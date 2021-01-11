Eagles fire Doug Pederson three years after Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement that he made the decision after talking with Pederson about “what the collective vision would look like moving forward.”

“Everyone in the organization understands the type of man and coach that he is, and how much he means to all of us as well as the City of Philadelphia,” Lurie stated. “We all look forward to the day he will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame as a Super Bowl-winning head coach ....

“But as the leader of this organization, it is imperative for me to do what I believe is best for everyone as we look ahead to the future and move into our next chapter.”