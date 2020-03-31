NFL team owners approve expanding playoffs to 14 teams this season

The NFL playoffs just got more crowded.

Teams voted Tuesday to expand the postseason by two teams, starting with the upcoming season.

The vote took place during a league meeting held remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two additional wild-card teams, one from each conference, will qualify for the playoffs, expanding the field from 12 to 14 teams. Only the top-seeded team in each conference will receive a first-round bye, whereas in the past it has been the top two seeds.

Advertisement

In the first round moving forward, the second-seeded team will host the seventh seed, No. 3 hosts No. 6, and No. 4 hosts No. 5.

Wild-card weekend this season will consist of three games on Jan. 9 and three on Jan. 10.

CBS and NBC will each broadcast an additional wild-card game.