans after the last daytime thoroughbred race at Los Alamitos. Burgart will sign autographs, take photos, and enjoy the company of racing fans in the track’s winner’s circle until approximately 5:30 p.m.
“Michael Wrona will call the first race of the nighttime program while Burgart conducts the meet and greet. Burgart will then go to his announcer’s perch for his final racing program, which will be highlighted by the $1.9 million Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity.
“When Burgart called his first Champion of Champions both Allred and trainer Mike Robbins had horses in that race. For Burgart’s final call, Allred will be represented by fastest qualifier Nomadic, while Robbins will saddle Mr Ricks. John Cooper, one of Burgart’s best friends, will saddle Cartel Jess Rockin in the Two Million. The field will also feature Grade 1 futurity winners Runforyourlife and Flokie. Post time for the Two Million is 9:12 p.m.
“Day and night racing fans at Los Alamitos will receive a free 2020 Los Alamitos wall calendar with their paid admission while supplies last on Sunday night. The calendar will feature Burgart throughout the various months of the year. It’ll be another keepsake to remember the greatest quarter-horse race caller of all time.
“There’s one other important quarter-horse figure retiring at the end of 2019. Jockey Cody Jensen, a winner of more than 1,660 Quarter Horse races, 101 graded stakes wins and 50 Grade 1 stakes wins, will call it a career at the end of the month. The winning rider in last year’s Champion of Champions, Jensen will be aboard the super filly Flash And Roll in the Champion of Champions and then on Up And Coming in the Two Million. His final mount will likely come at Sunland Park on Sunday, Dec. 29.
“The 70th season of quarter horse and thoroughbred racing will open at Los Alamitos on Friday, Dec. 27 with Wrona calling the action. The first stakes race of the season will be the Holiday Handicap on Dec. 28. Los Alamitos will be open for simulcasting during the time-off although the track will be closed Dec. 24-25.”
Los Alamitos daytime review
The feature on Friday’s card was a $40,000 maiden special weight for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies, won by Florentine Diamond. She was strong in the stretch winning by seven lengths over Shenandoah Star.
Paula Capestro was the owner, trainer and co-breeder of the filly. Florentine Diamond paid a healthy $21.40, $10.80 and $5.40. Agapito Delgadillo was the jockey. Lets Get Wild finished third.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
Saturday’s card has a $100,000 stakes race, four races for 2-year-old fillies and nine races total. First post is at 12:30 p.m. The stakes is the Soviet Problem Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies going a mile. There are 10 starters.
The favorite, at 7-5, is Been Studying Her and she has some good credentials for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. She has won three-of-four races including the Golden State Juvenile Fillies. She also finished fourth in the Grade 1 Chandelier Stakes at Los Alamitos, her only loss.
Smiling Shirlee is the second favorite at 9-2 for Jeff Bonde and Ruben Fuentes. She has won one-of-three races and finished second in the Golden State Juvenile Fillies.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 8, 8, 10 (1 also eligible), 10 (1 ae), 8, 10, 10 (2 ae). Not too shaby.
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc picks of the day
RACE ONE: No. 5 Darkhawk (10-1)
Darkhawk trainer Brian Pitnick also owns this horse and is winning 29% in maiden claimers like Saturday with a 64% in the money percentage. The horse ran second at the beach last month with the strongest late pace we see in this race. Has as much speed as the top choices and we are getting a great 10-1 or more value. Darkhawk finished ahead of 7/2 Norski in this race yet this horse is better value.
Friday’s result: Cunning Munnings looked great on paper but even with go fast jockey Edwin Maldonado riding the horse had nothing, finishing off the board.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:14 Tampa Bay (3): $125,000 FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Wildwood’s Beauty (6-5)
11:04 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Display Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Elusive Knight (1-1)
11:14 Tampa Bay (5): $125,000 FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Jackson (2-1)
11:30 Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Sugar Swirl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lady’s Island (5-2)
11:56 Fair Grounds (5): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Lassie Stakes, La-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Vacherie Girl (5-2)
12:00 Gulfstream (7): $100,000 My Charmer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mitchell Road (9-5)
12:30 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Rampart Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Baccarat Fashion (5-2)
12:46 Aqueduct (8): $500,000 New York Stallion Series, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dream Bigger (5-2)
12:54 Fair Grounds (7): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Sprint Stakes, La-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Minit to Stardom (8-5)
1:00 Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Fort Lauderdale Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Channel Cat (3-1)
1:23 Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Juvenile Stakes, La-breds 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Chimney Rock (8-5)
1:30 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Prince Lucky (2-1)
1:52 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Turf Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: In the Navy (7-2)
2:21 Fair Grounds (10): $150,000 Louisiana Champions Day Classic, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Underpressure (5-2)
2:50 Fair Grounds (11): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Turf Stakes, La-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Is Too (5-2)
3:19 Fair Grounds (12): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Sprint Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Monte Man (3-1)
3:58 Los Alamitos (8): $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Been Studying Her (7-5)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Genuine Version (7-2)
This gelding relishes the rail post and has much early quickness. He figures to be even quicker than normal since he is coming off a speed-sharpening 110-yard victory in last start. In addition, he has won eight of 26 starts while Delayed Steal, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, is coming off restricted allowance victories in non winners of two and three race lifetime categories.
Final thought
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 13.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 24.75 49.41 1:13.55 1:26.28 1:39.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Flying Blue
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Cedillo
|0.90
|5
|Gotta Be Lucky
|117
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–3½
|2–8
|2–17
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.50
|1
|Full Court
|124
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3–hd
|3–5
|Flores
|4.60
|6
|Goddess Aphrodite
|120
|4
|3
|3–3½
|3–3
|3–5
|4
|4
|Talamo
|1.80
|4
|FLYING BLUE
|3.80
|3.00
|5
|GOTTA BE LUCKY
|4.80
|1
|FULL COURT
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$4.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-6)
|$1.14
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-1)
|$11.00
Winner–Flying Blue Ch.f.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Ayres Hall, by Jade Hunter. Bred by Calabria Farms, LLC (OK). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Stetson Racing, LLC, Lanni, Donato and Riccelli, Rita. Mutuel Pool $41,795 Exacta Pool $13,671 Superfecta Pool $3,633 Trifecta Pool $7,373. Scratched–Northern Encounter, Probable.
FLYING BLUE sped to the lead into the first turn, set the pace down the backstretch and around the second turn, inched clear in upper stretch and held the advantage to the wire. GOTTA BE LUCKY pressed the pace throughout, bid for command in upper stretch, was turned back but was clearly second best. FULL COURT chased off the rail down the backstretch, drifted out in the stretch, could make no headway but gained third. GODDESS APHRODITE stalked the pace three deep, came into the stretch three wide and gave way. The half mile fraction was hand timed.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.15 45.97 58.16 1:05.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Ice Kitty
|118
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Talamo
|8.00
|4
|Hot Magistrate
|117
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.50
|5
|Durga
|117
|5
|4
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–nk
|Velez
|3.10
|1
|Stick Up
|118
|1
|3
|5–2½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–2½
|Figueroa
|9.40
|6
|Remember to Smile
|122
|6
|5
|4–2
|5–2½
|5–2½
|5–2½
|Fuentes
|1.40
|3
|Mrs. Kimberly K
|118
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|7.40
|2
|ICE KITTY
|18.00
|7.20
|4.60
|4
|HOT MAGISTRATE
|4.80
|3.40
|5
|DURGA
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$53.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$30.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-1)
|$64.25
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-4-5)
|$100.90
Winner–Ice Kitty Grr.f.3 by He Be Fire N Ice out of Ridge Kitten, by Monsieur Cat. Bred by Cicero Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $71,523 Daily Double Pool $11,706 Exacta Pool $36,055 Superfecta Pool $13,980 Trifecta Pool $21,734. Scratched–none.
ICE KITTY Had good early foot, set pressured pace from the inside, retained slim advantage into the lane and gamely turned back outside rival. HOT MAGISTRATE forced the pace from between rivals, continued outside winner around the bend and into the lane, challenged throughout the drive but narrowly missed outside foe. DURGA was three abreast into the turn, continued on same path on the turn then four wide into the stretch, lost contact with top pair in the drive and saved the show. STICK UP briefly forced the pace then was taken off the leader, stalked from along the rail, angled three wide leaving the turn, came out further in final furlong and missed third outside rival. REMEMBER TO SMILE close up early from the outside, caught four wide into and on the turn, drifted out six wide into the stretch and lacked needed late response. MRS. KIMBERLY K reserved while bit off the fence, chased two or three wide on the turn and failed to make any late impact. Half mile fraction was hand timed.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.49 46.91 1:11.75 1:24.28 1:37.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Top of the Game
|119
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–4
|Velez
|0.60
|3
|Best Two Minutes
|119
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–nk
|Franco
|4.40
|4
|Liberty Park
|124
|4
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|2–1½
|3–5
|3–11
|Gutierrez
|6.00
|2
|For Him
|124
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–6
|4–8
|4–16
|Fuentes
|9.30
|5
|Autumn Day
|121
|5
|1
|3–½
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Figueroa
|6.30
|1
|TOP OF THE GAME
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|BEST TWO MINUTES
|3.20
|2.40
|4
|LIBERTY PARK
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$35.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$5.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-3-4)
|$14.20
Winner–Top of the Game B.g.6 by Desert Party out of Indy Future, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Cantrell Family Partnership Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Dunn, Robin D and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $74,345 Daily Double Pool $7,999 Exacta Pool $33,600 Trifecta Pool $26,387. Scratched–Tasunke Witco.
$1 Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $37.00. Pick Three Pool $16,264.
TOP OF THE GAME was sent up inside and grabbed command entering backstretch, dictated pace from slightly off the fence, padded cushion in upper stretch and stretched that margin late while show the stick and under hand urging. BEST TWO MINUTES unhurried early, chased from bit off the rail, advanced along the fence around last turn then out gamed outside rival in the lane for the place. LIBERTY PARK stalked while three or four wide to the second bend, moved up bit outside on that turn, came three wide into the stretch and was turned back for second. FOR HIM pressured the pacesetter into and through the backstretch, dropped back around last turn and weakened. AUTUMN DAY forced early pace while three deep, and between rivals, continued well off the rail, also dropped back on the final turn and faded in the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.75 48.04 1:13.22 1:25.87 1:38.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Call Me Daddy
|122
|5
|1
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–2½
|1–7
|Cedillo
|1.10
|1
|Mahi Mahi
|117
|1
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–4
|2–3½
|Velez
|1.90
|4
|Bamboozler
|122
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–3½
|3–1
|3–3½
|Fuentes
|4.40
|5
|Debt Monger
|122
|4
|4
|4–3½
|2–1
|3–2
|4–15
|4–36
|Pereira
|4.50
|3
|Sound Checkers
|117
|2
|2
|1–½
|4–2
|5
|5
|5
|Diaz, Jr.
|34.70
|6
|CALL ME DADDY
|4.20
|2.60
|2.10
|1
|MAHI MAHI
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|BAMBOOZLER
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$6.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-5)
|$1.50
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$10.90
Winner–Call Me Daddy B.c.2 by Palace Malice out of Ravenesque, by Dance With Ravens. Bred by Copper Penny Stables (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $104,542 Daily Double Pool $11,125 Exacta Pool $46,561 Superfecta Pool $20,449 Trifecta Pool $28,231. Scratched–Convex.
$1 Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $63.70. Pick Three Pool $8,584.
CALL ME DADDY entered the first turn three wide, stalked the pace four deep on the backstretch, moved up three wide around the second turn, took the lead in midstretch and drew away in the final furlong. MAHI MAHI dueled inside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, fought back when challenged in midstretch, could not hold off the winner but was clearly second best. BAMBOOZLER chased off the rail down the backstretch and around the second turn, swung out in the lane, did not threaten but gained the show. DEBT MONGER pulled behind rivals around the first turn, moved up between horses entering the backstretch, dueled outside a rival into and around the second turn, drifted out in the stretch and weakened. SOUND CHECKERS stalked the pace three deep on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, gave way in the lane and was eased through the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.85 46.15 58.40 1:05.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Florentine Diamond
|122
|5
|4
|3–hd
|4–1½
|1–1½
|1–7
|Delgadillo
|9.70
|1
|Shenandoah Star
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–2½
|2–2
|Espinoza
|4.00
|4
|Lets Get Wild
|122
|4
|2
|2–½
|3–1
|3–2
|3–8
|Hernandez
|9.30
|2
|Jemsek
|117
|2
|3
|5–6
|5–5
|4–5
|4–4
|Velez
|3.70
|3
|Too Much Smoke
|122
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–16
|Fuentes
|2.50
|6
|Miss Carousel
|122
|6
|5
|4–2
|2–½
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|5
|FLORENTINE DIAMOND
|21.40
|10.80
|5.40
|1
|SHENANDOAH STAR
|5.80
|3.40
|4
|LETS GET WILD
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$107.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$51.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-2)
|$84.46
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-1-4)
|$269.90
Winner–Florentine Diamond Ch.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Silver Score, by Even the Score. Bred by Woodbridge Farm LLC & Paula Capestro (CA). Trainer: Paula S. Capestro. Owner: Paula S. Capestro. Mutuel Pool $80,216 Daily Double Pool $13,075 Exacta Pool $42,992 Superfecta Pool $17,638 Trifecta Pool $26,914. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-5) paid $70.30. Pick Three Pool $22,031. $1 Pick Four (2-1-2/6-5) 4 correct paid $547.40. Pick Four Pool $40,156. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/3/4-2-1-2/6-5) 5 correct paid $699.20. Pick Five Pool $145,431.
FLORENTINE DIAMOND was lightly bumped leaving the gate, stalked four wide into the bend, continued outside on the turn, fanned five wide exiting the turn, rallied strongly outside, reached front passing three-sixteenths pole and drew clear under couple right handed taps. SHENANDOAH STAR broke alertly and sped to the front, controlled pace while bit off the rail then three wide exiting the turn, was overtaken in upper stretch but safely held second. LETS GET WILD attended the early pace while outside leader, remained prominent while three then four wide into the stretch, remained well off the rail and clearly bested others. JEMSEK settled off the leaders, hugged the rail into the stretch chasing the pace, remained along the fence and never threatened. TOO MUCH SMOKE hesitated while off very slowly, dropped well back early, saved ground but never reached contention. MISS CAROUSEL broke in and lightly bumped inside rival, crossed over leaving the backstretch, moved up and loomed on the turn but gave way in the stretch and was eased nearing the wire. The stewards conducted an inquiry involving the start for TOO MUCH SMOKE but ruled that horse caused its own problem.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.65 45.21 58.02 1:05.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Coalinga Hills
|124
|3
|4
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–2
|1–½
|Roman
|1.40
|2
|Timberlake Gage
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–2½
|Figueroa
|16.90
|6
|Erebuni
|124
|5
|6
|5–4
|5–3½
|5–1
|3–hd
|Flores
|18.80
|7
|Herunbridledpower
|124
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–2½
|4–ns
|Guce
|1.20
|5
|Just Be Held
|119
|4
|3
|4–3
|4–3
|4–1½
|5–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|9.10
|3
|Bragging Rights
|124
|2
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|6.50
|4
|COALINGA HILLS
|4.80
|3.00
|2.80
|2
|TIMBERLAKE GAGE
|9.60
|5.20
|6
|EREBUNI
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$54.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$26.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-7)
|$59.45
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-6)
|$167.10
Winner–Coalinga Hills Ch.m.6 by Thorn Song out of Alphabet Kisses, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Hicker, George and Button Stable. Mutuel Pool $107,339 Daily Double Pool $9,835 Exacta Pool $57,895 Superfecta Pool $34,326 Trifecta Pool $41,219. Scratched–Madame Mousse.
$1 Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $124.30. Pick Three Pool $20,806.
COALINGA HILLS tracked leading duo into and around turn while three wide, roused in upper stretch, closed strongly in the final furlong and collared leader in final yards. TIMBERLAKE GAGE hooked up in prolonged duel from along the rail into stretch, inched away in upper stretch and again past mid stretch but could not stave off winner. EREBUNI settled off the pace and well off the rail, continued on four wide path to the stretch, remained outside through the lane and was up in final jump for minor award. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER crossed over and contested the pace outside runner-up, battled well into the stretch, fought back through the drive but had little left for the final sixteenth. JUST BE HELD chased while well off the fence or four wide into the stretch and failed to threaten while between rivals late. BRAGGING RIGHTS was void of early foot, saved ground while trailing the field and failed to make any serious late impact.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.05 45.18 56.88 1:03.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Lord Adare
|122
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|Roman
|4.70
|4
|Mayan Warrior
|122
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–3
|Fuentes
|6.10
|1
|Bob's Sniper
|122
|1
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–1
|3–ns
|Blanc
|7.00
|6
|Policy
|122
|6
|7
|7–1
|7–2
|6–4
|4–hd
|Cedillo
|1.40
|5
|Anniversary Sale
|117
|5
|6
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Velez
|10.30
|2
|Cunning Munnings
|122
|2
|4
|6–½
|6–½
|5–1½
|6–7
|Maldonado
|10.70
|8
|Captain Buzzkill
|124
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|7–nk
|Gutierrez
|11.90
|7
|High Five
|117
|7
|5
|5–½
|5–1
|8
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|9.60
|3
|LORD ADARE
|11.40
|6.20
|3.80
|4
|MAYAN WARRIOR
|7.60
|4.20
|1
|BOB'S SNIPER
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$33.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$30.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-1-6)
|$63.83
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-4-1)
|$155.90
Winner–Lord Adare Dbb.c.3 by Violence out of Pure Genius, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (NY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Happy Go Lucky Stables, LLC, Arthur, Michael V. and Islas, Ruben. Mutuel Pool $141,510 Daily Double Pool $14,568 Exacta Pool $81,853 Superfecta Pool $41,283 Trifecta Pool $49,741. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-3) paid $191.00. Pick Three Pool $11,516.
LORD ADARE quickly sped to the front, came in slightly approaching the bend, retained slight advantage into the stretch, inched away in upper stretch then dug in late under strong handling to hold off rival. MAYAN WARRIOR forced the early issue outside leader, continued three wide then between rivals leaving the turn, continued outside winner and closed gap in final yards. BOB'S SNIPER close up early from along the rail, stalked from inside into the lane, could not match top pair in the drive and just lasted for the show. POLICY bumped at the start, chased while well off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, remained outside, finished willingly and just missed third. ANNIVERSARY SALE bumped with outside foe at the start, stalked four wide into the wide, continued on same path and loomed exiting the turn, remained well off the fence but was out finished. CUNNING MUNNINGS was in bit tight early and shuffled back, chased on two wide path around the turn and did not threaten late. CAPTAIN BUZZKILL chased from the outside, caught five wide into the bend, angled over around the turn and failed to challenge. HIGH FIVE settled outside and off the pace, chased four then five wide into the stretch and lacked needed late response.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.02 45.70 58.17 1:04.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Dairy Kid
|120
|4
|2
|2–hd
|4–2
|2–½
|1–hd
|Payeras
|42.50
|3
|Palm d'Oro
|122
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–3½
|Cedillo
|14.00
|2
|Buyback
|122
|2
|3
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|0.60
|10
|My S V R
|122
|10
|6
|4–½
|2–½
|3–3
|4–½
|Gryder
|8.80
|7
|Dannybob
|122
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–1½
|5–1¼
|Flores
|51.40
|6
|Pasito
|122
|6
|7
|7–4
|7–4
|6–hd
|6–½
|Hernandez
|3.50
|8
|Winning Bells
|115
|8
|8
|9–1
|10
|8–1
|7–2
|Diaz, Jr.
|31.70
|9
|Root Beer Rag
|122
|9
|10
|10
|9–1
|9–8
|8–1¼
|Pereira
|11.50
|1
|Willowglade
|120
|1
|4
|5–hd
|6–hd
|7–3
|9–18
|Delgadillo
|47.90
|5
|Hope Parkway
|122
|5
|9
|8–hd
|8–hd
|10
|10
|Bednar
|48.30
|4
|DAIRY KID
|87.00
|23.20
|6.40
|3
|PALM D'ORO
|12.20
|5.40
|2
|BUYBACK
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$454.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$265.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-10)
|$440.12
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-10-7)
|Carryover $4,466
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$865.00
Winner–Dairy Kid Dbb.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Ban, by After Market. Bred by Linda Adair & Julie Adair Stack (KY). Trainer: Robert J. Lucas. Owner: Robert J. Lucas. Mutuel Pool $149,737 Daily Double Pool $41,067 Exacta Pool $91,854 Superfecta Pool $62,590 Super High Five Pool $5,852 Trifecta Pool $61,817. Scratched–Miracle Miler.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $530.30. Pick Three Pool $74,705. $1 Pick Four (5-4-3-4) 4 correct paid $7,966.80. Pick Four Pool $185,397. $2 Pick Six (1-2/6-5-4-3-4) 5 out of 6 paid $405.80. Pick Six Pool $24,825. Pick Six Carryover $13,263.
DAIRY KID stalked while bit off the fence, secured rail later on the turn, continued inside in the lane, shifted out inside eighth marker, surged under strong asking and nailed leader nearing finish. PALM D'ORO had good early speed, controlled pace while slightly off the rail, retained cushion well into the stretch, dug in late but could not hold the winner. BUYBACK chased on two wide path into and on the turn, angled four wide later on the bend, continued willingly in the lane and gained third. MY S V R was caught five wide leaving the backstretch, moved up outside then three wide entering the stretch, could not match top pair in final furlong and eventually lost third. DANNYBOB stalked while outside winner on the turn and into the stretch, dropped back bit in upper stretch then finished evenly. PASITO chased three wide into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked needed late punch. WINNING BELLS angled over early, chased while outside a rival, came two wide into the stretch, angled out bit in the lane but did not threaten late. ROOT BEER RAG was slow into stride, also shifted inward some early, chased three wide leaving the turn and failed to challenge. WILLOWGLADE stalked from along the rail early, dropped back around the turn and weakened. HOPE PARKWAY was off slow, dropped well back early, saved ground to the stretch then gave way.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, December 14.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 8-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Into a Hot Spot
|Alex Cruz
|124
|Reed Saldana
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Mike Operator
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|An American Jet
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|5-1
|20,000
|4
|Mighty Elijah
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|20,000
|5
|Norski
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|20,000
|6
|Darkhawk
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Brian J. Pitnick
|10-1
|20,000
|7
|Fortnite Dance
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|12-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Perfect Rush
|Jorge Velez
|115
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Roses for Laura
|Alex Cruz
|122
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|Smiling to Excess
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Paul G. Aguirre
|5-2
|32,000
|4
|Biddy Duke
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|2-1
|32,000
|5
|Cat's Dessert
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|28,000
|6
|Acai
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|32,000
|7
|Screen Gossip
|Ramon Guce
|118
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|20-1
|28,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|K P Whirlwind
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|30,000
|2
|Salsa Verde
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|15-1
|30,000
|3
|Keepinmypromise
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Eoin G. Harty
|3-1
|30,000
|4
|Hay Belles
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Russell G. Childs
|30-1
|28,000
|5
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|30,000
|6
|Akuba
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|28,000
|7
|Magically Honored
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|2-1
|30,000
|8
|K P Cats Wild
|Evin Roman
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|28,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tale of the Tavern
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|2
|Princess Mo
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|3
|Baby Boo
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mike Harrington
|12-1
|4
|Majestic Gigi
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|5
|Speech
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|6
|Intentonseduction
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Adam Kitchingman
|7-2
|7
|Del Mar Drama
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|8
|Agave Queen
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Abdication
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|8,000
|2
|Speedy Ride
|Juan Sanchez
|122
|Yanet Rodriguez
|12-1
|8,000
|3
|Royal Blue Grass
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Jose G. Hernandez, Sr.
|8-1
|8,000
|4
|Papa Splash
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Sally Rivera
|12-1
|8,000
|5
|Passing
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|5-2
|8,000
|6
|Irish Ballad
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|8,000
|7
|Raw Diamond
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Leitha M. Brady
|20-1
|8,000
|8
|Vermeer
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|8,000
|9
|Hoss Cartwright
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jack Carava
|7-2
|8,000
|10
|Tiger On Your Six
|Cerapio Figueroa
|122
|Jorge Rosales
|20-1
|8,000
|11
|Dr. Bagley
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|8,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Lake Show
|David Mussad
|112
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|8,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Circle the Red
|Minor Arana
|122
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|20-1
|30,000
|2
|Temple Bar
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
|30,000
|3
|Dream Palace
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|28,000
|4
|Nietzsche
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|5-2
|30,000
|5
|Madecents
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Lin Melton
|8-1
|30,000
|6
|Timetothinkrich
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|30,000
|7
|Sixfourthree
|Frank Johnson
|120
|Russell G. Childs
|20-1
|28,000
|8
|Code Gray
|Juan Ochoa
|120
|Jack Carava
|20-1
|28,000
|9
|Flawless Clyde
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|30-1
|30,000
|10
|Mountain View
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|30,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Pastor Mike
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|28,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Original Intent
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Dean Greenman
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Union Station
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|112
|Eoin G. Harty
|5-1
|14,000
|3
|Super Classic
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|16,000
|4
|Wilshire Dude
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|16,000
|5
|Tiz a Slayer
|Brice Blanc
|119
|Alexis Barba
|10-1
|16,000
|6
|Mad At Money
|Tyler Baze
|119
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|6-1
|16,000
|7
|Implicitly
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Jorge Periban
|5-2
|16,000
|8
|Big Barrel
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Gary Stute
|9-2
|16,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soviet Problem Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Warrior's Moon
|Abel Cedillo
|117
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|2
|Smiling Shirlee
|Ruben Fuentes
|117
|Jeff Bonde
|9-2
|3
|California Kook
|Joseph Talamo
|117
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|4
|Jodie Faster
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|5
|Phoenix Tears
|Edwin Maldonado
|117
|Daniel Dunham
|30-1
|6
|Nocherylikemychery
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|7
|Cholula Lips
|Tyler Baze
|117
|Mike Harrington
|12-1
|8
|Been Studying Her
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-5
|9
|Warren's Showtime
|Jorge Velez
|121
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|10
|Almost a Factor
|Geovanni Franco
|117
|Carla Gaines
|20-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Occam's Razor
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|2
|Dubnation
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|3
|King Eddie
|Donnie Meche
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|4
|Zipper Mischief
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Blake R. Heap
|7-2
|5
|Satanta
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|9-2
|6
|Rinse and Repeat
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|7
|Goldie's Hills
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Sally Rivera
|20-1
|8
|Buck Duane
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|9
|Dialed Up
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|5-1
|10
|Bouncing Around
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|I Belong to Becky
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|20,000
|12
|Rickey B
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Mark Rheinford
|15-1
|20,000