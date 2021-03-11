Big West tournament: UC Santa Barbara beats Long Beach State in quarterfinals
Josh Pierre-Louis had a career-high 24 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Long Beach State 95-87 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Thursday.
JaQuori McLaughlin added 22 points and Amadou Sow chipped in 20 for UC Santa Barbara (20-4). Ajare Sanni had 11 points. Pierre-Louis shot 9 for 10 from the floor. Sow also had nine rebounds.
Long Beach State totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Colin Slater tied a career high with 20 points for the Beach (6-12). Jadon Jones added 18 points. Chance Hunter had 16 points, and Isaiah Washington had 13 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.
