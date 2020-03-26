Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Barack Obama joins Stephen Curry’s coronavirus session with Dr. Fauci

Warriors star Stephen Curry plans to archive his Instagram coronavirus question-and-answer session.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 26, 2020
11:18 AM
Former President Obama was one of the more than 50,000 people to view Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s coronavirus question-and-answer session Thursday morning with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Curry’s Instagram.

“Listen to the science,” Obama commented. “Do your part and take care of each other. Thank you, Steph and Dr. Fauci.”

Curry and Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discussed COVID-19 for more than 30 minutes in an effort to bring accurate information to a different “demographic,” Curry said.

Discouraged by videos of large public gatherings, particularly of young people, Curry solicited questions from his online following and asked Fauci such topics as the seriousness of the pandemic (it’s serious), the likelihood of its return next flu season (it’s likely) and the availability of testing and medical supplies (they’re improving).

Fauci assured viewers that sports would resume once “the trajectory” of the infection rate begins to decrease.

Former Warriors teammates Andre Iguodala and Leandro Barbosa also watched the discussion, as did pop star Justin Bieber.

Curry said he planned on having the conversation archived on Instagram.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
A look at how sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL, are responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times
