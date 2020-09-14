Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Santa Anita postpones fall season opening because of Bobcat fire

Jockeys ease off their horses after crossing the finish line during a race at Santa Anita Park in 2013.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 14, 2020
12:50 PM
Share

Santa Anita has postponed this weekend’s opening of its autumn meeting for one week, until Sept. 25, because of the nearby Bobcat fire affecting the San Gabriel Valley.

The combination of poor air quality and the track being used as an evacuation center precipitated the decision.

“Our local community has been deeply impacted by the Bobcat fire burning for more than a week in the mountains behind us,” said Aidan Butler, acting executive director of California operations for the Stronach Group. “The current weather pattern has kept the smoke in the valley, and the air quality is quite poor now.”

Santa Anita was supposed to open Saturday for two days of racing before going to a Friday through Sunday schedule for the remainder of the five-week season.

Advertisement

Sports

Another horse dies at Los Alamitos, the 27th since December

LOS ALAMITOS, CALIF. - JUNE 29, 2019. Horses and jockeys charge out of the starting gate during the sixth race.

Sports

Another horse dies at Los Alamitos, the 27th since December

Bob E. McGee, a 2-year-old gelding, was euthanized after sustaining an injury in a 350-yard race at Los Alamitos Race Course on Sunday night.

The stakes races that were scheduled for this weekend will be added to the following weekend, which includes the biggest day of the meeting on Sept. 26. On that Saturday, there will be three Grade 1 races plus other graded stakes.

“The smoke has impacted some training schedules, so postponing until next weekend will allow everyone a chance to be ready to go,” said Steve Lym, vice president of racing at the track. “We are planning on filling extra races throughout the meet to give our horsemen the opportunity to run their horses.”

This is similar to what Del Mar did during its summer meeting when it reduced racing to three days a week.

Advertisement

When the track opens, it will not be open to fans because of the coronavirus.

California

‘Unpredictable’ Bobcat fire shifts and grows as local emergency is declared

Arcadia, CA, September 13, 2020 - A line of California OES engines head to the flaming Santa Anita Canyon as the Bobcat Fire burns near Arcadia. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Unpredictable’ Bobcat fire shifts and grows as local emergency is declared

An estimate for containment of California’s Bobcat fire, which ignited Sept. 6 and has burned over 36,000 acres, has been pushed back to Oct. 30.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement