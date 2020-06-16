Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Mike Trout, Bryce Harper remind MLB team owners: ‘Tell us when and where’

Angels slugger Mike Trout walks back to the dugout.
Angels slugger Mike Trout is among the players reminding MLB team owners they are ready to start season.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
June 16, 2020
2:18 PM
With the 2020 MLB season engulfed in an abyss of stalled negotiations between team owners and the MLB Players Assn., it appears players are keen to remind Commissioner Rob Manfred they’re ready to play.

Several players, including Angels star Mike Trout and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, tweeted, “Tell us when and where” on Tuesday, repeating the same words the MLBPA used in a statement Saturday to pressure Manfred to start the season.

MLB owners are insisting players waive their right to a grievance as a prerequisite to a 2020 season. Five days after guaranteeing there would be a season, Manfred backtracked Monday after the players refused to counteroffer MLB’s latest proposal, describing negotiations as “futile.”

The union believes the lingering talks are a stall tactic by the league to minimize exposure in a possible grievance, which could put team owners on the hook for perhaps a billion dollars in damages.

Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

