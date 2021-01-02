Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Paul Westphal, Basketball Hall of Famer from L.A., dies at 70

Inductee Paul Westphal speaks at a lectern at the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.
Paul Westphal speaks at the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in September 2019.
(Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, the legendary player from Aviation High in Redondo Beach who became an All-American at USC before a professional career as a player and coach, has died, it was announced Saturday by close friend and journalist Mike Lupica. Westphal was 70.

Lupica announced in August that Westphal had glioblastoma, which is a rapidly growing, cancerous tumor in the brain.

Westphal was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. He was part of the 2018 class for the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

As a pro, Westphal joined a dynasty after being picked in the first round by the Boston Celtics. He won a title in his second year and emerged as one of Boston’s most valuable reserves in his third season before he was traded to Phoenix for future Hall of Famer Charlie Scott.

With the Suns, Westphal became a star, making three All-NBA first teams and four All-Star Games. He was later traded for another future Hall of Famer, Seattle’s Dennis Johnson, and had another All-Star season with the SuperSonics. After his playing days, he would coach the Suns to the NBA Finals.

Westphal surprised some when he chose USC over UCLA, which had won four of the last five NCAA titles when it was time for him to make a college choice.

“There was no reason to leave Los Angeles,” he said in an interview before his Hall of Fame induction. “I guess the bottom line was that I felt if we could win at ‘SC, it’d be a bigger deal than winning at UCLA — because UCLA was always winning.

Advertisement

“It was just the challenge of it,” Westphal said. “… It was about building the team that could challenge a dynasty. It was the biggest challenge in college basketball — and it was invigorating.”

SportsObituariesUSC Sports
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement