Racing! Tough day at Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 14. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 8-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.29 46.00 58.29 1:11.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Norski 117 4 1 3–1 2–2 1–½ 1–½ Diaz, Jr. 1.90 2 Mike Operator 122 2 2 1–hd 3–2½ 2–2 2–4 Fuentes 3.90 6 Darkhawk 124 5 5 5–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 3–ns Espinoza 9.50 7 Fortnite Dance 117 6 6 6 5–4½ 5–4½ 4–22 Velez 28.40 1 Into a Hot Spot 124 1 3 4–hd 6 6 5 Cruz 1.40 4 Mighty Elijah 124 3 4 2–1 1–½ 3–2½ dnf Figueroa 7.90

5 NORSKI 5.80 3.60 4.00 2 MIKE OPERATOR 3.80 5.00 6 DARKHAWK 6.60

$1 EXACTA (5-2) $9.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-7) $13.80 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $32.30

Winner–Norski B.g.3 by Liaison out of Ederle, by English Channel. Bred by Pegasus Stud LLC & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Palma, Hector O. and Riggio, Dolores. Mutuel Pool $69,379 Exacta Pool $32,002 Superfecta Pool $16,203 Trifecta Pool $20,005. Scratched–An American Jet.

NORSKI stalked the leaders three deep on the turn, came into the lane three wide, bid outside the pacesetter in the lane, took a short advantage at the furlong and held to the wire. MIKE OPERATOR steadied between horses after the start, moved up to duel for the lead inside a rival, was challenged by the winner in the lane, fought back in the final furlong and was a clear second. DARKHAWK chased inside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came into the lane four wide, and outfinished that foe late to gain third. FORTNITE DANCE was off slowly, chased outside a rival, came into the stretch five wide and was edged for third at the wire. INTO A HOT SPOT broke out and bumped a rival at the start, was hustled along early, fell back into the turn, gave way and collapsed after being unsaddled. MIGHTY ELIJAH dueled outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, weakened between horses in the lane, was injured and pulled up inside the furlong marker and was vanned off.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.60 45.47 58.17 1:05.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Biddy Duke 120 3 5 1–hd 1–1½ 2–5 1–½ Gryder 0.70 3 Smiling to Excess 120 2 4 3–1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–6 Delgadillo 4.00 6 Acai 122 5 6 4–1½ 4–2 3–1½ 3–1¾ Cedillo 3.40 7 Screen Gossip 122 6 1 5–1 5–hd 5–2½ 4–nk Guce 55.90 2 Roses for Laura 122 1 2 6 6 4–1 5–14 Cruz 6.00 5 Cat's Dessert 120 4 3 2–1 3–½ 6 6 Payeras 55.30

4 BIDDY DUKE 3.40 2.40 2.10 3 SMILING TO EXCESS 3.20 2.60 6 ACAI 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $16.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-7) $5.11 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-6) $10.70

Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.2 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $91,155 Daily Double Pool $22,293 Exacta Pool $46,638 Superfecta Pool $31,114 Trifecta Pool $34,073. Scratched–Perfect Rush.

BIDDY DUKE was sent up between to gain narrow lead, set pace around the turn, resisted when challenged in upper stretch, briefly lost lead then fought back inside rival to gamely prevail. SMILING TO EXCESS forced the early issue from the inside, angled out on the bend, engaged leader past quarter pole, poked her nose in front in mid stretch but was out finished. ACAI broke in bit and a step slow, chased four wide into and on the turn and five wide into the stretch then was up late for minor award. SCREEN GOSSIP chased from the outside early, angled over leaving the backstretch, raced on two wide path on the turn, remained off the rail and three across in mid stretch and missed the show. ROSES FOR LAURA showed brief early foot, dropped into and around the turn, had rider stand up briefly past sixteenth marker then was edged for fourth. CAT'S DESSERT briefly dueled outside winner then stalked three wide, lost contact into the lane and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.96 48.50 1:14.47 1:27.28 1:40.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 K P Whirlwind 122 1 8 7–1 5–½ 3–½ 1–2 1–5 T Baze 2.80 5 Vannavanna Bo Bana 122 5 3 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 2–4 Pereira 6.80 7 Magically Honored 122 7 2 5–1½ 7–4 6–1½ 4–½ 3–½ Cedillo 1.00 2 Salsa Verde 122 2 4 8 8 8 7–2 4–½ Puglisi 24.40 8 K P Cats Wild 120 8 5 6–1 6–hd 7–3 5–½ 5–½ Roman 15.20 6 Akuba 120 6 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 3–3 6–5 Payeras 108.00 3 Keepinmypromise 117 3 7 4–½ 4–½ 4–2 6–1 7–7 Velez 4.20 4 Hay Belles 115 4 6 3–hd 3–1½ 5–1 8 8 Diaz, Jr. 119.20

