Column: Lakers’ voting push extends beyond Staples Center and the 2020 election

Remember when it felt as if the March 6 visit from the Milwaukee Bucks was the most consequential thing happening at Staples Center?

Before the Lakers championship run and the pandemic that threatened to derail it all, LeBron versus Giannis — a clash between NBA MVP favorites — was the kind of star-studded event people made plans to watch. And if you were lucky enough to attend, you got a fresh cut for it.

After that victory over the Bucks came a win over the Clippers and it just felt as if Staples was destined to host something big.

And it is — just not in the manner any of us thought.

As of Sunday, more than 93 million in the U.S. had voted early, with more than 34 million doing so in-person. Staples Center is one of the locations people are using to cast their ballots.

I voted there the first day it was available and it was an amazing feeling on multiple fronts, beginning with it being the first time fans were allowed back into the arena since the Lakers won championship No. 17. Second, it was the easiest voting experience I’ve ever had. It took me longer to cross Figueroa Street to get into Staples than it did to receive a ballot to cast. And third — and most importantly — it showed the Lakers weren’t all talk, that all of the strong statements about equality weren’t made just because it was the popular thing to do at the time but rather a signal of fundamental change within the organization.

“After George Floyd, our staff came to us and asked, ‘What can we do?’ and that started the journey for us,” said Tim Harris, the Lakers chief operating officer. “We were committed that whatever we decided to do would not be window dressing. So we talked a lot, realizing before we can act we have to first learn.”

Los Angeles resident Dina Oba celebrates after voting at Staples Center on Friday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

In June, the Lakers hired Karida Brown, an assistant professor of African American Studies and Sociology at UCLA, as the team’s inaugural director of racial equity and action.

“I agreed to do it as long as I wasn’t there just for show,” said Brown, who began her tenure with a series of in-house workshops with some of the brightest researchers on the subject of race in America. “Once I realized they were committed to making systemic changes, I was on board.

“The franchise wanted to do what was within its wheelhouse. Many of us have a bleeding heart, so when you see the world is on fire we want to jump in and fix everything right away. However, it took over 400 years to build this system and no one person or organization is going to be able to dismantle that single-handely. You have to identify the things you can address, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Staples was where many protesters would gather before marching throughout downtown, drawing attention to the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Near Staples is where the National Guard was stationed when some of the protests opened the door to rioting and burglaries. Now Staples is one of 20 NBA-affiliated arenas being used as a polling location, a byproduct stemming from the demands the players made upon returning to action.

“You need water to help the soil that helps the trees which helps the air and so on. The Lakers can’t solve the world’s problems but we can contribute positively to the ecosystem.” Karida Brown, the Lakers’ director of racial equity and action

However, that is not where the Lakers stopped. Salesian High in Boyle Heights and Crenshaw High are also part of the team’s push to increase voting, which is all part of a larger six-point action plan the team created to guide its approach to social justice beyond election day.

“This was never just about the election,” said Sherri Deans, executive director of the NBPA Foundation. “The election was an important part of the civic process, an important part of changing our reality as Americans, as Black Americans, and for them as predominantly Black men in America. That includes who is making the decisions, who feels the pressure to support and change communities that our players care about.

“So I don’t think anyone who was [in the league’s Orlando, Fla., bubble] advocating for people to get out and vote thought of it as just a singular engagement moment, but as a necessary part of their process.”

Harris said this is a permanent part of the Lakers DNA.

“This is who we are now,” he said. “When our staff asked what can we do they weren’t asking about just this year. They meant what can we do as an organization to address a systemic problem … so we took our time to come up with a systemic solution.”

The Lakers’ action plan includes: increased usage of minority-owned vendors; continuing education on diversity and inclusion for leadership; pay-equity and promotion audits; grants; a Lakers library; and an arts project that will showcase the work of established area minorities selected by the players and displayed at the training facility. Those pieces will then be auctioned, with funds going to up-and-coming artists who will contribute pieces to be auctioned later, making the endeavor self-sustaining.

Voters leave Staples Center after casting their ballots on Friday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

“Movements are always at risk of fizzling out because it’s exhausting to keep a conversation going, especially about something that is as heavy as anti-racism. What [LeBron James] and other professional athletes have done is breathed life into the movement, saying, ‘No, we ain’t done.’” Karida Brown, the Lakers’ director of racial equity and action

“All of the pillars of the action plan are multi-year projects,” Brown said. “We want to have sustained action …because there isn’t a silver bullet to this. It’s an ecosystem. You need water to help the soil that helps the trees which helps the air and so on. The Lakers can’t solve the world’s problems but we can contribute positively to the ecosystem.”

Although philanthropy and social justice work aren’t new for the Lakers, Brown said having an active and vocal LeBron James on the squad is a shot in the arm.

“I’m so proud of the work many sports teams across the country are doing to get people to vote,” she said. “Movements are always at risk of fizzling out because it’s exhausting to keep a conversation going, especially about something that is as heavy as anti-racism. What [James] and other professional athletes have done is breathed life into the movement, saying, ‘No, we ain’t done.’”

Which is something Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said is not new.

“Black athletes have always been voices for justice,” said Clarke, whose organization is the sole benefactor of More Than a Vote, a bipartisan coalition of Black athletes and artists who are concerned about voter suppression. For example, state legislatures in Florida passed a law requiring ex-felons to pay all fines before being eligible to vote, which harkens back to the poll taxes of the Jim Crow era. More Than A Vote has worked to change the law and paid the fines so those individuals can vote.

Identifying gaps in the democratic process was something the Lakers were particularly passionate about. Brown said the locations for the early voting polling places targeted “historically Black and Latino concentrated neighborhoods because we know those areas are often underserved when it comes to polling places.

“With the pandemic, it is even more important that there are more places for folks to vote and spacious places where voters can adhere to social distance practices and not put themselves further at risk just to exercise their civic duty,” she added.

Making polling places available is particularly important for Black voters, Brown said, because it’s tradition to stand in line and cast a ballot in-person, paying homage to ancestors who shed blood, fighting for the right to vote.

My 74-year-old mother got dressed up in heels and full makeup to vote early last week. I donned my T-shirt bearing Congressman John Lewis’ face after getting my locs tightened for the occasion. I witnessed a consistent stream of voters, many dressed in either Lakers gear or Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes, making their way to Staples to vote, take pictures and then walk down to a nearby restaurant for fellowship.

The scene was very much like the one outside of Staples after the Lakers defeated the Bucks in March. Only this time, the show of solidarity was about commemorating a different kind of victory. For when it feels as if the powers that be are trying to quiet your voice, knowing that you can still be heard is a win like no other.