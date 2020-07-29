Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NBA reports no positive coronavirus tests for players in Orlando bubble

A view of ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.
The NBA is set to resume its season Thursday at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
July 29, 2020
10:24 AM
Share

With the NBA set to relaunch its 2019 season Thursday, the league and players union shared some good news — NBA players appear to be coronavirus free.

Tests of 344 NBA players conducted over the past nine days have returned zero positive results, the NBA and NBPA said in joint releases. It’s the second consecutive report the league and union have issued with no positive tests.

It’s unknown whether the others inside the league’s Orlando, Fla., campus — media, referees, coaches, executives and NBA staff — have any positive tests.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver — appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday — said the league remains confident in its protocols, even as cases continue to mount in Florida and a Major League Baseball franchise, the Miami Marlins, deals with an outbreak that has led to game cancellations.

Advertisement

Sports

COVID-19 has NBA wondering about long-term heart, lung problems for players

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard pauses on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game.

Sports

COVID-19 has NBA wondering about long-term heart, lung problems for players

The NBA is ready to resume its season Thursday and a big unknown are the long-term health concerns if players get infected with COVID-19.

More Coverage

Clippers’ Lou Williams must undergo 10-day quarantine, will miss first two games

Silver said the league has plans in place to pause play and would be willing to call off the remainder of the season if a serious outbreak occurs inside its campus.

The NBA returns to action with the Pelicans playing the Jazz and the Clippers playing the Lakers Thursday night from the Wide World of Sports Complex inside Disney World.

SportsLakersClippers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement