Baseball writers urge Hall of Fame to keep Curt Schilling on ballot against his wishes

After Curt Schilling came up short in the Baseball Hall of Fame vote again this year, the former pitcher wrote on Facebook that he has asked for his name to be removed from next year’s ballot.

Hall of Fame Board Chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement the board “will consider the request at our next meeting.”

The Baseball Writers’ Assn, of America responded Wednesday and said “Schilling’s request to remove himself from the ballot is a violation of the rules set forth by the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors” and urged the board to reject the request.

The BBWAA said Schilling “should remain on the ballot for consideration by the voting body for what would be his final year on the BBWAA ballot in 2022.”

Next year would be Schilling’s 10th and final year to be eligible to appear on the writers’ ballot. Schilling said he’d have no problem being considered by a veterans’ committee after that.

“I don’t think I’m a hall of famer as I’ve often stated, but if former players think I am then I’ll accept that with honor,” Schilling wrote on Facebook.

BBWAA members delivered an empty class in this year’s election, which was announced Tuesday night. Schilling received the most support, selected on 71.1% of the ballots and falling 16 votes short of the 75% needed for induction.

The vote count barely budged from last year. He’s turned off voters with his behavior in recent years, including social media posts about Muslim extremists, transgender people and journalists.