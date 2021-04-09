Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Everybody wants to have a hero | ‘Fernandomania @ 40' Ep. 1

×
By Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
Mark E. PottsJessica Q. ChenSteve Saldivar
Share

The Dodgers always seemed to know before anyone else that baseball was meant as a multicultural game. While in Brooklyn, the team shattered Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947 with the arrival of Jackie Robinson. And in the 1960s, Sandy Koufax captured the imagination of L.A.’s Jewish community. Yet, for more than two decades, the Dodgers lacked a star to whom the city’s large Mexican and Mexican American communities could relate.

That all changed in 1981, when Fernando Valenzuela took the mound on opening day, throwing a five-hit shutout against the Houston Astros en route to an 8-0 start to the season. The 20-year-old rookie left-hander from the small town of Etchohuaquila, Mexico, became a sensation for his baseball prowess and his quirks — the hair, the windup, the screwball. More importantly, he inspired a local Latino community, many of whom had never rooted for the team. Finally, they had a hero who looked just like them. It was called Fernandomania, and it reverberated both inside Dodger Stadium on the nights Valenzuela pitched and all over Los Angeles.

This opening episode of the multipart “Fernandomania @ 40” offers an overview of the series, which will reveal Valenzuela’s influence and legacy — as an athlete who opened doors for ballplayers around the globe and how he almost single-handedly helped mend the team’s frosty relationship with those who had never forgotten that the team built its stadium on land that had been vacated by primarily Latino families in Chavez Ravine in the 1950s.

SportsDodgers
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN’s “The Marinovich Project.”

Mark E. Potts

A native of Enid, Okla., Mark E. Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Jessica Q. Chen

Jessica Q. Chen joined the Los Angeles Times video team in 2016. Previously, she produced films out of the Middle East for the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and UNHCR. Her work on a National Geographic feature-length documentary film about the Syrian civil war premiered at Tribeca in 2017. She has a master’s degree in investigative reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s in biology from UC Irvine.

Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement