Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

LeBron James heads list of losers if NBA is shut down by the coronavirus

LeBron James points upward after the completion of the national anthem before a game Jan. 13, 2020, at Staples Center.
LeBron James and the Lakers stand to lose more than most if the NBA can’t resume its season.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
4:16 PM
Share

If the NBA doesn’t come back this season — and while the league says all options are open it still might not — because of the coronavirus pandemic, here are the five biggest losers:

1) LeBron James

His historic season — he’s the only player to average 25 points and 10 assists at 35 or older — might net him the MVP but he’d lose a precious chance to win a fourth ring and lead the Lakers to an NBA record-tying 17th title.

2) The Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

If there’s a lesson to be learned from the early episodes of ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance” it’s that great players can respond to postseason failures with incredible fury. Giannis Antetokounmpo was set to enter the upcoming playoffs after losing four in a row to Toronto last year with a 2-0 series lead. With only one year left on his deal after this season, the clock is ticking.

3) The Clippers

The Clippers’ plan for their first title wasn’t contingent on a single postseason, but the team was rounding into form at the right time, a sign that their plan worked. With stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard having complicated injury pasts, what are the odds that happens again?

Sports
Amid coronavirus shutdown, NBA hasn’t given up on salvaging the regular season
Live Music Venues Remain Closed In Los Angeles Due To Restrictive Coronavirus Measures
Sports
Amid coronavirus shutdown, NBA hasn’t given up on salvaging the regular season
The NBA continues to review its options for resuming play, and that includes some form of finishing the regular season ahead of the playoffs.
More Coverage
Plaschke: Magical Lakers season could vanish not only without a title, but without a trace
LeBron James heads list of losers if NBA is shut down by the coronavirus
Advertisement

4) Mike D’Antoni

The Houston Rockets coach came into this season with one year left on his contract, meaning he’d need a deep run in the playoffs to convince the franchise to not make a change. If the season does not resume, has he shown enough to keep him, James Harden and Russell Westbrook together?

5) NBA fans

After years of the Golden State Warriors dominating the West and with James firmly cemented with the Lakers, the 2020 NBA Finals were probably going to look very different for the first time in a while. And then there’s that Clippers-Lakers playoff series everyone wanted so badly. It won’t be the same in an empty Staples Center if it happens.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Woike
Follow Us
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement