Racing! Thoughts about the Eclipse Awards process

Let’s get right to it with our weekly contribution by Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He’s always got a lot on his mind and no shortage of opinions. So, Ron, what are you thinking about today?
“Lacking a Grade 1 race this weekend, the mind wanders. Thankfully, the upcoming Eclipse Awards provide a destination.
“Since the voting closed and finalists were determined last week, claims of snubs have already been declared. By time the winners are revealed in less than two weeks at Gulfstream Park there will have been the usual sanctimonious calls to strip certain voters of their privileges, particularly those who show confounding support of obscure candidates.
“Putting those aside, there is a section of the Eclipse process that is screaming for improvement. That is the balloting for human categories.
“To shed some light on how this Spam is made, 254 voters from racetrack offices and the media (myself included) received ballots last month. Along with them came a special, 32-page edition of the Daily Racing Form. Most of it was devoted to 2019 past performances of the more than 130 horses that editors suggested for consideration in 11 divisions. It is an understatement to point out that those 22 pages are annually invaluable.
“The big flaw comes, though, in the five pages near the back devoted to statistics for trainers, jockeys, apprentice jockeys, owners and breeders. Each of those categories is broken into four sets of standings based on earnings, wins, Grade 1 wins and graded-stakes wins. And that is it.
“Where horses’ records read like a diary of the year past, the human statistics are limited to snapshots that may be misleading. For voters who do their homework and take a deeper dive beneath the numerical surface, these lists are helpful first steps. But what about for those who quickly gloss over the tables and vote based on, say, just earnings or some recipe combining money and graded victories?
“Take the breeders category. One finalist – Calumet Farm – led 2019 in earnings and graded wins. But how many voters dug deeper to learn that Brad Kelley’s operation had only one Grade 1 winner – Mongolian Groom?
“Meanwhile, the Woodford Thoroughbreds operation, which got my vote but failed to make the finals, was responsible for likely older female champion Midnight Bisou and year-end Kentucky Derby futures favorite Independence Hall.
“Often voters have used the coattails of their top choice for Horse of the Year and rewarded the connections with votes in their respective categories. That was clearly the case for 2015, when American Pharoah led Bob Baffert to be named trainer of the year and Zayat Stables the top owner and breeder. But the Triple Crown did not help jockey Víctor Espinoza. He lost to Javier Castellano, whose name was conspicuous by being at the top of the standings for earnings and victories.
“This is not to say that one is automatically more deserving of votes than another in any of these examples. It does suggest, though, that voters lacking a depth of information – or the time to research it – are casting ballots like a horseplayer who quick-’caps the next race.
“The obvious solution is to spoon-feed more data to voters, perhaps something like Equibase provides on its website. Type in the name of an owner, trainer or jockey, and there is a tab labeled “Top Horses” that may be parsed to any given year. That annually proves helpful in filling the information void.
“This seems an easy fix to one of the biggest flaws in the Eclipse process. So, too, would allowing voters more than just 35 hours of the new year to consider all that happened in the 365 days beforehand. (Yes, the deadline to cast ballots was Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. PST.)
“Any other suggestions to improve the awards should be welcome. Something tells me that after the ceremony Jan. 23, there will be no shortage of them.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 201 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. His Ron Flatter Racing Pod this week includes Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano and longtime Southern California News Group sports writer Art Wilson. The RFRP is also available via Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and is sponsored by Xpressbet.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the seventh race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is a maiden special weight at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. When young runners are sent this short, we can often try and decipher the intentions. For example, NU PI LAMBDA for Carla Gaines, has run three times, all going short at both Del Mar and Santa Anita. In all outings, she showed sharp early speed before being caught late, especially in her first two efforts, telling us the scope to her game likely isn’t much, not being sent long, not even being sent six furlongs, only short turf routes. Despite the speed she’s shown, we have a hard time backing a runner where it appears there’s not much to her game except running to the front and simply trying to last. A runner such as RAKASSAH, who’s making her U.S. debut here today, is bred to run super long. So, it’s surprising she sprinted in three straight races in England, and we’ll give the race here Saturday, waiting for two turns next time out for Phil D’Amato. MAJESTIC GIGI has shown little in each of her last two main track starts, and though still not eligible to be bought in a claimer, the connections are now trying her on the turf, hoping she’ll find something she’s yet to show, such as a more tenacious effort the final ⅛. In the end, we’re looking at fresh faces, horses who’ve been working forwardly, and our top selection is KUSTOM FOR KARL (8). This is a nice pattern for Jeff Mullins, much quicker than normally seen from Jeff, thus the placement going ⅝ on the turf, and as we’ve mentioned often, sending a horse five furlongs on the turf is about the same as preparing ‘em to go four furlongs on the main track. It’s not the most taxing preparation to secure a good effort, which is precisely why these short turf races are often won by first timers and horses off layoffs. Notice as well the slow recent work? This is a great sign, telling us they needed nothing more from her while awaiting this debut start. MUNN SHE’S PRETTY (5) debuts for Jonathon Wong, with a slew of slower drills in tap, which is what we typically see from this barn, but with this one, notice the quick recent drill? Also, a great sign, telling us they laid out the foundation in previous months, with a sharp gate drill right before the race, looking for a recent sharpness right before her first try.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 8-5-11
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 2,7,12
“Positive Notes:
“11 She’s So Special - Pretty tough to not include the “regimen” of Peter Miller here, teaming with Joel Rosario.
