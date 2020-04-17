Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn to enter NBA draft early

San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn drives against Boise State during the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas on March 6, 2020.
Malachi Flynn led San Diego State to a 30-2 record this season and the regular-season Mountain West Conference title.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Associated Press
April 17, 2020
7:57 PM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

Guard Malachi Flynn, a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference player of the year, will forgo his senior season at San Diego State and enter the NBA draft.

Flynn became the most decorated player in Aztecs history in his one season at SDSU after transferring from Washington State and sitting out a year. He led SDSU to a 30-2 record, the regular-season MWC title and a No. 6 ranking.

“I have immensely enjoyed my two years at San Diego State and the bond that has been forged with my teammates during this magical season will never be broken,” he said in a statement.

Flynn transferred to SDSU because he wanted to be part of a winning program. He never got a chance to play in the NCAA tournament. The Aztecs were projected as a No. 1 or 2 seed before this year’s tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

USC Sports
USC lands another big commitment in St. John Bosco’s Maximus Gibbs
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - USC v Iowa
USC Sports
USC lands another big commitment in St. John Bosco’s Maximus Gibbs
USC received a commitment Friday from St. John Bosco offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs as the Trojans continued a momentous run on the recruiting trail.

“Each of us who is affiliated with the San Diego State men’s basketball family are immensely proud of Malachi and everything he has accomplished in his two years in our program,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “When he arrived on campus, we knew he was a uniquely talented basketball player. What we quickly learned was that he had an intense work ethic and a team-first mentality which endeared him to his teammates and the community.”

Flynn averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He failed to score in double digits in only one game.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement