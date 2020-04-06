Who’s who of L.A. sports stars collaborate on a pandemic PSA

With Southern California’s 12 major professional sports franchises and the area’s colleges all sidelined by the coronavirus, Will Walsh had an idea: What if he could get everyone together on the same page — or at least the same video screen — with a message of unity to help slow the spread of COVID-19?

So Walsh, who manages digital content for LAFC, approached the other 11 professional sports franchises, plus the two major colleges, and asked for a volunteer from each organization to tape a public-service announcement.

The result was a video, addressed to the people of Los Angeles, in which a roster deep in All-Pros and All-Stars asks fans to stay together, stay united and observe social-distancing guidelines.

The PSA, recorded on Skype, features baseball’s Mike Trout and Walker Buehler; hockey’s Dustin Brown and Josh Manson; soccer’s Jonathan dos Santos and Eduard Atuesta, who speak in the video in both Spanish and English; basketball’s Kyle Kuzma, Landry Shamet and Nneka Ogwumike; the NFL’s Jared Goff and Derwin James; plus he XFL’s Nelson Spruce of the L.A Wildcats, UCLA’s Mike Cronin and USC’s Talanoa Hufanga.

Advertisement

Each athlete and coach, speaking from their home, read from the same 108-word message, with the videos then edited into a minute-long package.

“These are unprecedented times,” Kings’ defenseman Dustin Brown says at the top.

The players then repeat the message that “this is bigger than sports” and emphasize that people need to wash their hands, avoid public gatherings and hoarding of food, and stay away from crowded stores.

Advertisement

“We are all in this together,” says the Ducks’ Josh Manson before several athletes join in with a chorus of, “This is bigger than sports.”