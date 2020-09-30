Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Steelers-Titans game moved to Monday or Tuesday amid coronavirus outbreak

A view of Tennessee Titans' helmets
The NFL said Tuesday that three Tennessee Titans and five other team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19.
(David Berding / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 30, 2020
8:47 AM
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday because of positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

The NFL announced the switch Wednesday. The previous day the NFL said that three Titans and five other team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have closed their facility at least through Friday and will not be able to practice in any fashion together until Saturday at the earliest.

Both the Titans and Steelers are 3-0 and among the NFL’s seven undefeated teams.

Tennessee beat Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday, and the Vikings’ team facility is closed at least through Wednesday.

“The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL said. “Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.”

