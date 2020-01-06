Racing! Bast is the Best

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we send you a reminder that Santa Anita is off until Friday.
We normally reserve the Monday newsletter for the stewards’ rulings. Well, it must have been the holidays but the California Horse Racing Board hasn’t made public the stewards’ minutes for the opening week of Santa Anita, even though it was only two days of racing.
So, we’re going to fall back this week on something we used to do on Mondays about three years ago, and that’s checking in to see how the TVG handicappers did on a particular day. The feature got kind of tired because the outcome always seemed the same. So, let’s see how things went on Sunday. (We quit before the night action. Had to watch the Golden Globes.)
Let’s start with the good news. Gabby Gaudet hit a Pick Five at Gulfstream winning $63.60. And, through the same sequence, Caton Bredar hit a Pick Four worth $30.40. Both ended up losing on the day, although Gabby lost the least of any of the TVG handicappers.
OK, that’s it. No more good news.
The big loser was anyone who bet Santa Anita. TVG suggested 16 wagers and hit … zero.
We will mention newsletter contributor and Golden Gate race caller Matt Dinerman. He had five of six and three of four in the Pick Six and Four and in both cases had the second and third horses in the race he missed. Guess that’s why it’s called gambling.
So, before we get to the individuals, let’s total up what anyone at home would have made if they had made all the talent-suggested bets for the day. Drum roll … you would have lost $744.80.
In fairness, I could randomly pick another day and have a different outcome. But, the fact is that everyone except Megan Divine gave us nothing but horizontal wagers. The theory is it keeps you watching longer if you spread the wager over longer periods. And, while you’re waiting for the next race on your $48 ticket, you may bet a single at some other track.
OK, enough theory, here’s how Sunday turned out for the prognosticators.
Gabby Gaudet, -11.40
Nick Hine, -14
Scott Hazelton, -18
Christina Blacker, -31.50
Joaquin Jaime, -32
Ron Ellis, -36
Rich Perloff, -48
Caton Bredar, -49.70
Todd Schrupp, -52.40
Matt Dinerman, -67.80
Scott McKeever, -149
Megan Devine, -235
CTBA has a sale
The California Thoroughbred Breeders Assn. will have a sale on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hinds Pavilion at Fairplex in Pomona. The catalog has 256 horses with 13 supplementals. You can access the catalog by going to their website. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
The feature was the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. The obvious favorite was Bast, who is nominated for an Eclipse Award. She won, but it was probably a little more competitive until the end than some might have thought. The winning margin was 1 ¾ lengths.
Bob Baffert trained the second- and third-place finishers. Oh, he also trained Bast, too. Hit the Baffert trifecta in the six-horse race.
Bast paid $3.20, $2.10 and $2.10. Auberge was second followed by Golden Principal, Orquidias Biz, K P Dreamin and Lovely Lilla.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “Bast looked like she was in trouble at the [five sixteenths pole]. … I heard [race caller] Frank [Mirahmadi] say she was coming under pressure and the other ones (Authentic and Golden Principal) were looking good. … She’s a picture of health and that’s why we ran her [Sunday].
“You hate to run three in a race like that but it’s a graded race and its $200,000. I want to give all my clients a chance at it. I’ve gone sort of easy on her for this race. Those are two really good fillies that she was chasing there, as you can tell by the way they were spread out. They showed up, they ran well so here we are.
“She was doing really well, she looks great and I just hate training them too long they could get hurt in the mornings. As long as they are doing well and you enter them, the more races you get into ‘em it is better for them. Especially those other two, there was no race for them, so I think they are going to get a lot out of it. They’ll move way up from this. Bast I can just freshen her up.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “The outside post gives you the option of being able to read the pace. When we got near the quarter pole, the other two were going easy, so I had to get after her. She was shortening up out of a route, but she kicked it in.
