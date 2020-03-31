Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NFL team owners approve expanding playoffs to 14 teams this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field before a win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 19.
(Tom Pennington / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
11:13 AM
The NFL playoffs just got more crowded.

Teams voted Tuesday to expand the postseason by two teams, starting with the upcoming season.

The vote took place during a league meeting held remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two additional wild-card teams, one from each conference, will qualify for the playoffs, expanding the field from 12 to 14 teams. Only the top-seeded team in each conference will receive a first-round bye, whereas in the past it has been the top two seeds.

In the first round moving forward, the second-seeded team will host the seventh seed, No. 3 hosts No. 6, and No. 4 hosts No. 5.

Wild-card weekend this season will consist of three games on Jan. 9 and three on Jan. 10.

CBS and NBC will each broadcast an additional wild-card game.

Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
