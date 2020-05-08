Five of the top revenge games for the 2020 NFL season

If the NFL can pull off the 2020 season without any problems related to COVID-19, that might end up being among the best examples of sports-world revenge on a virus that has wreaked havoc on lives across the globe.

Outside of the colossal world health issue, the NFL season could provide football fans with some respite from the coronavirus thanks to its plethora of intriguing storylines. Among them is revenge — an action that keeps players pumped and trash talking while providing fans with the endorphins necessary to shut off the rest of the world for three hours each Sunday.

Here are five games loaded with revenge factor:

