Sports

WWE moves WrestleMania to closed facility because of coronavirus concerns

Wrestlemania36.jpg
(WWE)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
March 16, 2020
4:24 PM


The WWE announced Monday it is moving WrestleMania to a closed facility next month because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, WWE said, “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

The event was scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on April 5. More than 100,000 wrestling fans were expected to take part in WrestleMania weekend.

WrestleMania becomes the latest event to be significantly altered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The next WrestleMania is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in March 2021.

Austin Knoblauch
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
