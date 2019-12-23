Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill and his wife arrested before Patriots-Bills game

Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested Saturday outside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., before the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game.

The trouble started when Hill’s wife, Caitlin, repeatedly tried to enter the stadium with an oversized bag, according to Robert Bolger, chief administrator for Foxborough police.

“She had been told several times, ‘No,’” Bolger said. “She tried several times to go to a different gate. She was ordered to leave the property.”

According to Bolger, she refused to leave the grounds when ordered to and was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Then Rich Hill noticed what was going on and tried to intervene, Bolger said.

“He saw her as they were trying to get her into a van to bring to the police station, and he started to interfere with the officers,” Bolger said. “He was told several times to back up and he would not. And he ended up getting arrested.”

Hill was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The couple was arraigned Monday, with the charges downgraded to civil infractions by Norfolk County Dist. Atty. Michael Morrissey’s office. Hill’s felony charge of resisting arrest was dropped by Morrissey’s office in the “interests of justice,” an office spokesperson said.

Hill has played for eight teams during his 15-season career, including a brief stint with the Angels in 2014. He spent the last 3½ seasons with the Dodgers, going 30-16 with an ERA of 3.18 and appearing in 12 postseason games, including three World Series starts. He became a free agent after the 2019 season.

