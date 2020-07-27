Marlins postpone home opener after a reported 14 positive coronavirus tests

The Miami Marlins have postponed their home opener Monday after a reported 14 positive tests for the coronavirus in recent days.

Four Marlins players reportedly tested positive Sunday before the team’s 11-6 win over the Phillies in Philadelphia. An additional eight players and two coaches reportedly have received positive test results since then.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after Sunday’s game that players who tested positive would remain in Philadelphia under quarantine. He said the rest of the team would remain in Philly until hours before their then-scheduled game Monday against the Balitmore Orioles.

Matt Gelb of the Athletic reports that the Phillies are quarantining their visiting clubhouse staff.