Racing! It’s Ed Burgart’s final weekend as race caller

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wish nothing but happiness to the best quarter-horse announcer … ever.

We’re going to go off script today and not lead with thoroughbreds or some industry gossip or the doings of the California Horse Racing Board.

This weekend is the last for Ed Burgart as the full-time regular caller at Los Alamitos Race Course. He’s done it for almost four decades. Talk about someone who can’t get a new job. Seriously, Ed is as much a part of the fabric of Los Alamitos as the cheap beer and hot dogs. He’s a track treasure and they even named a restaurant at the track after him a few weeks ago.

I interviewed him on Friday and he had some interesting memories. You can read it, just click here.

So, we’re going to move Orlando Gutierrez’s Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview to the top of this newsletter. It’s not just Ed’s last weekend, it’s the last weekend of the season and it has some great races. So, Orlando, take it away.

“Ed Burgart’s final weekend as track announcer at Los Alamitos Race Course kicks off on Saturday with an outstanding nine-race card headed by his favorite race, the Grade 1, $600,000 Champion of Champions at 400 yards. Burgart has called some of the greatest quarter horses in history in this race, such as three-time winner Refrigerator, the Bob Baffert-trained Gold Coast Express, the superb filly Dashs Dream, plus world champions Cash Rate, First Down Dash, SLM Big Daddy, Heza Dasha Fire and more. The field for Burgart’s final Champion of Champions will feature a great lineup headed by Bill Hoburg’s BH Lisas Boy, who is the top older horse on the grounds, plus the outstanding 3-year-old filly Flash And Roll.

“Owned by Scott Bryant, Flash And Roll is undefeated in six starts at Los Alamitos, a record that includes three Grade 1 victories. Her three stakes wins came in the Golden State Million Futurity, Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity, and Los Alamitos Super Derby. She’s the only horse to win all three of these races.

“Ridden by the phenomenal 18-year-old jockey Oscar Andrade Jr., the 7-year-old gelding BH Lisas Boy won the Grade 1 Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship and the Grade 1 Go Man Go Handicap. This is BH Lisas Boy’s third appearance in the Champion of Champions.

“Jim Walker’s Zoomin For Spuds, the Champion of Champions winner in 2016, and Ed Allred’s millionaire He Looks Hot will each be making their fourth consecutive starts in the Champion of Champions.

“Los Alamitos will conduct an Ed Burgart bobblehead giveaway with a paid general admission while supplies last, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“On Sunday, Burgart will conduct a meet and greet with fans after the last daytime thoroughbred race at Los Alamitos. Burgart will sign autographs, take photos, and enjoy the company of racing fans in the track’s winner’s circle until approximately 5:30 p.m.

“Michael Wrona will call the first race of the nighttime program while Burgart conducts the meet and greet. Burgart will then go to his announcer’s perch for his final racing program, which will be highlighted by the $1.9 million Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity.

“When Burgart called his first Champion of Champions both Allred and trainer Mike Robbins had horses in that race. For Burgart’s final call, Allred will be represented by fastest qualifier Nomadic, while Robbins will saddle Mr Ricks. John Cooper, one of Burgart’s best friends, will saddle Cartel Jess Rockin in the Two Million. The field will also feature Grade 1 futurity winners Runforyourlife and Flokie. Post time for the Two Million is 9:12 p.m.

“Day and night racing fans at Los Alamitos will receive a free 2020 Los Alamitos wall calendar with their paid admission while supplies last on Sunday night. The calendar will feature Burgart throughout the various months of the year. It’ll be another keepsake to remember the greatest quarter-horse race caller of all time.

“There’s one other important quarter-horse figure retiring at the end of 2019. Jockey Cody Jensen, a winner of more than 1,660 Quarter Horse races, 101 graded stakes wins and 50 Grade 1 stakes wins, will call it a career at the end of the month. The winning rider in last year’s Champion of Champions, Jensen will be aboard the super filly Flash And Roll in the Champion of Champions and then on Up And Coming in the Two Million. His final mount will likely come at Sunland Park on Sunday, Dec. 29.

“The 70th season of quarter horse and thoroughbred racing will open at Los Alamitos on Friday, Dec. 27 with Wrona calling the action. The first stakes race of the season will be the Holiday Handicap on Dec. 28. Los Alamitos will be open for simulcasting during the time-off although the track will be closed Dec. 24-25.”

Los Alamitos daytime review

The feature on Friday’s card was a $40,000 maiden special weight for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies, won by Florentine Diamond. She was strong in the stretch winning by seven lengths over Shenandoah Star.

Paula Capestro was the owner, trainer and co-breeder of the filly. Florentine Diamond paid a healthy $21.40, $10.80 and $5.40. Agapito Delgadillo was the jockey. Lets Get Wild finished third.

Los Alamitos daytime preview

Saturday’s card has a $100,000 stakes race, four races for 2-year-old fillies and nine races total. First post is at 12:30 p.m. The stakes is the Soviet Problem Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies going a mile. There are 10 starters.

The favorite, at 7-5, is Been Studying Her and she has some good credentials for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. She has won three-of-four races including the Golden State Juvenile Fillies. She also finished fourth in the Grade 1 Chandelier Stakes at Los Alamitos, her only loss.

Smiling Shirlee is the second favorite at 9-2 for Jeff Bonde and Ruben Fuentes. She has won one-of-three races and finished second in the Golden State Juvenile Fillies.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 8, 8, 10 (1 also eligible), 10 (1 ae), 8, 10, 10 (2 ae). Not too shaby.

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc picks of the day

RACE ONE: No. 5 Darkhawk (10-1)

Darkhawk trainer Brian Pitnick also owns this horse and is winning 29% in maiden claimers like Saturday with a 64% in the money percentage. The horse ran second at the beach last month with the strongest late pace we see in this race. Has as much speed as the top choices and we are getting a great 10-1 or more value. Darkhawk finished ahead of 7/2 Norski in this race yet this horse is better value.

Friday’s result: Cunning Munnings looked great on paper but even with go fast jockey Edwin Maldonado riding the horse had nothing, finishing off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:14 Tampa Bay (3): $125,000 FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Wildwood’s Beauty (6-5)

11:04 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Display Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Elusive Knight (1-1)

11:14 Tampa Bay (5): $125,000 FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Jackson (2-1)

11:30 Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Sugar Swirl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lady’s Island (5-2)

11:56 Fair Grounds (5): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Lassie Stakes, La-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Vacherie Girl (5-2)

12:00 Gulfstream (7): $100,000 My Charmer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mitchell Road (9-5)

12:30 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Rampart Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Baccarat Fashion (5-2)

12:46 Aqueduct (8): $500,000 New York Stallion Series, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dream Bigger (5-2)

12:54 Fair Grounds (7): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Sprint Stakes, La-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Minit to Stardom (8-5)

1:00 Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Fort Lauderdale Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Channel Cat (3-1)

1:23 Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Juvenile Stakes, La-breds 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Chimney Rock (8-5)

1:30 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Prince Lucky (2-1)

1:52 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Turf Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: In the Navy (7-2)

2:21 Fair Grounds (10): $150,000 Louisiana Champions Day Classic, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Underpressure (5-2)

2:50 Fair Grounds (11): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Turf Stakes, La-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Is Too (5-2)

3:19 Fair Grounds (12): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Sprint Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Monte Man (3-1)

3:58 Los Alamitos (8): $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Been Studying Her (7-5)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Genuine Version (7-2)

This gelding relishes the rail post and has much early quickness. He figures to be even quicker than normal since he is coming off a speed-sharpening 110-yard victory in last start. In addition, he has won eight of 26 starts while Delayed Steal, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, is coming off restricted allowance victories in non winners of two and three race lifetime categories.

Final thought

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.