“First Timers:
“1 Sweet Devil - Drills for Michael McCarthy are nice, while Abel Cedillo is so good with settling his mounts, dangerous from all points on the track.
“3 Wine At Sunset - She’s prepping for longer here for Eric Kruljac.
“Morning Line Underlays / Overlays:
“8 Kustom For Karl - Morning Line 10-1 / WCHR Line 6-1
“TOP PICK: KUSTOM FOR KARL (#8 10-1 Rispoli) Debut
$ Selected Win Wager
“SECOND CHOICE: MUNN SHE’S PRETTY (#5 10-1 Velez) Debut
$ Selected Win Wager”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
Before we get to Friday’s feature, it seems my thoughts on your-guess-is-as-good-as-mine first posts at Santa Anita struck a chord with several readers. I’m not going to go over the same stuff, but we all like consistency and it’s OK if the races end, maybe, a half-hour before dusk some days. Aidan Butler, the AEDOCRFTSG (that’s acting executive director of California racing for The Stronach Group and we’re not even going to mention Chief Strategy Officer), does read the newsletter so maybe he’ll take note of this.
OK, on to the biggest purse race on Friday’s card, an allowance for older horses going 6 ½ furlongs. It wasn’t much of a race as McKale went gate to wire and won by three-quarters of a length. Jockey Drayden Van Dyke had the race in control and didn’t push the horse deep in the stretch.
“He ran fast, but he’d been working really well,” Bob Baffert, winning trainer, told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We gave him some time [off] and he came back good. He needed a little freshening.”
Baffert didn’t know about McKale’s next start. He paid $5.00, $3.60 and $2.40. Manhattan UP finished second followed by Royal Trump, Pepe Tono, Seven Scents and Olseau de Guerre.
Santa Anita preview
It’s a nine-race card starting at, (wait, let me guess, it’s nine races, so it must be 12:30 p.m.) yes, 12:30 p.m. Nailed it. It’s a pretty good card with two graded stakes. Four of the races are on the turf and with the rail at zero feet, it means big fields. Except in the graded stakes, of course.
Let’s look at the stakes.
Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes: This race is for older fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, which means it would normally be down the hill. The favorite, at 6-5, is Jolie Olimpica for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith. This one is a challenge for handicappers. This is her first U.S. start after three wins in three races in Brazil. She won by 6 lengths, 3 ¼ and 4 ¼. The trainer-jockey combination certainly mitigates some of the mystery.
Storm the Hill, at 9-5, is the second choice for Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat. Her last nine races have been graded stakes and two of them were Garde 3 wins. Post is around 1:30 p.m.
Grade 3 $200,000 La Canada Stakes: This race used to be a Grade 2, but got downgraded last year, but year upped the purse to $200,000 but it’s still a Grade 3. It’s for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. The very talented Spiced Perfection is the 5-2 favorite for Peter Miller and Joel Rosario. She has won nine-of-20 lifetime and is coming off a Grade 3 win at Aqueduct. She has only run one of her last five races in Southern California. She has won more than $1.2 million.
Queen Bee to You is the 3-1 second choice for Andrew Lerner and Ruben Fuentes. She has won seen of 32 races but has an amazing 11 seconds. She has won her last two races, the Bayakoa at Los Alamitos and the Betty Grable at Del Mar. Post is around 4:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order, 5, 8, 5, 9, 8, 9, 12, 8, 12.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day
RACE TWO: No. 6 Kristi’s Tiger (12-1)
Kristi’s Tiger won the debut Dec. 6 under this same jockey, Brice Blanc, who is winning 40% for trainer Thomas Bell. The ROI is huge for this duo (when they race, they return a big profit) and Bell also owns the horse. For small stables this is a big positive indicator for me. They also race the horse protected today. She won easily from off the pace last out at five and a half furlongs so Saturday’s distance should pose no issues. We are getting a great value at 12-1.
Friday’s result: She’s a Dime went to the lead but caught in a duel, lost ground on the turn and finished last.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:34 Gulfstream (8): $150,000 Marshua’s River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Andina Del Sur (2-1)
12:55 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Say Florida Sandy Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: My Boy Tate (5-2)
1:32 Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jolie Olimpica (6-5)
1:38 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Tropical Turf, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: A Thread of Blue (5-2)
4:07 Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $200,000 La Canada Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Spiced Perfection (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 1 Last Tia (7-2)
She is a nice-sized runner who worked well (B-/prep) prior to a “much better than looked” third-place finish in a quality debut 36 nights ago. In that effort, this filly got a bit rambunctious prior to breaking a bit slow and being bumped on both sides to lose over a length and a half right from the gate opening. After the tough start, this runner put forth a big run past the gap to finish third while under a light hold nearing the wire. We’ll push this entrant steadily at a medium price to be close up early and right there at the wire.
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 10.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.62 44.77 56.97 1:03.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Lavender
|124
|4
|3
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|1–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.70
|2
|Dance Costume
|124
|2
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|2–nk
|Rosario
|4.50
|3
|Va Va Voom
|124
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|3–hd
|Delgadillo
|22.40
|6
|Mela Jones
|124
|5
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–½
|Cedillo
|12.40
|7
|Raneem
|124
|6
|2
|3–3
|3–2
|3–½
|5–hd
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|1
|Malibu Cat
|124
|1
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|6
|6
|Prat
|1.90
|5
|LAVENDER (IRE)
|13.40
|5.20
|3.40
|2
|DANCE COSTUME
|5.20
|4.20
|3
|VA VA VOOM
|6.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$32.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-6)
|$100.77
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3)
|$122.55
Winner–Lavender (IRE) B.f.4 by Born To Sea (IRE) out of Goldthroat (IRE), by Zafonic. Bred by Mrs S. M. Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust and Roney, Michael. Mutuel Pool $138,759 Exacta Pool $61,379 Superfecta Pool $25,911 Trifecta Pool $39,834. Scratched–Stopped Raining.
LAVENDER (IRE) angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. DANCE COSTUME chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and got up for the place three wide on the line. VA VA VOOM sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away into and on the turn, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch and just held third between foes late. MELA JONES pressed the pace between foes then stalked a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside past midstretch, bid along the rail and was edged for the show. RANEEM prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. MALIBU CAT broke a bit slowly, stalked inside then just off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and could not quite summon the needed late kick.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.48 45.71 1:10.93 1:17.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Busy Paynter
|124
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–3¾
|Cedillo
|0.70
|4
|Leading Indicator
|124
|4
|3
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|7.40
|1
|Cimarron
|124
|1
|6
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–¾
|Delgadillo
|5.30
|5
|All Tea All Shade
|124
|5
|7
|7
|7
|5–2
|4–¾
|Bejarano
|14.70
|3
|Incredibly Lucky
|124
|3
|5
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–5¼
|Franco
|3.80
|7
|Pacifica
|119
|7
|2
|6–2½
|6–½
|7
|6–4¾
|Velez
|26.90
|6
|Winsinfashion
|124
|6
|4
|5–½
|5–1
|6–1½
|7
|Figueroa
|30.80
|2
|BUSY PAYNTER
|3.40
|2.40
|2.20
|4
|LEADING INDICATOR
|4.80
|3.80
|1
|CIMARRON
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$30.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$6.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-5)
|$5.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-1-5-3)
|$178.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)
|$10.30
Winner–Busy Paynter B.f.4 by Paynter out of Busy Mis, by Miswaki. Bred by Robert L. Losey, Paul McGinty & WinStarFarm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), Crawford, Robert J., Faurot, Rod, Graham, Gary and Koriner. Mutuel Pool $184,718 Daily Double Pool $30,680 Exacta Pool $109,575 Superfecta Pool $57,288 Super High Five Pool $71,726 Trifecta Pool $77,801. Claimed–Busy Paynter by Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David, Merrill, Ted, Kilgore, Tom and Dos Divas Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Cimarron by Sandlot Racing Stables. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Scratched–none.
BUSY PAYNTER sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch and drew away under a couple cracks of the whip and steady handling. LEADING INDICATOR between horses early, stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and held second. CIMARRON a step slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and held third. ALL TEA ALL SHADE broke in and a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was outfinished for the show. INCREDIBLY LUCKY stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. PACIFICA (FR) chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. WINSINFASHION stalked between horses then chased off the rail, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.18 46.81 1:12.09 1:25.31 1:38.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Persepolis
|122
|1
|3
|2–1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–4
|1–nk
|Prat
|2.20
|2
|Velvet Queen
|122
|2
|2
|1–2½
|1–½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–8¼
|Bejarano
|1.90
|5
|Miss Fia
|122
|5
|1
|3–1½
|3–5
|3–4½
|3–2½
|3–nk
|Delgadillo
|6.50
|3
|Pink Scatillac
|124
|3
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–18
|4
|4
|Rosario
|5.80
|4
|Amatara
|124
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5
|5
|dnf
|Gutierrez
|2.80
|1
|PERSEPOLIS
|6.40
|3.20
|2.10
|2
|VELVET QUEEN
|3.40
|2.60
|5
|MISS FIA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$11.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$7.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$13.95
Winner–Persepolis Dbb.m.5 by War Front out of Along (IRE), by Smart Strike. Bred by Along Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $183,817 Daily Double Pool $22,215 Exacta Pool $77,261 Trifecta Pool $51,710. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-1) paid $31.95. Pick Three Pool $36,173.
PERSEPOLIS saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside leaving the backstretch to put a head in front into the second turn, dueled along the rail, fought back from the fence in the stretch to regain the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. VELVET QUEEN had speed between horses then set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back between horses leaving the backstretch and outside the winner on the second turn, put a head back in front in upper stretch, battled alongside that one through a long drive and was outgamed late. MISS FIA three deep into the first turn, stalked outside the winner then bid three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, continued off the rail leaving that turn and into the stretch and just held third. PINK SCATILLAC between horses early, angled in and chased inside, came off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. AMATARA three wide early, chased outside a rival, dropped back into and on the second turn, was pulled up leaving that turn when bleeding from the nostrils and was vanned off.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.08 45.31 1:11.34 1:18.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Benny Chang
|122
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Rosario
|1.10
|8
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|122
|7
|6
|7
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|Prat
|2.80
|2
|Palace Prince
|122
|2
|1
|5–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|3–1
|Rispoli
|6.40
|3
|Connection
|122
|3
|7
|6–hd
|4–hd
|6–5
|4–½
|Flores
|19.00
|6
|Handsome Michael
|112
|6
|3
|3–½
|3–2
|3–½
|5–1½
|Mussad
|18.70
|4
|Promise Nothing
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1½
|6–4½
|Fuentes
|5.50
|1
|Moonlight Beach
|122
|1
|5
|4–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Cedillo
|13.40
|5
|BENNY CHANG
|4.20
|2.60
|2.20
|8
|BIG HOOF DYNAMITE
|3.40
|2.40
|2
|PALACE PRINCE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$6.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-2-3)
|$10.33
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-2-3-6)
|$243.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-2)
|$10.15
Winner–Benny Chang Grr.g.3 by Cross Traffic out of Al Maha, by Holy Bull. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $215,785 Daily Double Pool $24,730 Exacta Pool $132,115 Superfecta Pool $53,774 Super High Five Pool $3,996 Trifecta Pool $92,355. Claimed–Palace Prince by Acker, Tom, Bloom, Michael, Lindo, Jon, Sommers, Jim and Becker, Barry, Judith. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Yha Yha.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $6.15. Pick Three Pool $27,351.
