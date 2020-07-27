Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Marlins postpone home opener after a reported 14 positive coronavirus tests

Miami Marlins’ manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 25.
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
July 27, 2020
7:17 AM
The Miami Marlins have postponed their home opener Monday after a reported 14 positive tests for the coronavirus in recent days.

Four Marlins players reportedly tested positive Sunday before the team’s 11-6 win over the Phillies in Philadelphia. An additional eight players and two coaches reportedly have received positive test results since then.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after Sunday’s game that players who tested positive would remain in Philadelphia under quarantine. He said the rest of the team would remain in Philly until hours before their then-scheduled game Monday against the Balitmore Orioles.

Matt Gelb of the Athletic reports that the Phillies are quarantining their visiting clubhouse staff.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

