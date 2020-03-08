Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss at least two games because of knee sprain

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a knee sprain during a loss to the Lakers on Friday.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
March 8, 2020
2:06 PM
PHOENIX — 

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next two games.

The Bucks said Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee.

The 6-foot-11 forward will miss the two remaining games on the Bucks’ trip — Sunday at Phoenix and Monday at Denver. His status for the Bucks’ home game Thursday against Boston will be determined later.

Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Lakers on Friday night. He remained in the game but appeared to be limping as he walked off the court afterward.

Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (29.6 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (13.7). He also averages 5.8 assists.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
