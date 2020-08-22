Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Toronto Raptors’ Nick Nurse chosen NBA coach of the year

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse yells instructions during Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series.
(Kevin C. Cox / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2020
10:49 AM
Nick Nurse, the head coach of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors, has been selected the NBA’s coach of the year, the league announced Saturday.

Nurse led the Raptors, who lost star Kawhi Leonard in free agency, to the second-best record in the NBA, surpassing preseason expectations for Toronto. Nurse, who was named the developmental league coach of the year in 2011, is the first person to win the award in both leagues.

He received 90 of the 100 possible first-place votes, beating out Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel finished fifth in the voting, and Clippers coach Doc Rivers tied for eighth.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.

