Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Tennis governing bodies and Grand Slam tournaments create player relief program

A men’s doubles second-round match at the French Open on June 2, 2017, in Paris.
The men’s and women’s professional tennis tours, the ITF and the four Grand Slam tournaments have raised more than $6 million in player relief.
(Julian Finney / Getty Images)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
May 5, 2020
3:23 PM
Share

The men’s and women’s professional tennis tours, the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments have created a Player Relief program to support players who have been adversely affected by the sport’s coronavirus-related shutdown.

The governing bodies and the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open have raised more than $6 million “in a show of support to players who are facing unprecedented challenges because of the global impact of COVID-19,” they said in a joint statement issued Tuesday.

Professional tennis has been suspended through July 13. Last week, eight male players staged exhibition matches at a club in Hoehr-Grenzhausen, Germany, without spectators, ball boys or line judges and with many health-related restrictions in effect.

Sports
Rafael Nadal is ready to cancel this tennis season and move on to 2021
Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2020 - Day 6
Sports
Rafael Nadal is ready to cancel this tennis season and move on to 2021
If given the option, Rafael Nadal said he would scrap this season entirely so tennis could resume normally in 2021.
Advertisement

The Women’s Tennis Assn. and Assn. of Tennis Professionals will administer payouts of the Player Relief program. Those payouts will be split equally between men and women. Help will go to about 800 singles and doubles players who need financial support, the statement said, and players’ rankings and previous earnings will be taken into account.

The collaboration between the women’s and men’s tours “is a positive demonstration of the sport’s ability to come together during this time of crisis. We will continue to collaborate and monitor the support required across tennis with the aim of ensuring the long-term health of the sport in the midst of this unprecedented challenge to our way of life, and our thoughts remain with all those affected at this time,” their statement said.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Helene Elliott
Follow Us
Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement