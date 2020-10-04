NFL roundup: Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett lead Browns to win over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett each had a homecoming gift waiting when Cleveland visited Dallas in their home state Sunday.

For Mayfield, it was a porous Cowboys pass defense that was poor against the run this time as well. For Garrett, it was an undrafted rookie right tackle who was overmatched against the star defensive end.

Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, one of which was set up when Garrett had a strip sack for the third straight game, and the Browns held on for a 49-38 victory over the Cowboys to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2001.

Jarvis Landry had his first career touchdown pass in the receiver’s 100th career game, a 37-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. in Beckham’s first multi-TD game with the Browns.

Advertisement

Beckham finished with his first three-score game in nearly five years, capped by a 50-yard run on a reverse after the Cowboys had cut a 41-14 deficit to three points with less than four minutes remaining. He had five catches for 81 yards and two scores.

The Browns added an inadvertent 2-point conversion after Beckham’s third TD when a blocked PAT was touched by the Cowboys and recovered in the end zone by Cleveland.

The Browns ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns despite losing lead back Nick Chubb to a knee injury in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Kareem Hunt, who has been battling a groin injury, had 71 yards and two touchdowns, and D’Ernest Johnson doubled his career yardage of 26 yards in the first half alone, finishing with a team-high 95 yards. Beckham had 73 on two carries.

Dak Prescott had his first 500-yard game, finishing with 502 yards passing, and became the first NFL player to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games.

Prescott set that record because the Cowboys (1-3) have played from way behind three straight weeks and now have lost the first of three straight home games in what could prove to be a critical stretch if coach Mike McCarthy wants to get Dallas to the playoffs in his first season. Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski is in his first season as well.

Playing at the home of the Cowboys for the first time since winning a Big 12 championship there with Oklahoma three years ago on his way to being Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick, Mayfield 19 of 30 for 165 yards about 200 miles from his hometown of Austin.

Advertisement

Saints 35, Lions 29

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris tries to break the tackle of Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae during the first half Sunday. (Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

DETROIT — Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter, helping short-handed New Orleans overcome a 14-point deficit.

New Orleans (2-2) started the game without six injured starters after a short night of rest. The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight in the Motor City.

Early in the game at fan-free Ford Field, the Lions (1-3) looked as though they might take advantage of facing a tired team without three starters on both sides of the ball as they led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff.

Advertisement

New Orleans, though, responded by scoring 35 straight points from late in the first period to midway through the third to take control.

Matthew Stafford ended the Saints’ run with a 1-yard TD pass to T.J. Hockenson late in the third quarter. The Lions pulled within six points with 3:36 left in the fourth on Adrian Peterson’s 5-yard run and Hockenson’s 2-point conversion catch.

The Saints sealed the win with Brees converting a third-and-5 from his 27 with a 19-yard pass to Smith and Alvin Kamara running for 5 yards on third-and-3 from midfield.



Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23

Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson tries to bring down Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half Sunday. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Advertisement

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, and Seattle improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Seahawks have won their first four games only one other time in franchise history — in 2013, when they won their only Super Bowl. They’ve scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2015.

Jet lag and subtropical heat weren’t issues for the Seahawks. Neither were injuries that left them short-handed in the secondary, and five times Seattle forced Miami to settle for a field goal before the Dolphins finally reached the end zone in the final minutes.

Wilson connected with David Moore for 57 yards in the final seconds of the first half to set up a touchdown that gave Seattle a 17-9 halftime lead.

Advertisement

Wilson, who went 24 for 34, tied Peyton Manning’s record of 15 touchdown passes in the first four games of a season. Manning did it 2013.

DK Metcalf had four catches for 106 yards, Moore had three for 95 yards, and Chris Carter rushed for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ravens 31, Washington 17

LANDOVER, Md. — Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP for Baltimore.

Coming off a humbling loss to Kansas City on Monday night, the Ravens (3-1) built a 21-10 halftime lead before opening the third quarter with a drive that ended with Mark Andrews’ second touchdown catch.

Advertisement

That was enough to hand Washington (1-3) its third straight defeat.

The game was tough to watch for Washington coach Ron Rivera, and not just because of the score. Weakened by treatment he received during the week for lymph node cancer, Rivera occasionally took a break by sitting on the bench.

Washington’s first-year coach wore a shirt that read: “RIVERA STRONG.”

After throwing three interceptions last week, Washington’s Dwayne Haskins Jr. went 32 for 45 for a career-high 314 yards. He was sacked three times, twice by Matthew Judon.

Advertisement

Jackson’s numbers weren’t as big, but he managed the Baltimore offense as required while completing 14 of 21 passes for 193 yards.

Bengals 33, Jaguars 25

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught Joe Burrow’s pass for another score as Cincinnati rolled up 505 yards to beat Jacksonville for its first win of the season.

The Bengals (1-2-1) worked around their recent offensive line problems and Mixon broke through with his first big game of the season, which opened up the field for Burrow to hit some big passes. The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon, but also made significant mistakes.

After being hit 18 times and sacked eight times last week in the 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia last week, Burrow went about his business without much trouble from the Jaguars pass rush.

Advertisement

But the start was inauspicious for Cincinnati. After linebacker Jordan Evans intercepted a tipped Minshew pass, the Bengals started on Jacksonville’s 40 and got nowhere, Burrow overthrowing an open A.J. Green on third down.

Panthers 31, Cardinals 21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and Carolina solved their red-zone woes.

The Panthers (2-2) scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead one week after settling for five short field goals in a 21-16 victory over the Chargers last week.

Carolina controlled the clock, putting together scoring drives of 13, 9, 10, 8 and 15 plays.

Advertisement

Bridgewater scored his first rushing touchdown since Dec. 20, 2015 on an 18-yard scramble, sidestepping several tacklers to reach the end zone and give Carolina a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was his first TD rushing since tearing an ACL and suffering a dislocated left kneecap during a training camp practice with the Vikings.

Mike Davis, filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, had 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Reggie Bonnafon and Ian Thomas caught short TD tosses from Bridgewater and Robby Anderson had eight catches for 99 yards.

The Panthers’ defense limited Kyler Murray to 133 yards passing, although he did throw for three touchdowns.

Vikings 31, Texans 23

HOUSTON — Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota withstood a late rally from winless Houston to get its first victory.

Advertisement

The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining.

Houston’s defense got a stop and Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left. But after a review it was determined that the ball hit the ground before Fuller gained control, and Minnesota (1-3) ran out the clock from there.

Alexander Mattison added a rushing touchdown and Kirk Cousins threw for 260 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings.

Houston’s NFL-worst run defense continued to struggle, giving up 162 yards as the Texans dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 2008. The loss at home to a previously winless team after a brutal season-opening schedule will ratchet up pressure on coach Bill O’Brien, whose team won the AFC South the previous two seasons.

Advertisement

Watson threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns and Fuller had 108 yards receiving and a touchdown before he was unable to corral the last ball thrown to him.

