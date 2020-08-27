Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NBA players agree to resume season

A Black Lives Matter banner hangs outside the arena in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., after a postponed NBA playoff game Wednesday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2020
9:28 AM
Share

NBA players have agreed to resume the postseason, although Thursday’s slate of playoff games will be postponed while the league and players continue to work out details of the restart, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed.

The three games scheduled for Thursday, including Game 6 of the Clippers’ first-round series against Dallas, will be played at a later date.

Members of the Clippers and Lakers voted not to play the rest of the season during a players-only meeting Wednesday evening at the NBA’s Disney World campus. But as players continued to meet and talk through the following morning, their position changed. A second meeting between players Thursday morning occurred at the same time as an emergency meeting of the league’s Board of Governors.

The stoppage began Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Game 5 of their postseason series against Orlando. The Bucks’ arena is 40 miles north of Kenosha, Wis., where Jacob Blake was shot by police over the weekend. The shooting sparked protests against police brutality in Kenosha and quickly led players and coaches inside the NBA bubble to renew calls for racial justice.

Advertisement

After the Bucks refused to leave their locker room Wednesday, players from Houston and Oklahoma City quickly decided not to play their playoff game, too. The Lakers and Trail Blazers, who were scheduled to play in Wednesday’s final game, also opted not to play.

Staff writer Tania Ganguli contributed to this report.

Sports

Hernández: LeBron James, and other athletes, made the correct agonizing decision

Orlando Magic assistant coach Mike Batiste looks on before Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Sports

Hernández: LeBron James, and other athletes, made the correct agonizing decision

Whichever side of the political spectrum you’re on in the NBA protests, imagine what it would take for someone to possibly abandon a lifelong ambition to win a title.

More Coverage

Lakers, Clippers willing to cut title drives short to protest Jacob Blake shooting
NBA players boycott? Why ‘boycott’ is not the correct term

SportsLakersClippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement