L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Dolphins-Jaguars winner on Thursday football
NFL Thursday
MIAMI (0-2) AT
JACKSONVILLE (1-1)
TV: NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Jaguars by 3.
Over/under: 48.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Jaguars have a bunch of young talent that plays hard for Doug Marrone and believes in accurate quarterback Gardner Minshew. That’s enough against the struggling Dolphins. JAGUARS 34, DOLPHINS 28
