Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence announces Adidas deal

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced he’s signed with Adidas in a Twitter post he made Wednesday. Adidas Football also shared the announcement, noting that Lawrence, who’s projected to be the No.1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday, is a top selection in the company’s eyes.

The deal, first reported by Sportico, is a multi-year partnership and fulfills a dream for the 21-year-old Lawrence, a national championship winner, three-time ACC championship winner and Heisman Trophy finalist. He publicly expressed his affinity for the brand in 2016 before he took the helm of the Tigers, which is a Nike-sponsored team.

“I’ve always been a fan of Adidas and I’m excited to join the team as I take the next step in my career,” he said in a news release. “Adidas’ brand attitude of ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ is a message that really resonates with me both on and off the field. We are building for the future and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead with this partnership.”

Adidas hands down has the best shoes/gear out right now🔥🔥 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 18, 2016

Lawrence has already secured deals with Gatorade and Blockfolio, a cryptocurrency and stock trading app.

The news of Lawrence signing with Adidas — and not Nike like last year’s No.1 overall pick, Joe Burrow — comes a week after Olympic gymnast Simone Biles left Nike for a partnership with Athleta.

Other pro athletes signed to Adidas include quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, linebacker Von Miller, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and NBA All-Star Damian Lillard. The brand boosted its basketball program in December by signing Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo as head of basketball.

Ahead of the draft, Adidas also picked up running back Travis Etienne, Lawrence’s teammate at Clemson. Other prospects to join the company include wide receiver Kadarius Toney from Florida, wide receiver Rashod Bateman from Minnesota and defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau from Miami.

Since signing with the brand in 2015, the Miami Hurricanes have worked with Adidas to increase sustainability, including making uniforms out of recycled marine plastic.