Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NFC wild-card prediction: Vikings at Saints

Saints quarterback Drew Brees gets ready to unleash a pass.
If Saints quarterback Drew Brees can continue with his uncanny accuracy, the visiting Vikings could be in trouble in their wild-card playoff game.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Jan. 3, 2020
3:15 PM
Share

What the Vikings need to do: They have to run the ball better than they have been running it. They need Dalvin Cook at full strength, and they need to take advantage of their outstanding receivers and tight ends. On defense, they need to get to Saints quarterback Drew Brees with a front four that can be dominant.

What the Saints need to do: Keep the noise up and the crowd involved. The best way to do that is get an early lead. Brees has to continue his amazingly accurate pace, and the New Orleans defense has to rattle Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and remind him playoff intensity is at another level.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Saints have been playing like a top seed of late, with Brees on fire and a legit defense. The Vikings just don’t look right, and Cousins hasn’t consistently proven he can step up in big games.

Saints 31, Vikings 23

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement