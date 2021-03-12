Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid exits game after awkward landing on leg

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid lay on the court after suffering an injury March 12, 2021, in Washington.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid lay on the court after he suffered an injury following an awkward landing on his left leg Friday night at Washington.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Joel Embiid left the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter Friday night following a dunk that resulted in an awkward landing on his left leg.

Embiid, in his first game back following a weeklong absence because of COVID-19 contact tracing, lay on the ground for more than a minute following the play. Medical staff brought a stretcher briefly onto the court, but Embiid eventually rose to his feet and limped off under his own power.

Philadelphia led Washington 80-60 at the time of Embiid’s exit. The four-time All-Star had scored 23 points through 20 minutes. The 76ers went on to win 127-101.

Embiid entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds for Philadelphia, which began the day with a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Embiid missed the 76ers’ victory Thursday on the final day of his absence in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols after an exposure to a barber who tested positive to COVID-19 forced him to miss the All-Star game.