BENNY CHANG came in a bit just after the start, sped to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE stalked four wide on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled out four wide again in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. PALACE PRINCE close up stalking the winner between horses then inside leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged for second. CONNECTION broke a step slowly and steadied when squeezed, pulled his way between horses on the backstretch and was in tight into the turn, angled in between foes, continued between rivals in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. HANDSOME MICHAEL stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. PROMISE NOTHING stalked between rivals early then bid between horses to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. MOONLIGHT BEACH saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some leaving the turn, swung out into the stretch and weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.36 46.31 59.10 1:12.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Kleen Karma
|117
|1
|7
|6–7
|4–3
|3–2
|1–¾
|Velez
|4.60
|5
|Rickie Nine Toe's
|122
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–4½
|Bejarano
|1.00
|6
|Nikkileaks
|122
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–7¾
|Maldonado
|2.90
|7
|Smart Girl
|122
|6
|5
|3–hd
|3–2
|4–8
|4–1
|Hernandez
|8.40
|2
|Stateforest
|117
|2
|6
|7
|7
|6–1½
|5–4¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.50
|8
|Akuba
|122
|7
|3
|4–5
|5–3½
|5–2
|6–6½
|Roman
|34.70
|4
|Hay Belles
|124
|3
|4
|5–½
|6–5
|7
|7
|Johnson
|50.90
|1
|KLEEN KARMA
|11.20
|4.20
|2.60
|5
|RICKIE NINE TOE'S
|2.80
|2.10
|6
|NIKKILEAKS
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$34.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-7)
|$6.30
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-6-7-2)
|$152.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6)
|$12.25
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-3)
|$3.60
Winner–Kleen Karma B.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Calameera, by Powerscourt (GB). Bred by James Shenouda & Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Zephyr Racing LLC and Pais, Alfred. Mutuel Pool $149,627 Daily Double Pool $25,465 Exacta Pool $94,133 Superfecta Pool $52,446 Super High Five Pool $4,142 Trifecta Pool $64,888. Scratched–H and R's Girl.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $27.50. Pick Three Pool $37,641. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $3.30. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-5-1) 1643 tickets with 4 correct paid $67.15. Pick Four Pool $144,690. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-1-5-1) 421 tickets with 5 correct paid $690.85. Pick Five Pool $337,752.
KLEEN KARMA broke slowly, settled inside then went around a rival leaving the backstretch and into the turn, moved up inside then came out leaving the bend and four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up nearing the wire. RICKIE NINE TOE'S sped to the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. NIKKILEAKS had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back between foes on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. SMART GIRL dueled three deep between horses then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. STATEFOREST broke a bit slowly, drifted out and dropped back on the backstretch, angled in some on the turn, went around a rival in upper stretch and passed tiring foes. AKUBA pressed the pace four wide then stalked off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAY BELLES saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.14 45.26 57.00 1:02.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Drift Away
|122
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–5
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.80
|2
|Swirling
|122
|2
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|Roman
|6.70
|6
|Classy Atlantic
|122
|5
|2
|4–5
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|1.40
|5
|Bako Sweets
|122
|4
|1
|3–½
|2–hd
|3–2
|4–11½
|Delgadillo
|6.20
|1
|She's a Dime
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|4–3
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|5.30
|4
|DRIFT AWAY
|5.60
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|SWIRLING
|5.40
|2.60
|6
|CLASSY ATLANTIC
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$32.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-5)
|$4.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6)
|$13.45
Winner–Drift Away B.m.5 by Congrats out of Retroesque, by Red Ransom. Bred by Hidden Brook Farm (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Del Mar Summer Racing Club LLC, Hidden Brook Farm, Lerner Racing and Howell, Christopher. Mutuel Pool $169,689 Daily Double Pool $19,082 Exacta Pool $87,805 Superfecta Pool $30,457 Trifecta Pool $55,860. Claimed–Classy Atlantic by Cohen, Stuart, Seymour, Lauri, Tannenbaum, Edward M., Mueller, Martin and Scott. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Mongolian Window.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-4) paid $32.70. Pick Three Pool $33,990. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-3-4) paid $3.60.
