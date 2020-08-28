Three NBA teams cancel today’s media sessions

The Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors — the first three teams scheduled to speak to reporters Friday — all canceled media sessions while players and coaches awaited the release of a joint statement from the NBA and the National Basketball Players Assn.

“As we return to the court today, our team focus will be on our overall performance and well-being,” the Bucks said in a statement. “That said, we will not have media availability today.”

A spokesperson for the Toronto Raptors conveyed the same sentiments just before Raptors coach Nick Nurse was scheduled to speak.

The Lakers and Clippers are set to practice Friday, and the Clippers released plans for news conference times Friday morning.

No players, coaches or league officials have taken questions since the Bucks refused to leave their locker room before Game 5 of their playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, leading to the postponement of all games Wednesday and Thursday.

After the players decided Thursday morning to continue with the season, the league said in a statement that it was “hopeful” games would be rescheduled Friday or Saturday. No formal schedule has been announced.