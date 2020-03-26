Barack Obama joins Stephen Curry’s coronavirus session with Dr. Fauci

Former President Obama was one of the more than 50,000 people to view Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s coronavirus question-and-answer session Thursday morning with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Curry’s Instagram.

“Listen to the science,” Obama commented. “Do your part and take care of each other. Thank you, Steph and Dr. Fauci.”

Curry and Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discussed COVID-19 for more than 30 minutes in an effort to bring accurate information to a different “demographic,” Curry said.

Discouraged by videos of large public gatherings, particularly of young people, Curry solicited questions from his online following and asked Fauci such topics as the seriousness of the pandemic (it’s serious), the likelihood of its return next flu season (it’s likely) and the availability of testing and medical supplies (they’re improving).

Advertisement

Fauci assured viewers that sports would resume once “the trajectory” of the infection rate begins to decrease.

Former Warriors teammates Andre Iguodala and Leandro Barbosa also watched the discussion, as did pop star Justin Bieber.

Curry said he planned on having the conversation archived on Instagram.