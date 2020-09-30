Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Q&A: The Times’ Dylan Hernández is ready to discuss the Lakers, Dodgers and playoffs

Los Angeles Times columnist Dylan Hernández.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Dylan Hernández Columnist 
Sep. 30, 2020
8:44 AM
It’s a big day in the Los Angeles sports world. The Lakers take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and the Dodgers open the baseball playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers. For this special occasion, we are bringing in sports columnist Dylan Hernández to answer your questions. Please submit your comments, questions and thoughts about these playoff runs and Dylan will do his best to answer them.

Dylan Hernández

Dylan Hernández is a sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he was the Dodgers beat writer. Hernandez grew up in South Pasadena and graduated from UCLA in 2002, after which he worked at the San Jose Mercury News for five years.

