Ivy League cancels basketball championships because of coronavirus concerns

Harvard University
Harvard University
(Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
8:54 AM
The Ivy League announced Tuesday that it has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of coronavirus concerns. The regular-season champions — Yale men and Princeton women — will receive the league’s automatic berths to the NCAA Tournaments.

The Ivy League tournaments were set to take place Friday-Sunday at Harvard, which announced Tuesday it would switch to remote instruction and asked students not to return following spring break later this month. Princeton also has announced a move to virtual instruction starting March 23.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a statement. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

Tickets will be refunded in full.

The league is also implementing spectator limitations for all other athletic events and is canceling all out-of-season practices and events.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
