Toronto Raptors’ Nick Nurse chosen NBA coach of the year

Nick Nurse, the head coach of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors, has been selected the NBA’s coach of the year, the league announced Saturday.

Nurse led the Raptors, who lost star Kawhi Leonard in free agency, to the second-best record in the NBA, surpassing preseason expectations for Toronto. Nurse, who was named the developmental league coach of the year in 2011, is the first person to win the award in both leagues.

He received 90 of the 100 possible first-place votes, beating out Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel finished fifth in the voting, and Clippers coach Doc Rivers tied for eighth.