Canelo Alvarez takes on Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in Texas in first fight of post-Golden Boy era

Canelo Alvarez claimed perhaps the biggest victory of his career earlier this month when a lawsuit he’d filed against promoter Golden Boy ultimately led to his release from the company and unrestricted free agent status.

The sport’s biggest breadwinner can now refocus on winning an actual fight when Alvarez takes on World Boxing Assn. super middleweight titlist Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in a still-to-be-determined venue in Texas.

The bout will also mark Alvarez’s return to DAZN, home to his last three fights. Alvarez and the sports streaming platform also severed its remaining $285-million pact as part of the split with Golden Boy.

Advertisement

Alvarez is now pursuing his career on a fight-by-fight basis with the ability to cast a net on a wide pool of opponents across an array of networks.

Alvarez’s (53-1-2, 36 knockouts) first hand-picked choice is British boxer Smith (27-0, 19 KOs). Alvarez will be fighting as a 168-pounder for just the second time in his 15-year career.

