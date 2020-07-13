Rockets’ Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook has tested positive for COVID-19. He didn’t travel with the team to Orlando, Fla., last week for the NBA’s restart.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando,” he tweeted. I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Mask up! #whynot”

According to league health-and-safety protocols, NBA players may rejoin teams if they have no symptoms and have taken two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. They also must receive doctor’s approval and undergo a cardiac screening.

Since Westbrook didn’t travel with Houston, he’d need to quarantine upon arrival and again produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before joining his team.

He’s averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists this season with Houston, his first with the Rockets. Houston is scheduled to practice later Monday afternoon.