DRIFT AWAY dropped back and angled in early, saved ground off the pace, went around a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging and vigorous handling to gain the lead in late stretch and proved best under a hold in the final strides. SWIRLING had good early speed and dueled between horses, put a head in front early on the turn, battled back inside leaving the turn and into the stretch, inched away past midstretch but could not contain the winner late. CLASSY ATLANTIC pressed the pace four wide and three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and was edged for the place. BAKO SWEETS dueled three deep between horses, angled in between foes leaving the turn, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished. SHE'S A DIME sent along inside early, dueled from the rail, fell back leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.97 44.94 1:09.27 1:15.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|McKale
|122
|1
|5
|1–2
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–¾
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|4
|Manhattan Up
|122
|4
|4
|5–½
|5–½
|3–2
|2–1¼
|Franco
|5.60
|5
|Royal Trump
|124
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|2–½
|3–4¼
|Maldonado
|2.00
|6
|Pepe Tono
|122
|6
|1
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–1¾
|Cedillo
|17.80
|2
|Seven Scents
|117
|2
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|Velez
|17.90
|3
|Oiseau de Guerre
|124
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Rosario
|3.80
|1
|MCKALE
|5.00
|3.60
|2.40
|4
|MANHATTAN UP
|5.40
|3.00
|5
|ROYAL TRUMP
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$12.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-6)
|$6.88
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$12.60
Winner–McKale Dbb.g.5 by Congrats out of Lofty Lizzy, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Willow Oaks Stable (MD). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $207,828 Daily Double Pool $26,374 Exacta Pool $98,659 Superfecta Pool $45,196 Trifecta Pool $73,411. Claimed–Oiseau de Guerre by Doug O'Neill. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-1) paid $22.30. Pick Three Pool $24,560.
MCKALE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted in a bit under left handed urging in the final sixteenth and held gamely. MANHATTAN UP chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch, continued along the fence in the drive then came out a bit in deep stretch and went on willingly. ROYAL TRUMP stalked off the rail then outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. PEPE TONO was in a good position stalking the winner off the rail then outside, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. SEVEN SCENTS close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. OISEAU DE GUERRE threw his head at the start, angled in and pulled inside, saved ground on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked a rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.41 45.75 57.58 1:03.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|She's Devoted
|122
|5
|6
|8
|8
|5–1
|1–ns
|Rosario
|1.60
|2
|Bella Vita
|122
|2
|8
|6–1
|4–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|2.00
|1
|Time for Sally
|122
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|3–3¼
|Bejarano
|32.90
|8
|Ride Sally Ride
|122
|8
|1
|2–hd
|3–2
|3–2
|4–2½
|Cedillo
|6.70
|3
|Warren's Empress
|117
|3
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–½
|5–1
|Velez
|15.20
|6
|Sara Crewe
|117
|6
|4
|4–hd
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–ns
|Diaz, Jr.
|9.70
|7
|Kissable U
|122
|7
|2
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–hd
|7–½
|Gutierrez
|8.10
|4
|Bella D
|122
|4
|7
|7–3
|7–1
|8
|8
|Delgadillo
|16.80
|5
|SHE'S DEVOTED
|5.20
|3.20
|2.60
|2
|BELLA VITA
|3.60
|2.80
|1
|TIME FOR SALLY
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$15.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-8)
|$42.26
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-1-8-3)
|$977.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)
|$52.55
Winner–She's Devoted Grr.f.3 by Grazen out of Devoted One, by Broken Vow. Bred by Slam Dunk Stable (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $206,606 Daily Double Pool $74,425 Exacta Pool $121,922 Superfecta Pool $54,443 Super High Five Pool $24,329 Trifecta Pool $77,850. Scratched–Ci Voleva, On the Verge, Rose's Crystal, Too Much Smoke, What a Family.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-5) paid $11.00. Pick Three Pool $123,411. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-4-1-5/10/11/12/13) 3319 tickets with 4 correct paid $66.30. Pick Four Pool $288,511. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-4-1-5/10/11/12/13) 488 tickets with 5 correct paid $394.60. Pick Five Pool $252,368. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-5-1-4-1-5/10/11/12/13) 119 tickets with 6 correct paid $525.04. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $116,997. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $319,307.
SHE'S DEVOTED bumped and steadied just after the start, pulled and chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep on the lined. BELLA VITA broke slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and rallied between foes to put a head in front nearing the wire and was edged on the line. TIME FOR SALLY sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and held on well but was caught in the final strides. RIDE SALLY RIDE stalked early then pressed the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WARREN'S EMPRESS chased between horses then outside a rival into the stretch, angled inward in deep stretch and did not rally. SARA CREWE hopped some and tossed her head a bit at the start then was forced in and bumped early, stalked three deep, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the drive and weakened. KISSABLE U came in just after the start, angled in and stalked then pressed the pace between horses to the stretch and also weakened. BELLA D bumped and steadied just after the start, chased a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the drive and did not rally.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,110
|$509,524
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,298,011
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,983,938
|TOTAL
|3,110
|$5,791,473
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, January 11.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mainframe Judy
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|25,000
|2
|Baltimore Beecho
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jorge Periban
|7-2
|25,000
|3
|Vastly Deep
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-5
|25,000
|4
|Beyond Precher
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jorge Periban
|12-1
|25,000
|5
|You'reright Again
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|3-1
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Way too Sweet
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mike Puype
|10-1
|2
|Miss Kitness
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|10-1
|3
|Vegan
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|William Spawr
|3-1
|40,000
|4
|Mandy
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|40,000
|5
|French Rose
|Flavien Prat
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|6
|Kristi's Tiger
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|12-1
|7
|Win Often
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|8
|White Velvet
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Las Cienegas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Storm the Hill
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|9-5
|2
|Kentan Road
|Jorge Velez
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|3
|Jolie Olimpica
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-5
|4
|An Eddie Surprise
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|5
|Free Cover
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mahi Mahi
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|30,000
|2
|Shackmandu
|Evin Roman
|122
|Lisa Bernard
|50-1
|30,000
|3
|Champagne's On Ice
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|9-2
|30,000
|4
|Nietzsche
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|30,000
|5
|Constitutionaffair
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|30,000
|6
|Matson
|Andrea Atzeni
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|30,000
|7
|Itsthattime
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|30,000
|8
|Debt Monger
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|William Spawr
|15-1
|30,000
|9
|Mr. Unusual
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|30,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mosienko
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|2
|Secret Square
|Joel Rosario
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|3
|Too Much Heaven
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|4
|Bella Renella
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Rafael DeLeon
|8-1
|5
|Teachers Big Dream
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Eddie Truman
|5-2
|6
|Turkish Angel
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|40,000
|7
|Destiny's Journey
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steve Knapp
|9-2
|8
|Sugar Pickel
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Silken Prince
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|2
|Music to My Ears
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|3
|Mutineer
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|4
|Policy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|5
|Baby Gronk
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|William Spawr
|7-2
|6
|Captain Buzzkill
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|7
|Gate Speed
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|8
|High Five
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|9
|Mayan Warrior
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sweet Devil
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|2
|Violent Speed
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|3
|Wine At Sunset
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|4
|Nu Pi Lambda
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|5
|Munn She's Pretty
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|10-1
|6
|Don't Unzip Me
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|8-1
|7
|Magical Path
|Evin Roman
|122
|Lisa Bernard
|50-1
|8
|Kustom for Karl
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|9
|Keep It Classy
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Joe Herrick
|20-1
|10
|Rakassah
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|11
|She's So Special
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|12
|Majestic Gigi
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'La Canada Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Der Lu
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|Zusha
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gary Mandella
|15-1
|3
|Queen Bee to You
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|4
|Message
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|5
|Kaydetre
|Brice Blanc
|120
|David A. Randall
|30-1
|6
|Horologist
|Joe Bravo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|7
|Spiced Perfection
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|8
|Starr of Quality
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|William Spawr
|15-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Creer
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|10-1
|2
|Sassyserb
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Anna Meah
|7-2
|3
|Goveness Sheila
|Victor Flores
|115
|Neil A. Koch
|50-1
|4
|Nocherylikemychery
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
|5
|Phoenix Tears
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|12-1
|6
|Too Much Smoke
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|7
|Mamas Got Cash
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Joe Herrick
|20-1
|8
|Unusual Secret
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Alexis Barba
|20-1
|9
|Via Alpina
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|10
|Salsa Verde
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|30-1
|11
|Miss Ryleigh
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|12
|Elgofranco
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|4-1