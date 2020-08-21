NBA playoff: Raptors take 3-0 series lead over Nets

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-92 Friday to take the first 3-0 lead in a playoff series in franchise history.

The defending champs now can eliminate the patchwork Nets on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from three-point range. Reserve Serge Ibaka added 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Norman Powell added 11 points.

Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points. Caris LeVert scored 15, Chris Chiozza had 14 points off the bench and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10.

The Raptors, who led wire-to-wire in winning Game 1, never trailed in this game. VanVleet opened with a 3 for Toronto, and Johnson answered with a three-pointer before Lowry’s three put the Raptors ahead to stay. They led by as much as 31 in the fourth quarter.

Toronto led 24-17 at the end of the first quarter and 57-42 at the end of the second. Jarrett Allen, who had a double-double in each of the first two games, finally scored his first points on a pair of free throws with 6:23 left as the Nets chewed away at that lead, but Toronto led 84-68 at the end of the third.