Santa Anita has horses die on Friday and Saturday

Horses died on Friday and Saturday at Santa Anita Park, the third and fourth since the new meeting started in late December.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Jan. 18, 2020
5:12 PM
Santa Anita, under unprecedented scrutiny after last year’s spate of horse deaths, had two horses die over the last two days of racing. There have been four deaths since the race meet was designated to start Dec. 26.

Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding trained by Val Brinkerhoff, was pulled up during the gallop out after the finish of the seventh race on Friday. He was diagnosed with a fractured right front ankle and was euthanized. He had finished seventh in the eight-horse $25,000 waiver claiming race over 5 ½ furlongs on the turf.

Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding trained by Peter Miller, was pulled up mid-stretch on Saturday in a California-bred allowance/optional claiming race of 1 1/8 miles on the turf. He was also diagnosed as having a broken right front ankle and was euthanized.

Despite the two deaths, Santa Anita has had two fewer deaths than it did to this point last year. It wasn’t until Feb. 23 of last year, after the Los Angeles Times first reported the increase in fatalities after the 18th death, that it became a national story and Santa Anita was forced to close down for more than three weeks.

The deaths this year have been very different in that three have been on the turf and one on a training track under non-workout conditions. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface, which was the subject of most of the attention last year. Three of last year’s initial six deaths were on the dirt and three on turf.

Harliss had a lifetime record of one win in 12 starts. The only victory came in her 11th start, a maiden claiming race at Los Alamitos. In his last race he stayed near the lead before weakening in the last furlong. He was pulled up near the clubhouse turn after the race and was vanned off.

Uncontainable had won three of his 11 lifetime races, but all at the claiming level. This was his first step up to an allowance field. He ran at the back of the pack the entire race and did not appear to be under a drive when he took what was thought to be a bad step.

Santa Anita will race two more days before being off until Friday.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
