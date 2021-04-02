Mets-Nationals series postponed because of coronavirus concerns

The Washington Nationals announced that their season-opening three-game series against the New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

That includes games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park. Thursday night’s game already had been put off.

At least three Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday that a fourth player had been deemed a “likely positive.”

The team’s statement that announced the series’ postponement said the decision was “due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”