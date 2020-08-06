Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NBA roundup: Kings rout Pelicans for first bubble win

×

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings highlights.

By Associated Press
Aug. 6, 2020
2:01 PM
Share

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125 on Thursday.

De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes added 22 points for the Kings, who got their first win in four tries since the restart. The Kings shot 54%.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points for the Pelicans. Williamson made his first eight shots and ended up making 10 of 12 overall in just under 22 minutes.

JJ Redick scored 18 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 for the Pelicans, who shot 57%. New Orleans fell to 1-3 in the restart.

Advertisement

Sports

Following Chris Paul’s lead, Thunder are a surprise threat inside NBA bubble

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul attempts a lay up against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Sports

Following Chris Paul’s lead, Thunder are a surprise threat inside NBA bubble

Oklahoma City has been a longshot to win an NBA title this season after trading its two best players last summer. But expectations are shifting.

More Coverage

Lakers can’t keep up in blowout loss to Thunder
Trump calls kneeling ‘disgraceful’; Doc Rivers finds the president’s attitude ‘disgraceful’

Both teams are chasing a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Kings pulled even with the Pelicans in the standings and now are 2 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis with four games remaining. A team needs to be in ninth place and within four games of the eighth-place team to force a playoff.

Sacramento led 49-39 after one quarter, the most points the Kings have scored in any period since moving to Sacramento for the 1985-86 season. Bodganovic scored 19 points in the quarter and made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

The Kings led 77-70 at halftime and extended the lead to 117-103 at the end of the third quarter.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement