Letters to sports: Bruins make a statement

Plaschke makes the call! Even I, the ultimate UCLA fan, didn’t believe it when I read his predicted Bruins victory over Michigan State. Nothing like getting a measure of respect on a national stage, and beating a Big Ten bully at the same time. Bruins are back, big time! So, who do we play after beating up on BYU?

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

::

Advertisement

UCLA won a great game against Michigan State. However, if a basketball team’s demeanor reflects the attitude and behavior of their head coach, I cannot see how UCLA could consistently be cool in crunch time. It might serve Mick Cronin to calm down on the sidelines. He should borrow a play from the ultimate Zen Master, Phil Jackson, who was always relaxed and believed in allowing his players to figure it out in their own.

Matthew D. Kerster

Gardena

::

Advertisement

In 20 years after UCLA wins a few NCAA championships, fans will be so thankful that John Calipari, Jamie Dixon and Rick Barnes turned down the coaching position. Mick Cronin is winning with four-star players — just wait till he starts attracting the five-star players .

Richard Katz

Los Angeles

::

Advertisement

My grandson Ryan and a friend, may have been the only UCLA rooters at Thursday’s game against Michigan State. Ryan posted on Twitter, a plea for one free ticket to the game. UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond saw the post and contacted Ryan. He said that he would give Ryan two free tickets so that he could take a friend, but that Ryan and his friend had to cheer as loudly and long as they could. Ryan promised that they would cheer until they were “red in the face and gasping for air”.

That confirms my feeling that not only will Martin Jarmond be a great AD, but that he is a kind and classy gentleman. UCLA is lucky to have him.

Michael Gesas

Beverly Hills

Advertisement

What a kid

Regarding Bill Plaschke’s column about Josh Morales who, at 17, sick himself and alone, maintained his household and nursed his parents through a nightmare of COVID-19, while maintaining a 3.7 GPA and holding on to his high school football dreams:

I challenge the multi-millionaires and billionaires who doubled their money in the stock market during the Pandemic Year, I challenge the elite entertainers and athletes with their heavy gold chains and Bentleys and $100-million contracts who their first thanks for success goes to God – I challenge you to take a pile of your chump change and put this amazing kid through college.

Jo Ellen Johnson

Advertisement

Los Angeles

::

Bill Plaschke’s article “He Was ‘The Air That We Breathed’” was heartwarming and deeply moving.

I was a lineman on Loyola High’s football teams during the late 1950s. All we had to worry about back then was passing the tough Jesuit exams, keeping out of trouble, and running daily wind sprints in downtown L.A. in the days before mandated smog restrictions.

Advertisement

I am extremely proud of Josh Morales during the pandemic and the “Man for Others” he became by saving the lives of his parents and family. I hope he plays great football this year for our Loyola Cubs and advances to a good college. Whatever happens, I have a strong feeling he will become truly successful in the game of life.

Jim Maechling

Redondo Beach

Westwood, whoa!

Advertisement

The L.A. Times sports section should be renamed the Westwood Times. There are two college basketball teams in L.A. One of them has beaten the other four times in a row, but we see stories about that team from Westwood every day and nothing about the team that runs L.A. and has beaten them four straight!

Larry Frisina

Altadena

Safe at home?

Advertisement

Conspicuously absent from the announcement about the Dodgers and Angels allowing a limited number of fans to attend games is the staggering lack of detail as to how these teams plan to keep fans safe other than spacing out the seating in the stands.

How and who will enforce the mask requirements? What will be done to enforce social distancing at the concession stands, let alone the restrooms, and how often will the latter be cleaned? What will prevent mass crowding in the steps, stairs, and tunnels within the stadium?

Until and unless these questions are answered with some specificity, assuming that there are plans at all to deal with these challenges, both teams run the very real risk of igniting super spreader events.

Bill Waxman

Advertisement

Simi Valley

Hear them roar

I applaud Lara Filgas, who raised a concern about the lack of LA Times Sports coverage of women’s athletics. I also would like to voice my concern about the limited space devoted to the coverage of college sports, other than USC and UCLA. Given the number of UC, CSU and private colleges in southern California, it would benefit Times readers to have greater access to more in depth reporting of athletic events, scores and human interest stories at these schools.

The Times does excellent work in covering high school athletics, the same should be done for college sports.

Advertisement

Mark Mallinger

Malibu

::

I was thrilled to see that the Times is going to provide expanded coverage of high school sports. The paper’s prior reduction of coverage of this group a few years ago left a large void. Eric Sondheimer is clearly the dean of the prep scene and the more we get to read his articles the better for those of us who love high school sports.

Advertisement

Mark Kaiserman

Santa Monica

Quick pitches

Chick Hearn would have been stunned to see a road team like the Indiana Pacers wear “yellow-gold” uniforms against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Lakers brass, let’s have a modicum of respect for tradition.

Advertisement

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

::

Please Frank Vogel, please, adopt some load management for LeBron before there’s no LeBron left to manage!

Advertisement

Gary Linquist

Morro Bay

::

Twenty-five years ago I spent a lot of time playing Where’s Waldo with my granddaughters. Now I spend a lot of time playing Where’s the Sports section in the L.A. Times.

Advertisement

Jerry Broomfield

Lancaster

::

The NFL’s landmark new media rights agreement will provide ESPN with its first-ever broadcast of the Super Bowl in 2026. The pregame show starts tomorrow.

Advertisement

Steve Ross

Beverly Hills

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Advertisement

Email:

sports@latimes.com