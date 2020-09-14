Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Another horse dies at Los Alamitos, the 27th since December

Horses and jockeys charge out of the starting gate during a race at Los Alamitos Race Course in June 2019.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 14, 2020
10:20 AM
Bob E. McGee became the 27th racing or training fatality at Los Alamitos since Dec. 27 when the 2-year-old gelding sustained a life-ending injury after finishing a 350-yard race on Sunday night. The horse was running in a trial for the Pacific Coast Quarter Horse Racing Assn. Breeders’ Futurity.

He had just run fourth, 2 1/2 lengths behind the winner, and was decelerating when it’s believed he fractured his left shoulder and then fell to the ground. The injury was considered unrepairable and the horse was euthanized. A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of the injury. Rider Jairo Rangel was unhurt.

Bob E. McGee was running his fourth lifetime race, having finished third twice. His last race was June 26 when he finished third in a maiden race. His earnings totaled $10,214. He was trained by Paul Jones and owned and bred by Bobby Simmons.

When they suffer a catastrophic injury, most horses are pulled up quickly by the jockey and the horse remains upright. But when an injury is of greater intensity the horse and rider often go to the ground. On Aug. 22 at Los Alamitos, jockey Vinnie Bednar’s mount, Peek It Up, fell in the stretch after a life-ending injury and Bednar was left with paralysis below his waist. The plans are to send him to a facility in Colorado for the next phase of his treatment.

It was the second fatality after a horse crossed the finish line in the last five weeks. On Aug. 8, Secret Tonight fell after completing a 300-yard race.

Bob E. McGee was the fourth racing or training death since the track was taken off probation by the California Horse Racing Board on July 20. The track came up with enhanced safety and oversight procedures after the CHRB put them on probation with the mandate to improve safety at the track. Ten horses died either racing or training between May 26 and July 13.

Los Alamitos’ nighttime quarter horse and thoroughbred racing was the only horse track running in Southern California last week. The daytime thoroughbreds were on a week break amid plans to resume racing at Santa Anita on Saturday.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

