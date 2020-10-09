Party like it’s 2-0-0-9? Lakers similarities to then and now
There are some interesting comparisons between the Lakers’ 2009 NBA championship team and their 2020 team, which is a win away from the title:
2009
—Beat Houston in the second round.
—Beat Denver in the conference finals.
—Won the title against a team from Florida (Orlando Magic) in Orlando in five games.
—Kobe Bryant, the Lakers’ best player, won his fourth NBA championship.
2020
—Beat Houston in the second round.
—Beat Denver in the conference finals.
—Could win the title against a Florida team (Miami Heat) in Orlando, Fla. (thanks to the NBA bubble) in five games.
—The Lakers’ best player, LeBron James, could win his fourth NBA championship.
NOTE: Dwight Howard played in both series, 2009 for Orlando, 2020 for the Lakers.