1 K P WHIRLWIND 7.60 4.60 2.60 5 VANNAVANNA BO BANA 6.00 3.20 7 MAGICALLY HONORED 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-7-2) $39.56 $1 TRIFECTA (1-5-7) $64.40

Winner–K P Whirlwind Ch.f.2 by Congrats out of Stormy Antics, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by C. Kidder, N. Cole & Linda Griggs (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $127,236 Daily Double Pool $11,572 Exacta Pool $76,619 Superfecta Pool $56,161 Trifecta Pool $56,649. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $19.70. Pick Three Pool $25,550.

K P WHIRLWIND reserved early and stalked from along the rail, shifted out bit on the second turn, came three wide into the lane, surged past leader past three-sixteenth pole and powered away. VANNAVANNA BO BANA forced the pace from the inside, continued inside pacesetter to second turn then two wide into the lane, had little resistance for winner but cleared late to prove second best. MAGICALLY HONORED settled three wide early, chased from off the rail, had rider lost his stick past five-sixteenths marker, caught five wide into the stretch, continued on far outside and gained the show. SALSA VERDE settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace, exited last turn two wide, shifted back to the rail and found her best stride late. K P CATS WILD four wide early, chased from off the rail then between rivals into second bend, continued on same path to the stretch and was no threat. AKUBA was sent up three wide to gain early lead, set pace from slightly off the fence, relinquished control in upper stretch and weakened later in the drive. KEEPINMYPROMISE pulled around first turn while three turn to gain forward position, stalked while three wide to second turn and also weakened. HAY BELLES settled inside, moved up some on the backstretch, continued inside into the stretch but failed to sustain effort and gave way late.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.44 45.34 57.23 1:09.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Speech 122 5 4 2–½ 1–½ 1–4 1–9 Franco 1.30 2 Princess Mo 122 2 2 4–hd 3–½ 2–3½ 2–4 Figueroa 8.70 7 Del Mar Drama 122 7 1 3–1 4–3 4–3 3–5¾ Hernandez 17.30 1 Tale of the Tavern 122 1 7 5–3 5–3 5–1 4–6½ Cedillo 20.10 4 Majestic Gigi 122 4 3 1–½ 2–1½ 3–½ 5–3 Flores 2.90 3 Baby Boo 122 3 6 7 7 6–5 6–¾ Gryder 10.90 6 Intentonseduction 117 6 5 6–½ 6–hd 7 7 Diaz, Jr. 3.50

5 SPEECH 4.60 3.00 2.40 2 PRINCESS MO 5.60 4.00 7 DEL MAR DRAMA 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $23.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $17.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-1) $83.68 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $111.20

Winner–Speech B.f.2 by Mr Speaker out of Scribbling Sarah, by Freud. Bred by Gail Rice (FL). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $147,846 Daily Double Pool $13,768 Exacta Pool $76,878 Superfecta Pool $41,672 Trifecta Pool $50,660. Scratched–Agave Queen. $1 Pick Three (4-1-5) paid $25.60. Pick Three Pool $13,679.

SPEECH dueled between horses on the backstretch then outside a foe on the turn, took the lead in upper stretch, drifted out through the lane but was well clear. PRINCESS MO broke outward at the start then stalked outside a foe on the backstretch, angled out leaving the turn, came into the stretch three wide, could not catch the winner but was a clear second. DEL MAR DRAMA broke out at the start, dueled three deep on the backstretch, stalked three wide on the turn, came into the lane four wide, lacked the needed rally but held third. TALE OF THE TAVERN was off slowly, stalked inside a rival into the turn, saved ground around the turn and did not offer a bid in the lane. MAJESTIC GIGI broke in at the start then dueled inside rivals into and around the turn then weakened along the inside in the lane. BABY BOO was bumped between rivals at the start, chased off the rail and did not offer a bid in the lane. INTENTONSEDUCTION chased on the outside throughout and did not threaten.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.96 46.01 58.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Speedy Ride 122 2 4 4–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–½ Sanchez 20.80 6 Irish Ballad 124 5 7 8–1½ 5–2½ 3–1½ 2–½ Payeras 13.10 9 Hoss Cartwright 124 8 1 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–½ 3–4 T Baze 1.00 3 DQ–Royal Blue Grass 122 3 2 3–1 6–hd 6–1 4–½ Guce 20.40 4 Papa Splash 122 4 6 6–hd 4–hd 5–½ 5–hd Hernandez 49.40 8 Vermeer 122 7 5 5–hd 8–½ 7–1½ 6–¾ Figueroa 1.40 1 Abdication 124 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 4–3 7–4 Maldonado 10.20 7 Raw Diamond 124 6 9 9 9 8–1½ 8–¾ Rojas Fernandez 93.30 10 Tiger On Your Six 122 9 8 7–½ 7–hd 9 9 Figueroa 62.30

2 SPEEDY RIDE 43.60 14.00 5.80 6 IRISH BALLAD 9.40 5.00 9 HOSS CARTWRIGHT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $114.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $196.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-9-4) $889.84 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-9) $775.90

Winner–Speedy Ride Ch.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Espeedytoo, by Ghost Ranch. Bred by Rayburn Evans (CA). Trainer: Yanet Rodriguez. Owner: Guillermina G. Mena. Mutuel Pool $175,294 Daily Double Pool $17,994 Exacta Pool $129,023 Superfecta Pool $96,740 Trifecta Pool $104,754. Scratched–Dr. Bagley, Lake Show, Passing. DQ–#3 Royal Blue Grass–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 6th. $1 Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $271.40. Pick Three Pool $35,487. $1 Pick Four (1/4-1-5/8-2) 4 correct paid $578.70. Pick Four Pool $93,853. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/4-1-5/8-2) 5 correct paid $947.55. Pick Five Pool $340,465.

SPEEDY RIDE lightly bumped at the start, stalked from the inside, came two wide into the lane, swung out in upper stretch, reached front passing eighth marker and held late under urging. IRISH BALLAD chased two or three wide into and on the turn, found clear path along the rail into the stretch, rallied strongly and was along for the place. HOSS CARTWRIGHT forced the early issue then bid outside rival late on the turn, gained brief lead nearing eighth marker but failed to sustain effort and lost the place in final yards. ROYAL BLUE GRASS bumped lightly at the start, lugged out early on the turn, had its rider lost his irons, drifted out badly later on the turn, rider regain irons and had mild late rally outside. PAPA SPLASH broke out, stalked b it off the rail then between rivals, continued on same path and finished evenly. VERMEER close up early from between foes, steadied early on the turn then forced to alter course, continued well off the rail, bumped nearing quarter marker and never recovered. ABDICATION flashed good early foot from along the rail, held lead around the turn, was overtaken in the drive and weakened. RAW DIAMOND reserved early chased four wide, angled in bit on the turn, bumped with outside rival in upper stretch and weakened. TIGER ON YOUR SIX was slow into stride, chased five wide into the turn, continued outside, was fanned out further entering the stretch and lacked any response. Following a stewards inquiry, ROYAL BLUE GRASS was disqualified and placed sixth for interference on the turn.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.02 46.03 58.24 1:04.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Temple Bar 122 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Figueroa 1.00 3 Dream Palace 120 3 2 2–2 3–1½ 2–3½ 2–4 Cedillo 2.60 4 Nietzsche 122 4 4 3–1½ 4–1 3–2 3–7 Flores 5.80 11 Mountain View 122 9 8 5–½ 5–½ 4–2½ 4–nk Pereira 7.70 8 Code Gray 120 7 6 8–4 8–4 6–1 5–hd Ochoa 49.20 5 Madecents 122 5 9 6–2½ 6–2 5–3 6–8 Payeras 21.00 9 Flawless Clyde 122 8 7 7–2 7–2 7–10 7–27 Puglisi 78.70 1 Circle the Red 122 1 1 4–½ 2–hd 8–4 8–12 Arana 77.60 6 Timetothinkrich 117 6 5 9 9 9 9 Velez 12.10

2 TEMPLE BAR 4.00 2.60 2.20 3 DREAM PALACE 3.60 2.60 4 NIETZSCHE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $82.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $6.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-11) $4.41 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $12.10

Winner–Temple Bar B.c.2 by Temple City out of Obregon, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Jay Goodwin & Rick Smith (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Thor-Bred Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $132,399 Daily Double Pool $17,571 Exacta Pool $84,920 Superfecta Pool $52,821 Trifecta Pool $60,977. Scratched–Capital Reef, Pastor Mike, Sixfourthree. $1 Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $288.00. Pick Three Pool $35,767.

TEMPLE BAR forced the early issue outside leader, bid between foes later on the turn, gained lead, resisted inside when challenged in upper stretch, edged away, turned back another challenge later in the drive and inched away late under urging. DREAM PALACE pressured the pace three wide, engaged leader past quarter marker, hooked up in stretch-long duel outside winner but could not match that rival in deep stretch. NIETZSCHE stalked from off the rail then four wide into and around the turn, continued wide in the lane and drew clear from others. MOUNTAIN VIEW chased early from the outside, continued five wide on the turn then six wide entering the stretch and finished evenly on the far outside. CODE GRAY bobbled leaving the gate, fell back early, chased just off the rail, angled out some leaving the bend and was no threat. MADECENTS was slow to begin, chased from the inside, angled out passing quarter marker then came back in some through the stretch. FLAWLESS CLYDE settled off the rail, raced four wide into and on the turn, came in some in upper stretch and weakened. CIRCLE THE RED broke inward, quickly recovered and sped to short lead along the rail, relinquished control midway on the turn then gave way in the stretch and was eased then walked off. TIMETOTHINKRICH settled off the pace, raced three wide into the bend, dropped back around the turn, was also eased in the stretch and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.29 47.17 1:11.78 1:37.33 1:44.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Implicitly 119 7 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–3½ Velez 0.50 2 Union Station 112 2 6 7–2½ 6–1½ 5–½ 4–2 2–hd Diaz, Jr. 10.80 8 Big Barrel 121 8 3 4–3 3–1½ 3–1 2–hd 3–2 Pereira 6.80 4 Wilshire Dude 124 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 3–3½ 4–1½ Flores 5.50 5 Tiz a Slayer 120 5 4 5–2½ 5–½ 6–3½ 7–3 5–¾ Blanc 13.00 6 Mad At Money 119 6 8 8 8 7–1½ 6–1 6–1 T Baze 27.10 3 Super Classic 121 3 5 3–hd 4–8 4–5 5–½ 7–2½ Figueroa 76.80 1 Original Intent 124 1 7 6–hd 7–1½ 8 8 8 Valdivia, Jr. 20.90

7 IMPLICITLY 3.00 2.40 2.20 2 UNION STATION 6.00 4.00 8 BIG BARREL 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $8.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-8-4) $9.68 $1 TRIFECTA (7-2-8) $40.00

Winner–Implicitly B.c.4 by Artie Schiller out of Ruminate, by Vindication. Bred by Emily Wygod (KY). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $155,299 Daily Double Pool $20,104 Exacta Pool $97,519 Superfecta Pool $65,515 Trifecta Pool $72,837. Claimed–Implicitly by Robert Newport. Trainer: Mark Rheinford. Claimed–Big Barrel by Tyree Wolesensky. Trainer: Anthony Saavedra. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $107.40. Pick Three Pool $49,302.

IMPLICITLY pulled up to pressing position outside leader into backstretch, continued to force pace into last turn, bid then gained lead a quarter mile out, edged away despite lugging out some then came back in under right hand urging and padded margin late. UNION STATION reserved while outside rival, continued two or three wide into the stretch, made steady progress from far outside through the lane and was along late for the place. BIG BARREL content to track leaders from off the rail, remained three wide into and around the last turn, came out slightly in the drive but could not hold rival late for second. WILSHIRE DUDE stepped to the front and set pressured pace from the inside, was overtaken by winner passing quarter marker and weakened later in the drive. TIZ A SLAYER settled well off the pace and bit off the rail, chased three wide then on two path around last turn and lacked needed late response. MAD AT MONEY unhurried while slightly off the rail, later gained the rail, remained inside thereafter and failed to reach contention. SUPER CLASSIC stalked from the inside to the second turn, angled out some passing quarter marker and also lacked needed rally. ORIGINAL INTENT reserved from the rail, came off the fence on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane but was outrun throughout.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soviet Problem Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.35 47.83 1:12.62 1:24.85 1:37.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Cholula Lips 117 7 2 2–1½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–4 1–3 T Baze 8.20 2 Smiling Shirlee 117 2 7 4–hd 5–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 2–ns Fuentes 5.40 1 Warrior's Moon 117 1 6 3–2 4–1 2–1 3–4 3–7 Cedillo 19.00 8 Been Studying Her 121 8 4 8–1½ 8–1½ 5–1 4–1½ 4–hd Van Dyke 0.40 10 Almost a Factor 117 9 8 9 9 6–2 5–½ 5–4 Franco 15.50 6 Nocherylikemychery 117 6 1 7–1 7–1 4–3 6–3 6–1 Diaz, Jr. 112.30 4 Jodie Faster 117 4 5 5–½ 3–hd 7–3 7–8 7–18 Figueroa 64.60 3 California Kook 117 3 9 6–2 6–1 8–15 8–25 8–50 Talamo 8.30 5 Phoenix Tears 121 5 3 1–1 1–½ 9 9 9 Maldonado 187.10

7 CHOLULA LIPS 18.40 6.80 5.60 2 SMILING SHIRLEE 4.60 4.60 1 WARRIOR'S MOON 10.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $39.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-8) $102.76 $1 TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $582.00

Winner–Cholula Lips Dbb.f.2 by Empire Way out of Sweet Lips Pooh, by Rio Verde. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Mike Harrington. Owner: Lovingier, Terry C. and Navarro, Amanda. Mutuel Pool $266,557 Daily Double Pool $27,108 Exacta Pool $149,006 Superfecta Pool $104,482 Trifecta Pool $119,668. Scratched–Warren's Showtime. $1 Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $34.20. Pick Three Pool $34,376.

CHOLULA LIPS pressured the pacesetter into and through the backstretch, bid then gained lead early on last turn, shook loose under asking in upper stretch and won clear under steady handling. SMILING SHIRLEE stalked three wide then three deep passing half mile marker, moved up four wide on the last turn, bumped with inside rival nearing eighth pole then fought back in late stages to earn second. WARRIOR'S MOON settled along the rail then angled out into backstretch, moved up three wide, came in slightly into the stretch, dueled inside rival then bumped with that rival near mid stretch and was out finished for second. BEEN STUDYING HER chased three then four wide into backstretch, continued well off the rail around second turn and into the stretch and only gained minor award. ALMOST A FACTOR caught four wide early, chased from the outside then five wide leaving last turn and lacked needed late response from the outside. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY chased from off the rail then either three wide or between rivals, came in bit into the stretch and weakened from the inside. JODIE FASTER stalked from the inside, saved ground throughout and weakened. CALIFORNIA KOOK pulled her way around first turn and into backstretch, stalked between rivals, remained three or four wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. PHOENIX TEARS stepped to the front, set pressured pace inside winner, relinquished control early on last turn, dropped back readily and was eased in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.12 45.38 57.06 1:03.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Dialed Up 122 8 10 6–1 6–1 1–hd 1–2½ Pereira 1.10 7 Goldie's Hills 124 7 1 4–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 2–¾ Payeras 84.00 6 Rinse and Repeat 122 6 6 7–1 8–2 4–2½ 3–2½ Gryder 17.10 5 Satanta 122 5 9 10 10 9–1 4–½ Van Dyke 7.20 11 I Belong to Becky 122 10 5 5–2 3–½ 3–1½ 5–1 Fuentes 4.90 2 Dubnation 124 2 7 9–1½ 9–1½ 6–hd 6–2½ Figueroa 17.20 10 Bouncing Around 124 9 8 8–1 7–½ 8–hd 7–5 Puglisi 9.40 4 Zipper Mischief 122 4 2 3–hd 2–hd 5–hd 8–1¾ Delgadillo 7.30 1 Occam's Razor 120 1 3 1–½ 4–hd 7–1 9–3½ Cedillo 19.10 3 King Eddie 124 3 4 2–hd 5–1½ 10 10 Meche 26.60

9 DIALED UP 4.20 3.60 3.20 7 GOLDIE'S HILLS 37.20 15.40 6 RINSE AND REPEAT 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $56.60 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $104.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-6-5) $500.10 10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-6-5-11) Carryover $13,664 $1 TRIFECTA (9-7-6) $799.10

Winner–Dialed Up B.g.4 by Dialed In out of Boro, by Siphon (BRZ). Bred by Willow Tree Farm, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Supreme Racing. Mutuel Pool $242,323 Daily Double Pool $52,746 Exacta Pool $151,297 Superfecta Pool $97,268 Super High Five Pool $12,051 Trifecta Pool $108,609. Scratched–Buck Duane, Rickey B. $1 Pick Three (7-7-9) paid $50.30. Pick Three Pool $79,201. $1 Pick Four (2/7/12-7-7-8/9/12) 4 correct paid $144.70. Pick Four Pool $486,252. $2 Pick Six (5/8-2-2/7/12-7-7-8/9/12) 5 out of 6 paid $177.20. $2 Pick Six (5/8-2-2/7/12-7-7-8/9/12) 6 correct paid $20,632.60. Pick Six Pool $91,036.

DIALED UP was off bit slow, stalked 3wide on the turn, angled five wide departing the bend, rallied strongly from the far outside, reached front at furlong marker and edged away under urging. GOLDIE'S HILLS dueled four deep into the bend, then two wide and inside rivals into the lane, gained slim advantage, was collared in mid stretch and safely held second. RINSE AND REPEAT stalked from the inside, continued two then three wide into the stretch, came out further in the drive and passed tiring rivals to gain third. SATANTA reserved from off the fence, chased three then four wide leaving the turn, also rallied from the outside and found his best stride in the final furlong. I BELONG TO BECKY forced the early issue from the outside and five deep, dueled three abreast leaving the turn, came in through the drive and weakened in the late stages. DUBNATION chased from the inside, raced on two path into the stretch, split foes in upper stretch and lacked rally late from the inside. BOUNCING AROUND chased four wide into and around the turn, remained well off the rail and was no late threat. ZIPPER MISCHIEF dueled three deep and between foes into and early on the turn, continued prominently into the lane and weakened. OCCAM'S RAZOR flashed early foot from along the rail, dropped back around the turn and weakened. KING EDDIE forced the pace from between foes, angled three wide into the lane and weakened from between rivals.