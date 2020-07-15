Texans’ Kenny Stills charged with felony after arrest at Breonna Taylor protest

Houston Texans receiver Kenny Stills was one of 87 people arrested Tuesday during a protest at the Louisville home of the Kentucky attorney general. The protesters marched onto the lawn of Daniel Cameron’s home to demand legal action against the three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.

Stills, a seven-year NFL veteran, faces the felony charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. His arraignment was set for Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said in a statement that the others arrested were charged similarly.

Washington said the protesters “were trespassed from the property” at Cameron’s request but were given a chance to leave before being arrested. Cameron told reporters Tuesday he has no timetable for the conclusion of the investigation into Taylor’s death.

Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. One of the officers involved was fired from the force last month.

Stills is known for taking a stand on racial and social issues. He has knelt during the national anthem before some games and last summer criticized his then-boss, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, for hosting a fundraiser for President Trump while also leading an initiative to help fight racism through sports. Stills was traded to the Texans before the start of the season.

Stills marched in support of Taylor last month at Kentucky’s state capitol and last week tweeted information about Tuesday’s protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.