L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Dolphins-Jaguars winner on Thursday football

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, has instilled confidence with his accurate passing.
Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew scrambles around Colts defenders Darius Leonard (53) and Kameron Cline on Sunday.
(Stephen B. Morton / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 23, 2020
4:38 PM
NFL Thursday

MIAMI (0-2) AT
JACKSONVILLE (1-1)

TV: NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Jaguars by 3.
Over/under: 48.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Jaguars have a bunch of young talent that plays hard for Doug Marrone and believes in accurate quarterback Gardner Minshew. That’s enough against the struggling Dolphins. JAGUARS 34, DOLPHINS 28

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

