NBA to allow limited player workouts starting May 8, but with many restrictions

The NBA has told teams they can set a target date of May 8 to reopen their practice facilities if they play in a location where public health guidelines allow it.

“The purpose of these changes is to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in states that allow them to do so, and to create a process for identifying safe training options for players located in other states,” the NBA said in a statement that noted the May 8 date was fluid.

The NBA has mandated that no more than four players could be inside a facility at any time, with no head or assistant coaches present. Group activities are prohibited.

Players will be not allowed to use public gyms.

Players must wear masks at all times inside the facility except when they’re taking part in physical activity, a source with knowledge of the memo told The Times. Coaches must wear gloves, and distancing must be at least 12 feet.

Teams also must designate a facility hygiene officer.

The NBA ordered practice facilities to be closed by March 20 after the suspension of play on March 11 following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s testing positive for COVID-19.