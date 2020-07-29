NBA reports no positive coronavirus tests for players in Orlando bubble

With the NBA set to relaunch its 2019 season Thursday, the league and players union shared some good news — NBA players appear to be coronavirus free.

Tests of 344 NBA players conducted over the past nine days have returned zero positive results, the NBA and NBPA said in joint releases. It’s the second consecutive report the league and union have issued with no positive tests.

It’s unknown whether the others inside the league’s Orlando, Fla., campus — media, referees, coaches, executives and NBA staff — have any positive tests.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver — appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday — said the league remains confident in its protocols, even as cases continue to mount in Florida and a Major League Baseball franchise, the Miami Marlins, deals with an outbreak that has led to game cancellations.

Silver said the league has plans in place to pause play and would be willing to call off the remainder of the season if a serious outbreak occurs inside its campus.

The NBA returns to action with the Pelicans playing the Jazz and the Clippers playing the Lakers Thursday night from the Wide World of Sports Complex inside Disney World.