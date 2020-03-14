Jazz center Rudy Gobert is donating more than $500,000 to health services

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert has donated more than $500,000 to support health services in the U.S. and France and employees of the team impacted by the coronavirus.

Gobert became the first NBA player to be stricken with the virus, which led to the league suspending play for at least 30 days.

His donation was announced by the Jazz, who said some of the money will go to COVID 19-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and within the French health care system.

The pledge includes $200,000 in aid for part-time employees at Utah’s Vivint Smart Home Arena. They can’t work while game and other events are on hold.

Advertisement

Gobert said he’s humbled by “the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France.”

He called the donations a “small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference.”

Gobert, who was diagnosed with the virus while the team was in Oklahoma, was infected along with teammate Donovan Mitchell.