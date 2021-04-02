Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Mets-Nationals series postponed because of coronavirus concerns

An electronic sign encouraging mask wearing is seen at Nationals Stadium.
An electronic sign encouraging mask wearing is seen at Nationals Stadium. The season-opening series between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share

The Washington Nationals announced that their season-opening three-game series against the New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

That includes games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park. Thursday night’s game already had been put off.

At least three Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday that a fourth player had been deemed a “likely positive.”

The team’s statement that announced the series’ postponement said the decision was “due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement