Racing! Bast is the Best

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 5. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.24 48.97 1:12.69 1:24.41 1:35.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lincoln City 124 6 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–hd Rispoli 15.80 5 Border Town 124 5 8 6–1 6–1½ 4–½ 2–hd 2–½ Prat 7.60 3 Commanding Chief 124 3 5 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 3–2¼ Rosario 1.50 7 Muralist 124 7 7 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 4–2 4–nk Cedillo 3.80 4 Go Daddy Go 124 4 2 5–hd 5–hd 6–1½ 5–1½ 5–3¼ Gryder 6.30 8 Cape Point 124 8 3 4–1 4–1½ 5–½ 6–2 6–½ T Baze 58.90 1 Cardiff Cay 124 1 4 8 8 8 8 7–¾ Smith 4.20 2 Da Kine 124 2 6 7–1½ 7–2 7–2½ 7–2 8 Van Dyke 13.20

6 LINCOLN CITY 33.60 13.80 7.00 5 BORDER TOWN 8.00 4.60 3 COMMANDING CHIEF 2.40

10-CENT EXACTA (6-5) $110.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-7) $169.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $183.05 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-7-4) Carryover $2,393

Winner–Lincoln City B.c.4 by The Factor out of Magic School, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Abel, James P., Abel, Mary C. and Kruljac, J. Eric. Mutuel Pool $230,429 Exacta Pool $114,889 Superfecta Pool $49,355 Trifecta Pool $71,967 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,138. Scratched–none.

LINCOLN CITY took the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up through the final furlong then responded when headed between horses a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging between foes. BORDER TOWN broke slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside then bid along the rail in the final furlong, put a head in front a sixteenth out and continued willingly but was outgamed. COMMANDING CHIEF saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide past midstretch and continued gamely to the end. MURALIST angled in and prompted the pace outside the winner, continued a bit off the rail through the stretch and was outfinished. GO DADDY GO stalked outside a rival then just off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, continued alongside a foe in the drive and lacked the needed rally. CAPE POINT pulled his way along three deep into and on the first turn, stalked outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. CARDIFF CAY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and again into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. DA KINE pulled his way along a bit off the rail then outside a rival, chased just off the fence, came out in the stretch and also lacked a rally.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.97 45.46 1:10.41 1:16.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Afternoon Heat 124 1 6 3–½ 3–½ 1–½ 1–3½ Cedillo 3.40 4 Brace for Impact 124 4 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 2–3¾ Van Dyke 5.30 3 A Man's Man 119 3 3 2–1 1–hd 3–4 3–2¾ Diaz, Jr. 3.40 2 Hoop Dream 124 2 5 5–8 5–12 5–10 4–2¼ T Baze 16.10 6 Grandpa Louie 124 6 4 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd 5–6¾ Rosario 0.90 5 Street Demand 119 5 1 6 6 6 6 Velez 66.40

1 AFTERNOON HEAT 8.80 4.20 3.20 4 BRACE FOR IMPACT 5.40 4.20 3 A MAN'S MAN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $202.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $20.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-2) $27.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $33.80

Winner–Afternoon Heat Ch.c.4 by Unusual Heat out of Meredith Bee, by El Corredor. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Robert John Vanderdussen. Mutuel Pool $243,673 Daily Double Pool $50,725 Exacta Pool $118,408 Superfecta Pool $51,992 Trifecta Pool $80,809. Scratched–none.

AFTERNOON HEAT stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead three wide nearing midstretch and pulled clear under urging and steady handling late. BRACE FOR IMPACT had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, battled on a short lead on the turn, fought back between horses nearing midstretch, drifted in late and held second. A MAN'S MAN had speed between rivals then dueled a bit off the rail, fought back inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. HOOP DREAM stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. GRANDPA LOUIE close up stalking the pace outside then three deep to the stretch, also weakened. STREET DEMAND dropped back off the rail on the backstretch, angled in some on the turn and failed to menace.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.31 44.90 56.59 1:02.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Desmond Doss 124 7 6 6–1½ 5–hd 5–1 1–hd Talamo 7.90 4 Midnight Special 124 4 7 5–½ 4–1½ 3–1 2–½ Delgadillo 25.20 5 Hit the Seam 124 5 2 2–2 2–2½ 1–2½ 3–1 Gutierrez 2.80 2 Foster Boi 124 2 8 8 6–hd 6–2½ 4–1½ Prat 2.40 8 Rinse and Repeat 124 8 3 3–hd 3–1 4–hd 5–½ Gryder 15.70 1 General Interest 124 1 5 7–hd 8 7–3 6–½ Rosario 2.40 6 First in Show 124 6 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 7–15¾ Bejarano 23.70 3 Bob's Sniper 122 3 1 4–1½ 7–½ 8 8 Blanc 9.50

7 DESMOND DOSS 17.80 9.20 5.00 4 MIDNIGHT SPECIAL 20.60 9.80 5 HIT THE SEAM 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $117.00 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $144.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-5-2) $325.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-5-2-8) $6,188.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-5) $435.40

Winner–Desmond Doss Grr.c.4 by Grazen out of Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $274,083 Daily Double Pool $38,211 Exacta Pool $163,203 Superfecta Pool $76,845 Super High Five Pool $13,083 Trifecta Pool $112,067. Claimed–Midnight Special by Eaton, James A., Hess, Maria E. and Muldoon, Don. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–General Interest by Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-7) paid $436.05. Pick Three Pool $67,270.

DESMOND DOSS chased outside a rival then three and four wide on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up three wide nearing the wire. MIDNIGHT SPECIAL stalked a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and rallied between horses late. HIT THE SEAM angled in and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear in the drive, drifted out a bit in deep stretch and was caught nearing the line. FOSTER BOI broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then between horses on the turn, continued a bit off the rail and finished with interest. RINSE AND REPEAT stalked outside a rival, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. GENERAL INTEREST chased inside then was in tight off heels just off the rail midway on the turn, went around a rival into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch, came out in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. FIRST IN SHOW angled in and dueled outside a rival, was between foes through much of the stretch run and weakened. BOB'S SNIPER stalked the pace inside, steadied in tight into the turn, dropped back on the bend and gave way in the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.72 47.94 1:12.67 1:25.42 1:38.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Storie Blue 122 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–nk Van Dyke 2.40 5 Classy Ruler 122 5 1 3–hd 4–½ 3–hd 2–1 2–4¾ Smith 0.40 1 Last First Kiss 117 1 4 4–hd 3–hd 2–2 3–2 3–3 Velez 46.80 2 Del Mar Drama 122 2 6 5–1½ 6 4–2½ 4–3½ 4–½ Rispoli 26.60 6 Crazy Speighty 117 6 5 6 5–½ 5–1 5–7 5–18½ Diaz, Jr. 19.70 4 Cosmic Cowgirl 122 4 3 2–1 2–hd 6 6 6 Rosario 8.00

3 STORIE BLUE 6.80 2.40 2.10 5 CLASSY RULER 2.10 2.10 1 LAST FIRST KISS 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $87.40 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-2) $14.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $25.75

Winner–Storie Blue Dbb.f.3 by Empire Maker out of Spare Change, by Bernardini. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $272,741 Daily Double Pool $33,091 Exacta Pool $134,646 Superfecta Pool $60,696 Trifecta Pool $88,464. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-3) paid $68.65. Pick Three Pool $37,779.

STORIE BLUE had good early speed and dueled inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, battled on a short lead outside a rival on the second turn, inched away into the stretch, fought back when challenged past midstretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. CLASSY RULER stalked three deep then bid four wide a half mile out, tracked outside a foe on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner past midstretch and continued willingly but could not get by. LAST FIRST KISS stalked inside then bid along the rail leaving the backstretch, dueled inside, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. DEL MAR DRAMA broke slowly, pulled between horses stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CRAZY SPEIGHTY stalked three deep, bid five wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and also weakened. COSMIC COWGIRL dueled outside the winner then between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.48 47.03 1:12.22 1:25.70 1:39.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Will Dancer 124 1 4 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1½ Delgadillo 5.00 2 Cross Town 124 2 2 2–1 2–2½ 2–4½ 2–4 2–4¼ Cedillo 7.00 4 Derby Storm 124 4 1 6–2 6–3 3–3 3–5 3–1¼ Franco 28.40 10 Starship Chewy 124 10 7 9–½ 9–hd 7–hd 4–hd 4–5¼ Meche 29.00 3 Darkhawk 124 3 3 3–½ 3–hd 4–3½ 5–1 5–3½ Talamo 9.10 8 Fort Dodge 124 8 6 10 10 6–hd 6–5 6–7 Espinoza 7.20 7 Hypersonic 124 7 9 4–hd 5–1 8–2 7–½ 7–½ T Baze 2.80 6 Moana Luna 124 6 5 5–2 4–½ 5–1 8–1½ 8–5 Gryder 3.30 9 The Easy Way 119 9 8 8–1½ 7–hd 9–½ 9–1½ 9–1¼ Velez 9.40 5 Fortnite Dance 124 5 10 7–1 8–3½ 10 10 10 Figueroa 48.40

1 WILL DANCER 12.00 7.60 5.60 2 CROSS TOWN 9.80 7.00 4 DERBY STORM 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $44.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-10) $535.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $289.00 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-4-10-3) Carryover $2,187

Winner–Will Dancer Ch.g.4 by Will Take Charge out of Self Rising, by Hansel. Bred by Highclere, Inc. & Springtown ShowStables (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Roper, James L. and Ilene A.. Mutuel Pool $308,017 Daily Double Pool $34,318 Exacta Pool $184,544 Superfecta Pool $95,024 Trifecta Pool $129,267 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,868. Scratched–Nil Phet, Shared, Son of a Queen, Ziyanair. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $122.55. Pick Three Pool $65,876. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-3-1) 268 tickets with 4 correct paid $705.75. Pick Four Pool $247,784. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1-7-3-1) 26 tickets with 5 correct paid $23,267.80. Pick Five Pool $701,445.

WILL DANCER sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. CROSS TOWN between horses early, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail to the stretch and was clearly second best. DERBY STORM four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and bested the others. STARSHIP CHEWY angled in and settled outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and improved position. DARKHAWK had speed three deep between foes then stalked off the rail to the stretch and weakened. FORT DODGE broke in a bit, angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. HYPERSONIC broke a bit slowly, went six wide into the first turn, stalked five wide, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MOANA LUNA broke in and bumped a rival, five wide into the first turn, stalked four wide between horses, went three deep into and out of the second turn and also weakened. THE EASY WAY a bit slow into stride, settled outside, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. FORTNITE DANCE bumped at the start, drifted out into the first turn, angled in and saved ground off the pace, also gave way and was eased in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.80 44.42 56.12 1:02.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 DQ–Storming Lady 122 4 4 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 1–½ Bejarano 5.10 8 Devils Dance 117 8 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 2–ns Velez 46.50 7 Holly Hundy 124 7 1 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ Rosario 1.90 9 Smoovie 124 9 3 4–2 4–2 4–hd 4–¾ Franco 19.00 2 Creative Instinct 124 2 5 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 5–hd Cedillo 15.30 3 Tonahutu 124 3 9 7–hd 7–½ 7–hd 6–½ Rispoli 6.20 5 Love and Peace 122 5 8 9–3 9–4½ 8–hd 7–½ Prat 18.40 10 Flower Point 122 10 6 8–hd 8–hd 9–10 8–2½ Valdivia, Jr. 4.90 6 Posit 122 6 7 6–1 6–1½ 6–1 9–5¼ Gutierrez 26.90 1 Kim K 124 1 10 10 10 10 10 Van Dyke 5.50

8 DEVILS DANCE 95.00 31.40 12.00 7 HOLLY HUNDY 4.00 2.60 4 DQ–STORMING LADY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $534.60 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $156.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-4-9) $845.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-4) $395.20 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-4-9-2) Carryover $5,678

Winner–Devils Dance Ch.f.4 by Goldencents out of Dance Darling, by Devil's Bag. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable and Barron, Shirley A.. Mutuel Pool $310,088 Daily Double Pool $43,910 Exacta Pool $187,028 Superfecta Pool $85,943 Trifecta Pool $122,993 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,574. Scratched–Kentan Road. DQ–#4 Storming Lady–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 3rd. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-8) paid $426.20. Pick Three Pool $54,734.

STORMING LADY stalked a bit off the rail then inside to the stretch, came out for room in midstretch, bid between rivals under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. DEVILS DANCE three deep early, dueled outside a rival, put a head in front in midstretch, was three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly late. HOLLY HUNDY angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, steadied in tight between foes past the eighth pole and continued gamely between horses to the wire. SMOOVIE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, was fanned out a bit in midstretch and found her best stride late four wide on the line. CREATIVE INSTINCT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in deep stretch and was outfinished. TONAHUTU (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and finished willingly. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) chased between horses, came out some in the stretch and had a mild late bid. FLOWER POINT was in a good position chasing the pace three wide to the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. POSIT stalked the pace outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. KIM K a bit slow to begin, dropped back inside then settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the trainer of HOLLY HUNDY against STORMING LADY, the latter was disqualified and placed third for interference in midstretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Ynez Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.02 44.59 1:09.99 1:23.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Bast 124 6 2 3–½ 3–1½ 3–10 1–1¾ Van Dyke 0.60 1 Auberge 120 1 6 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ Prat 2.40 2 Golden Principal 120 2 1 2–1 2–1 2–hd 3–9¼ Smith 4.20 6 Orquidias Biz 120 5 4 6 6 6 4–1¾ Rosario 21.30 5 K P Dreamin 120 4 3 4–hd 5–3 5–1 5–2¼ Fuentes 32.10 3 Lovely Lilia 120 3 5 5–3 4–½ 4–½ 6 Cedillo 30.80

7 BAST 3.20 2.10 2.10 1 AUBERGE 3.00 2.10 2 GOLDEN PRINCIPAL 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $194.00 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $3.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-6) $1.57 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2) $2.65

Winner–Bast B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Laffina, by Arch. Bred by BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $350,488 Daily Double Pool $48,853 Exacta Pool $137,913 Superfecta Pool $80,134 Trifecta Pool $124,082. Scratched–Paige Anne. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-7) paid $236.15. Pick Three Pool $51,074.

BAST stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and inched away under a hold late. AUBERGE a bit slow into stride, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but bested the others. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up, battled between horses in the stretch and held clear for the show. ORQUIDIAS BIZ dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a bid in the drive. K P DREAMIN chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LILIA stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.71 45.88 1:09.83 1:22.23 1:34.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Hootie 124 4 4 5–hd 6–2½ 6–2 3–½ 1–2¼ Rispoli 3.70 2 Mystery Messenger 124 2 3 3–hd 4–½ 3–½ 1–hd 2–nk Cedillo 12.60 8 You Must Chill 124 8 6 4–1½ 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 Gutierrez 17.00 5 Go for a Ride 124 5 2 2–hd 3–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 4–¾ Rosario 3.80 6 Single Me Out 124 6 7 10–6 9–1 7–hd 8–3 5–1½ Espinoza 17.40 1 Soul Beam 124 1 11 7–½ 8–½ 8–1 7–½ 6–½ T Baze 10.50 11 Broke Away Grey 124 11 8 11 11 10–½ 9–2 7–1¾ Talamo 13.40 7 Canadian Game 124 7 5 6–2 5–1 5–1 6–hd 8–½ Prat 8.10 9 Factorial 124 9 1 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 5–1 9–7¾ Bejarano 3.00 3 Blame It On Kitty 124 3 10 8–1 7–hd 9–2½ 10–3½ 10–ns Van Dyke 20.20 10 Bird 124 10 9 9–1½ 10–6 11 11 11 Delgadillo 40.10

4 HOOTIE 9.40 5.40 3.80 2 MYSTERY MESSENGER 13.20 8.40 8 YOU MUST CHILL 9.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $56.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-8-5) $362.56 10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-8-5-6) Carryover $22,253 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-8) $321.15

Winner–Hootie B.g.6 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Barbariansmile, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Halo Farms (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Bruce Treitman. Mutuel Pool $442,145 Daily Double Pool $185,685 Exacta Pool $275,371 Superfecta Pool $159,426 Super High Five Pool $21,719 Trifecta Pool $205,863. Claimed–Go for a Ride by DA Meah Racing and Tackitt, Jason and Megan J. Trainer: Anna Meah. Claimed–Canadian Game by ERJ Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Factorial by O''Neill, Doug and Valente, Roddy J. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Bird by Macy, Michael and Plumer, Scott. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Brazilian Summer, Spectator's Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-4) paid $299.35. Pick Three Pool $179,169. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-8-4/7-4) 268 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,741.80. Pick Four Pool $591,632. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-8-4/7-4) 89 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,450.00. Pick Five Pool $518,940. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-3-1-8-4/7-4) 3 tickets with 6 correct paid $34,773.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $195,286. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $292,520.

HOOTIE pulled along the inside and steadied early on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, came out again and rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. MYSTERY MESSENGER saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the fence into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held second. YOU MUST CHILL stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, battled outside a rival on the second turn, took the lead three wide into the stretch, angled in outside the runner-up and fought back, was between horses in deep stretch and was edged for the place. GO FOR A RIDE close up stalking the pace between horses, bid between rivals on the backstretch, tracked again between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some and was outfinished. SINGLE ME OUT three deep early, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and our wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SOUL BEAM a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. BROKE AWAY GREY broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and improved position. CANADIAN GAME stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FACTORIAL had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, dueled inside, battled between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BLAME IT ON KITTY away a bit slowly, chased between horses then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued between foes on the second turn and also weakened. BIRD also broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.