“There was a concern, Bob [Baffert] said the horses were running a big race so I really had to get after her but she showed her class today. I’m very lucky to be in the position I’m in right now.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Sunland (9): $100,000 4 Rivers John Deere Stakes, NM-breds 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ancient Land ($9.40)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bast ($3.20)
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 5.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.24 48.97 1:12.69 1:24.41 1:35.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Lincoln City
|124
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|Rispoli
|15.80
|5
|Border Town
|124
|5
|8
|6–1
|6–1½
|4–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|Prat
|7.60
|3
|Commanding Chief
|124
|3
|5
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|3–2¼
|Rosario
|1.50
|7
|Muralist
|124
|7
|7
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–2
|4–nk
|Cedillo
|3.80
|4
|Go Daddy Go
|124
|4
|2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–3¼
|Gryder
|6.30
|8
|Cape Point
|124
|8
|3
|4–1
|4–1½
|5–½
|6–2
|6–½
|T Baze
|58.90
|1
|Cardiff Cay
|124
|1
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–¾
|Smith
|4.20
|2
|Da Kine
|124
|2
|6
|7–1½
|7–2
|7–2½
|7–2
|8
|Van Dyke
|13.20
|6
|LINCOLN CITY
|33.60
|13.80
|7.00
|5
|BORDER TOWN
|8.00
|4.60
|3
|COMMANDING CHIEF
|2.40
|10-CENT EXACTA (6-5)
|$110.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-7)
|$169.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$183.05
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-7-4)
|Carryover $2,393
Winner–Lincoln City B.c.4 by The Factor out of Magic School, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Abel, James P., Abel, Mary C. and Kruljac, J. Eric. Mutuel Pool $230,429 Exacta Pool $114,889 Superfecta Pool $49,355 Trifecta Pool $71,967 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,138. Scratched–none.
LINCOLN CITY took the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up through the final furlong then responded when headed between horses a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging between foes. BORDER TOWN broke slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside then bid along the rail in the final furlong, put a head in front a sixteenth out and continued willingly but was outgamed. COMMANDING CHIEF saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide past midstretch and continued gamely to the end. MURALIST angled in and prompted the pace outside the winner, continued a bit off the rail through the stretch and was outfinished. GO DADDY GO stalked outside a rival then just off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, continued alongside a foe in the drive and lacked the needed rally. CAPE POINT pulled his way along three deep into and on the first turn, stalked outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. CARDIFF CAY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and again into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. DA KINE pulled his way along a bit off the rail then outside a rival, chased just off the fence, came out in the stretch and also lacked a rally.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.97 45.46 1:10.41 1:16.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Afternoon Heat
|124
|1
|6
|3–½
|3–½
|1–½
|1–3½
|Cedillo
|3.40
|4
|Brace for Impact
|124
|4
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–3¾
|Van Dyke
|5.30
|3
|A Man's Man
|119
|3
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–4
|3–2¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.40
|2
|Hoop Dream
|124
|2
|5
|5–8
|5–12
|5–10
|4–2¼
|T Baze
|16.10
|6
|Grandpa Louie
|124
|6
|4
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–6¾
|Rosario
|0.90
|5
|Street Demand
|119
|5
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|66.40
|1
|AFTERNOON HEAT
|8.80
|4.20
|3.20
|4
|BRACE FOR IMPACT
|5.40
|4.20
|3
|A MAN'S MAN
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$202.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$20.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-2)
|$27.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$33.80
Winner–Afternoon Heat Ch.c.4 by Unusual Heat out of Meredith Bee, by El Corredor. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Robert John Vanderdussen. Mutuel Pool $243,673 Daily Double Pool $50,725 Exacta Pool $118,408 Superfecta Pool $51,992 Trifecta Pool $80,809. Scratched–none.
AFTERNOON HEAT stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead three wide nearing midstretch and pulled clear under urging and steady handling late. BRACE FOR IMPACT had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, battled on a short lead on the turn, fought back between horses nearing midstretch, drifted in late and held second. A MAN'S MAN had speed between rivals then dueled a bit off the rail, fought back inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. HOOP DREAM stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. GRANDPA LOUIE close up stalking the pace outside then three deep to the stretch, also weakened. STREET DEMAND dropped back off the rail on the backstretch, angled in some on the turn and failed to menace.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.31 44.90 56.59 1:02.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Desmond Doss
|124
|7
|6
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–1
|1–hd
|Talamo
|7.90
|4
|Midnight Special
|124
|4
|7
|5–½
|4–1½
|3–1
|2–½
|Delgadillo
|25.20
|5
|Hit the Seam
|124
|5
|2
|2–2
|2–2½
|1–2½
|3–1
|Gutierrez
|2.80
|2
|Foster Boi
|124
|2
|8
|8
|6–hd
|6–2½
|4–1½
|Prat
|2.40
|8
|Rinse and Repeat
|124
|8
|3
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|Gryder
|15.70
|1
|General Interest
|124
|1
|5
|7–hd
|8
|7–3
|6–½
|Rosario
|2.40
|6
|First in Show
|124
|6
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|7–15¾
|Bejarano
|23.70
|3
|Bob's Sniper
|122
|3
|1
|4–1½
|7–½
|8
|8
|Blanc
|9.50
|7
|DESMOND DOSS
|17.80
|9.20
|5.00
|4
|MIDNIGHT SPECIAL
|20.60
|9.80
|5
|HIT THE SEAM
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$117.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$144.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-5-2)
|$325.33
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-5-2-8)
|$6,188.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-5)
|$435.40
Winner–Desmond Doss Grr.c.4 by Grazen out of Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $274,083 Daily Double Pool $38,211 Exacta Pool $163,203 Superfecta Pool $76,845 Super High Five Pool $13,083 Trifecta Pool $112,067. Claimed–Midnight Special by Eaton, James A., Hess, Maria E. and Muldoon, Don. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–General Interest by Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-7) paid $436.05. Pick Three Pool $67,270.
DESMOND DOSS chased outside a rival then three and four wide on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up three wide nearing the wire. MIDNIGHT SPECIAL stalked a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and rallied between horses late. HIT THE SEAM angled in and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear in the drive, drifted out a bit in deep stretch and was caught nearing the line. FOSTER BOI broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then between horses on the turn, continued a bit off the rail and finished with interest. RINSE AND REPEAT stalked outside a rival, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. GENERAL INTEREST chased inside then was in tight off heels just off the rail midway on the turn, went around a rival into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch, came out in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. FIRST IN SHOW angled in and dueled outside a rival, was between foes through much of the stretch run and weakened. BOB'S SNIPER stalked the pace inside, steadied in tight into the turn, dropped back on the bend and gave way in the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.72 47.94 1:12.67 1:25.42 1:38.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Storie Blue
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|2.40
|5
|Classy Ruler
|122
|5
|1
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–4¾
|Smith
|0.40
|1
|Last First Kiss
|117
|1
|4
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–2
|3–2
|3–3
|Velez
|46.80
|2
|Del Mar Drama
|122
|2
|6
|5–1½
|6
|4–2½
|4–3½
|4–½
|Rispoli
|26.60
|6
|Crazy Speighty
|117
|6
|5
|6
|5–½
|5–1
|5–7
|5–18½
|Diaz, Jr.
|19.70
|4
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Rosario
|8.00
|3
|STORIE BLUE
|6.80
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|CLASSY RULER
|2.10
|2.10
|1
|LAST FIRST KISS
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$87.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-2)
|$14.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$25.75
Winner–Storie Blue Dbb.f.3 by Empire Maker out of Spare Change, by Bernardini. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $272,741 Daily Double Pool $33,091 Exacta Pool $134,646 Superfecta Pool $60,696 Trifecta Pool $88,464. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-3) paid $68.65. Pick Three Pool $37,779.
STORIE BLUE had good early speed and dueled inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, battled on a short lead outside a rival on the second turn, inched away into the stretch, fought back when challenged past midstretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. CLASSY RULER stalked three deep then bid four wide a half mile out, tracked outside a foe on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner past midstretch and continued willingly but could not get by. LAST FIRST KISS stalked inside then bid along the rail leaving the backstretch, dueled inside, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. DEL MAR DRAMA broke slowly, pulled between horses stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CRAZY SPEIGHTY stalked three deep, bid five wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and also weakened. COSMIC COWGIRL dueled outside the winner then between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.48 47.03 1:12.22 1:25.70 1:39.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Will Dancer
|124
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|Delgadillo
|5.00
|2
|Cross Town
|124
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–4½
|2–4
|2–4¼
|Cedillo
|7.00
|4
|Derby Storm
|124
|4
|1
|6–2
|6–3
|3–3
|3–5
|3–1¼
|Franco
|28.40
|10
|Starship Chewy
|124
|10
|7
|9–½
|9–hd
|7–hd
|4–hd
|4–5¼
|Meche
|29.00
|3
|Darkhawk
|124
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–3½
|5–1
|5–3½
|Talamo
|9.10
|8
|Fort Dodge
|124
|8
|6
|10
|10
|6–hd
|6–5
|6–7
|Espinoza
|7.20
|7
|Hypersonic
|124
|7
|9
|4–hd
|5–1
|8–2
|7–½
|7–½
|T Baze
|2.80
|6
|Moana Luna
|124
|6
|5
|5–2
|4–½
|5–1
|8–1½
|8–5
|Gryder
|3.30
|9
|The Easy Way
|119
|9
|8
|8–1½
|7–hd
|9–½
|9–1½
|9–1¼
|Velez
|9.40
|5
|Fortnite Dance
|124
|5
|10
|7–1
|8–3½
|10
|10
|10
|Figueroa
|48.40
|1
|WILL DANCER
|12.00
|7.60
|5.60
|2
|CROSS TOWN
|9.80
|7.00
|4
|DERBY STORM
|8.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$42.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$44.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-10)
|$535.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4)
|$289.00
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-4-10-3)
|Carryover $2,187
Winner–Will Dancer Ch.g.4 by Will Take Charge out of Self Rising, by Hansel. Bred by Highclere, Inc. & Springtown ShowStables (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Roper, James L. and Ilene A.. Mutuel Pool $308,017 Daily Double Pool $34,318 Exacta Pool $184,544 Superfecta Pool $95,024 Trifecta Pool $129,267 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,868. Scratched–Nil Phet, Shared, Son of a Queen, Ziyanair.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $122.55. Pick Three Pool $65,876. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-3-1) 268 tickets with 4 correct paid $705.75. Pick Four Pool $247,784. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1-7-3-1) 26 tickets with 5 correct paid $23,267.80. Pick Five Pool $701,445.
WILL DANCER sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. CROSS TOWN between horses early, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail to the stretch and was clearly second best. DERBY STORM four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and bested the others. STARSHIP CHEWY angled in and settled outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and improved position. DARKHAWK had speed three deep between foes then stalked off the rail to the stretch and weakened. FORT DODGE broke in a bit, angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. HYPERSONIC broke a bit slowly, went six wide into the first turn, stalked five wide, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MOANA LUNA broke in and bumped a rival, five wide into the first turn, stalked four wide between horses, went three deep into and out of the second turn and also weakened. THE EASY WAY a bit slow into stride, settled outside, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. FORTNITE DANCE bumped at the start, drifted out into the first turn, angled in and saved ground off the pace, also gave way and was eased in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.80 44.42 56.12 1:02.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|DQ–Storming Lady
|122
|4
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|1–½
|Bejarano
|5.10
|8
|Devils Dance
|117
|8
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–ns
|Velez
|46.50
|7
|Holly Hundy
|124
|7
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|Rosario
|1.90
|9
|Smoovie
|124
|9
|3
|4–2
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Franco
|19.00
|2
|Creative Instinct
|124
|2
|5
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|5–hd
|Cedillo
|15.30
|3
|Tonahutu
|124
|3
|9
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–hd
|6–½
|Rispoli
|6.20
|5
|Love and Peace
|122
|5
|8
|9–3
|9–4½
|8–hd
|7–½
|Prat
|18.40
|10
|Flower Point
|122
|10
|6
|8–hd
|8–hd
|9–10
|8–2½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.90
|6
|Posit
|122
|6
|7
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–1
|9–5¼
|Gutierrez
|26.90
|1
|Kim K
|124
|1
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Van Dyke
|5.50
|8
|DEVILS DANCE
|95.00
|31.40
|12.00
|7
|HOLLY HUNDY
|4.00
|2.60
|4
|DQ–STORMING LADY
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$534.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$156.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-4-9)
|$845.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-4)
|$395.20
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-4-9-2)
|Carryover $5,678
Winner–Devils Dance Ch.f.4 by Goldencents out of Dance Darling, by Devil's Bag. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable and Barron, Shirley A.. Mutuel Pool $310,088 Daily Double Pool $43,910 Exacta Pool $187,028 Superfecta Pool $85,943 Trifecta Pool $122,993 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,574. Scratched–Kentan Road. DQ–#4 Storming Lady–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 3rd.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-8) paid $426.20. Pick Three Pool $54,734.
STORMING LADY stalked a bit off the rail then inside to the stretch, came out for room in midstretch, bid between rivals under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. DEVILS DANCE three deep early, dueled outside a rival, put a head in front in midstretch, was three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly late. HOLLY HUNDY angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, steadied in tight between foes past the eighth pole and continued gamely between horses to the wire. SMOOVIE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, was fanned out a bit in midstretch and found her best stride late four wide on the line. CREATIVE INSTINCT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in deep stretch and was outfinished. TONAHUTU (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and finished willingly. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) chased between horses, came out some in the stretch and had a mild late bid. FLOWER POINT was in a good position chasing the pace three wide to the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. POSIT stalked the pace outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. KIM K a bit slow to begin, dropped back inside then settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the trainer of HOLLY HUNDY against STORMING LADY, the latter was disqualified and placed third for interference in midstretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Ynez Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.02 44.59 1:09.99 1:23.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Bast
|124
|6
|2
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–10
|1–1¾
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|1
|Auberge
|120
|1
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2½
|Prat
|2.40
|2
|Golden Principal
|120
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–9¼
|Smith
|4.20
|6
|Orquidias Biz
|120
|5
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4–1¾
|Rosario
|21.30
|5
|K P Dreamin
|120
|4
|3
|4–hd
|5–3
|5–1
|5–2¼
|Fuentes
|32.10
|3
|Lovely Lilia
|120
|3
|5
|5–3
|4–½
|4–½
|6
|Cedillo
|30.80
|7
|BAST
|3.20
|2.10
|2.10
|1
|AUBERGE
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|GOLDEN PRINCIPAL
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$194.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$3.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-6)
|$1.57
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2)
|$2.65
Winner–Bast B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Laffina, by Arch. Bred by BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $350,488 Daily Double Pool $48,853 Exacta Pool $137,913 Superfecta Pool $80,134 Trifecta Pool $124,082. Scratched–Paige Anne.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-7) paid $236.15. Pick Three Pool $51,074.
BAST stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and inched away under a hold late. AUBERGE a bit slow into stride, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but bested the others. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up, battled between horses in the stretch and held clear for the show. ORQUIDIAS BIZ dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a bid in the drive. K P DREAMIN chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LILIA stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.71 45.88 1:09.83 1:22.23 1:34.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hootie
|124
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–2½
|6–2
|3–½
|1–2¼
|Rispoli
|3.70
|2
|Mystery Messenger
|124
|2
|3
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–½
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|12.60
|8
|You Must Chill
|124
|8
|6
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–1
|Gutierrez
|17.00
|5
|Go for a Ride
|124
|5
|2
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Rosario
|3.80
|6
|Single Me Out
|124
|6
|7
|10–6
|9–1
|7–hd
|8–3
|5–1½
|Espinoza
|17.40
|1
|Soul Beam
|124
|1
|11
|7–½
|8–½
|8–1
|7–½
|6–½
|T Baze
|10.50
|11
|Broke Away Grey
|124
|11
|8
|11
|11
|10–½
|9–2
|7–1¾
|Talamo
|13.40
|7
|Canadian Game
|124
|7
|5
|6–2
|5–1
|5–1
|6–hd
|8–½
|Prat
|8.10
|9
|Factorial
|124
|9
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–1
|9–7¾
|Bejarano
|3.00
|3
|Blame It On Kitty
|124
|3
|10
|8–1
|7–hd
|9–2½
|10–3½
|10–ns
|Van Dyke
|20.20
|10
|Bird
|124
|10
|9
|9–1½
|10–6
|11
|11
|11
|Delgadillo
|40.10
|4
|HOOTIE
|9.40
|5.40
|3.80
|2
|MYSTERY MESSENGER
|13.20
|8.40
|8
|YOU MUST CHILL
|9.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$20.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$56.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-8-5)
|$362.56
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-8-5-6)
|Carryover $22,253
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-8)
|$321.15
Winner–Hootie B.g.6 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Barbariansmile, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Halo Farms (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Bruce Treitman. Mutuel Pool $442,145 Daily Double Pool $185,685 Exacta Pool $275,371 Superfecta Pool $159,426 Super High Five Pool $21,719 Trifecta Pool $205,863. Claimed–Go for a Ride by DA Meah Racing and Tackitt, Jason and Megan J. Trainer: Anna Meah. Claimed–Canadian Game by ERJ Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Factorial by O''Neill, Doug and Valente, Roddy J. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Bird by Macy, Michael and Plumer, Scott. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Brazilian Summer, Spectator's Dream.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-4) paid $299.35. Pick Three Pool $179,169. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-8-4/7-4) 268 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,741.80. Pick Four Pool $591,632. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-8-4/7-4) 89 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,450.00. Pick Five Pool $518,940. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-3-1-8-4/7-4) 3 tickets with 6 correct paid $34,773.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $195,286. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $292,520.
HOOTIE pulled along the inside and steadied early on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, came out again and rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. MYSTERY MESSENGER saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the fence into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held second. YOU MUST CHILL stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, battled outside a rival on the second turn, took the lead three wide into the stretch, angled in outside the runner-up and fought back, was between horses in deep stretch and was edged for the place. GO FOR A RIDE close up stalking the pace between horses, bid between rivals on the backstretch, tracked again between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some and was outfinished. SINGLE ME OUT three deep early, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and our wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SOUL BEAM a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. BROKE AWAY GREY broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and improved position. CANADIAN GAME stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FACTORIAL had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, dueled inside, battled between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BLAME IT ON KITTY away a bit slowly, chased between horses then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued between foes on the second turn and also weakened. BIRD also broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,507
|$1,065,495
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,793,065
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,912,467
|TOTAL
|6,507
|$9,771,027