CAA tournament championship game official tests positive for coronavirus

A game official who worked the Colonial Athletic Assn.'s men’s basketball championship game on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus, the conference announced Thursday.

The official worked during Tuesday’s game between Hofstra and Northeastern, which Hofstra won, 70-61. The official, according to the CAA, did not exhibit symptoms until 72 hours after the game he worked. The CAA notified personnel who worked the tournament on Thursday.

There have been three confirmed coronavirus cases stemming from individuals taking part in major sporting events in the United States. Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus Wednesday prior to the NBA indefinitely suspending the season.

The NCAA canceled this year’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move came hours after several collegiate conferences, including the Pac-12, Southeastern, Atlantic Coast, Big Ten and Big 12 canceled their respective tournaments.