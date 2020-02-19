Ryan Newman is walking around hospital two days after horrific Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is walking, joking and in good spirits just two days after his horrific crash on the last lap of Monday’s Daytona 500, his team said.

The update from Roush Fenway Racing said: “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time with his two daughters.”

The exact nature of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The announcement came shortly after Newman’s wife, Krissie, posted a picture on Twitter of the driver standing and smiling with his two daughters in front of him.

On Friday, Krissie Newman had announced on Twitter that she and her husband were separating after 16 years of marriage. She said they would jointly raise their daughters and remained friends.

The accident on Monday occurred as Newman and eventual winner Denny Hamlin were both going for the lead when Ryan Blaney pushed the back of Newman’s car, a legal move. The cars locked bumpers, sending Newman into the wall and into the air. When the car landed it was hit on the driver’s side by Corey LaJoie, sending the car onto its roof. It slid along the track creating sparks and a fire.

Safety workers took several minutes to extricate Newman from the car before he was rushed to the hospital.

Newman’s near-miraculous escape, given the violence and intensity of his accident, is attributed to safety measures put in place by NASCAR after the death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001. The cars are reinforced with roll bars, the drivers wear head-and-neck restraint devices and fire-retardant materials are used.

Earnhardt died when the impact of hitting the wall caused his head to lurch forward, fracturing his skull and severing the arteries in his neck. Between May 2000 and February 2001, four drivers died on the track — Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin, Tony Roper and Earnhardt.